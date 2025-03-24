Kendall Just Wore the Chicest Trench, Jeans and Shoe Formula I Think I've Ever Seen

Maybe it's her effortless ease, or perhaps her quiet confidence, but there's something about Kendall Jenner's style that sets her apart. Unfazed by fleeting trends, the model consistently turns to simple yet elegant wardrobe staples—pieces that feel timeless rather than trendy. And for that reason, I always find her a reliable source of inspiration when I'm looking for ways to elevate my everyday outfits.

This week was no exception. Spotted out and about in Paris, Jenner caught my eye styling a selection of classic wardrobe essentials in a way that felt impossibly chic. There's something about Paris—perhaps the city's rich fashion history or its effortlessly stylish inhabitants—that seems to bring out the best in everyone's wardrobe. Jenner included.

Setting the tone for her look, she opted for a trench coat with impact, choosing a streamlined funnel-neck silhouette that extended up to her jawline. Dramatic yet minimalist, this underrated neckline adds an architectural element to an outfit without relying on bold colours or embellishments.

Next came her choice of denim—sleek, straight-leg jeans that hit just above the ankle. Skipping the trending flares, skinnies, and oversized silhouettes of the season, Jenner stuck to a tried-and-true classic, proving once again that simple tailoring always wins. But while these two pieces alone created a strong foundation, it was her footwear that truly elevated the look. Not quite high heels, not quite flats—yet potentially even chicer than both—Jenner stepped out in the heart of Paris wearing a pair of The Row Satin Kitten Heels (1120), and I haven’t stopped thinking about them since.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

In a rich mole shade, the glossy satin finish of her shoes added depth and warmth to her ensemble, subtly elevating her look in a way that felt both refined and understated. Perfectly in tune with Parisian elegance, her choice has me reconsidering my usual rotation of black leather shoes in favour of something a little softer, a little shinier, and undeniably chic.

The easiest way to dress up a trench coat and jeans, I'll be taking cues from Jenner's chic Parisian ensemble for the rest of the season. If you plan to too, read on to discover Jenner's look below, as well as our edit of the best trench coats, jeans and satin kitten heels.

SHOP JENNER'S LOOK HERE:

& Other Stories Funnel-Neck Trench Coat £175 SHOP NOW Honestly, I really can't see this elegant trench staying in stock for long.

Le Specs Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW Le Spec's simple sunglasses are a fashion person's favourites.

COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW These also come in six other shades.

The Row Brown Liisa Kitten Heels £1120 SHOP NOW Be quick! Jenner's favourite heels are nearly out of stock.

SHOP SATIN KITTEN HEELS:

H&M Short Twill Trench Coat £40 SHOP NOW This cute cropped trench also comes in black.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans £168 SHOP NOW These also come in three other shades.

H&M Satin Slingbacks £28 SHOP NOW These simple black kitten heels are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Soeur Grey Dino Trench £525 SHOP NOW The water repellent fabrication is perfect for these early spring days.

Mango Miami Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans £36 SHOP NOW These com up large so consider sizing down.

& Other Stories Classic Satin Pumps £87 SHOP NOW Style this with a flowing dress or pair with your favourite jeans

Chloé Long Trench Coat £2665 SHOP NOW Style with jeans and a tee for an easy, yet highly chic look.

Zara Straight-Leg High-Waist Jeans £28 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of straight leg jeans.

Reformation Wrenley Heeled Slingback £298 SHOP NOW This glossy green shade styles so well with other earthy hues including browns and beiges.