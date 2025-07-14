As someone with thick, textured hair, I’ve never considered volume to be much of an issue for me. My hair’s natural, rather unruly waves provide plenty of body and movement through the mid-lengths and ends (sometimes too much), and I tend to seek out products that combat frizz and add shine, rather than volumising hair products or hair texturisers.

However, lately I’ve noticed that the longer my hair grows, the flatter it falls at the roots—and during the recent heatwave is leaving my hair distinctly limp at the end of each day. So, while fine hair isn't something I endure, flat hair certainly is. As a result, I’ve made it my mission to combat that frustrating lack of lift by finding out exactly what the best products for flat hair are. After all, as a beauty editor, one of the questions that I’m asked most about when it comes to hair is how to add volume that lasts (volumising sprays do a pretty good job, FYI). Yet good products are surprisingly hard to find, especially if, like me, you hate the feeling of product in your hair. So, I decided to turn to the experts for help on the most effective root-lifters.

Ahead, I share their honest advice on what really works to lift roots and give flat hair some lasting shape, especially on hair like mine that needs volume at the crown, but already has density through the ends. From root-boosting sprays and thickening foams to featherlight mousses and clever texturisers. Consider this your edit of the best insider-approved products and tips to deliver fullness without the heaviness.

Shampoo & Conditioner

Before we get into the styling itself, I was interested to know whether switching out my usual shampoo and conditioner could help add lift to my roots. “They play a key role in managing flat hair,” confirms hairstylist Charley McEwen . “Volumising shampoos help remove excess oil and residue that weigh the hair down, while lightweight conditioners add necessary moisture without heaviness. The right shampoo and conditioner can create a solid foundation by enhancing the hair’s natural texture and body.”

Living Proof Full Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle £58 £44 SHOP NOW Living Proof creates some of the best shampoos and conditioners in the business, and the No Frizz range is usually my go-to. However, for the purposes of adding some extra lift to my roots, I’ll be switching to the Full range, which is specifically formulated to add body to flat hair—two times the volume in fact. Plus, if you don’t love the feeling of silicones in your hair (which can coat the strands and contribute to a feeling of heaviness) this uses Sili-CLONE™ HairTech instead to improve hair texture, detangle and add an abundance of shine.

Texturisers

Now that your hair is clean, it’s all about selecting the right styling products for the best root-lifting results. “Long-lasting volume is all about smart layering and prep,” explains celebrity hair stylist and BaByliss ambassador Syd Hayes . “I love using a root volumising spray without the brilliant lift you often get from mousses. But one of my secret weapons for root volume is a Velcro roller—they’re incredibly effective for lifting hair at the crown or fringe area.”

Hair by Sam Mcknight Cool Girl Superlift Volumising Spray £26 SHOP NOW Hayes rates this lightweight volume spray as one of the best in the business and recommends “working it into the roots before blow-drying” and it’s particularly brilliant if you don’t like volumisers that feel heavy. This is featherlight, yet is impressively effective at blasting lift in at the roots of flat hair. Plus, during this summer’s hot weather, it also helps to protect hair from humidity to dial down frizz and lock your style in place without any crispiness or stickiness. Hershesons Zhoosh Foam £16 SHOP NOW Since some dire experiences using heavy mousses on my hair as a teenager, which would leave my curls crunchy and sticky, I avoided them entirely for the best part of two decades. However, McEwen swears by them for adding lift. “Volume starts at the roots, always, so work a volumising mousse through towel-dried hair, flip your head upside down and rough-dry with your fingers,” he explains. This one from Hershesons has changed my mind, though. It’s utterly lightweight and invisibly adds lift without adding stiffness to hair. Plus, if you have natural texture, then it really enhances this, just with added bounce.

4. L'Oréal Professionnel Tecni.ART Flex Pli

L'oréal Professionnel Tecni.art Flex Pli Thermo Modelling, Volumising Hair Styling Spray £19 £17 SHOP NOW Hayes, on the other hand, prefers texture sprays for combatting flatness and recommends this one from L'Oréal Professionnel. “I tend to reach for sprays like this over mousse because it’s cleaner to work with and gives you more targeted volume, and this is an amazing professional-grade root spray that gives real lift without crunch or stickiness,” he explains. An efficacious memory spray, it works when activated with heat to lock in body and bounce while leaving the natural texture of your hair soft and movable. Amika Un.done Volume & Texture Spray £26 SHOP NOW A lot of the best products for flat hair are about building lift on freshly-washed hair before you get onto heat styling (which we’re coming to), but there are some days where you’re on second or third day hair and need some extra volume at the roots. McEwen recommends looking for “lightweight volumisers and texture sprays” on those occasions and rates this one from Amika. “It’s brilliant, it adds grip and fullness without leaving build-up,” says McEwen. I love this one for not only imparting volume to already-styled hair, but for its ability to revive texture and soak up excess oil, which might be causing roots to fall flat.

Heat Styling

Undeniably, some of the best products for flat hair can be found in the tools department with an abundance of hair dryers, hot brushes and styling tools on the market designed to help. However, if like me, you’re not the best at styling, then McEwen is resolute on one piece of advice: “Don’t overcomplicate things.” Start by rough-drying your hair with your head upside down to “use gravity to your advantage” and then once the hair is about 80 percent dry, it’s time to get focused. “Lift sections at the crown with a brush and direct hair at the roots,” says McEwen. “You don’t need to master the round-brush technique. Just focus on lifting the root and locking it in with a cool shot. Keep it simple and controlled.”

Babyliss Air Wand Hair Dryer, Straightener and Styler All-In-One £120 SHOP NOW “Tool-wise, the Babyliss Air Wand is a staple in my kit. It gives such a soft, voluminous finish and is brilliant for creating root lift with movement,” says Hayes. Not only can this hair multi-styler be used to blast the hair dry at the roots, but the brush attachments are super versatile at creating sleek styles as well as adding bounce. “I’ll use it to smooth and lift the hair, focusing on creating shape and volume at the crown,” explains Hayes. Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser £50 £30 SHOP NOW Finally, a hot brush is a brilliant tool for combatting flat hair. McEwen likes both the Babyliss Hydro-Fusion Air Styler and the Remington Volume & Curl Air Styler for “adding volume and smoothness without expert-level technique”, but it’s the cult hot brush from Revlon that I swear by. I am utterly useless at blow-drying my hair, but this brush is so easy to use and genuinely gives me that light, airy, gravity-defying lift at my roots where they tend to look flat and frizzy when I leave my hair to air-dry. Plus, it’s a brilliantly affordable option for the results that it gives.

