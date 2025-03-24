Kendall Just Wore the Chicest Trench, Jeans and Shoe Formula I Think I've Ever Seen
Maybe it's her effortless ease, or perhaps her quiet confidence, but there's something about Kendall Jenner's style that sets her apart. Unfazed by fleeting trends, the model consistently turns to simple yet elegant wardrobe staples—pieces that feel timeless rather than trendy. And for that reason, I always find her a reliable source of inspiration when I'm looking for ways to elevate my everyday outfits.
This week was no exception. Spotted out and about in Paris, Jenner caught my eye styling a selection of classic wardrobe essentials in a way that felt impossibly chic. There's something about Paris—perhaps the city's rich fashion history or its effortlessly stylish inhabitants—that seems to bring out the best in everyone's wardrobe. Jenner included.
Setting the tone for her look, she opted for a trench coat with impact, choosing a streamlined funnel-neck silhouette that extended up to her jawline. Dramatic yet minimalist, this underrated neckline adds an architectural element to an outfit without relying on bold colours or embellishments.
Next came her choice of denim—sleek, straight-leg jeans that hit just above the ankle. Skipping the trending flares, skinnies, and oversized silhouettes of the season, Jenner stuck to a tried-and-true classic, proving once again that simple tailoring always wins. But while these two pieces alone created a strong foundation, it was her footwear that truly elevated the look. Not quite high heels, not quite flats—yet potentially even chicer than both—Jenner stepped out in the heart of Paris wearing a pair of The Row Satin Kitten Heels (1120), and I haven’t stopped thinking about them since.
In a rich mole shade, the glossy satin finish of her shoes added depth and warmth to her ensemble, subtly elevating her look in a way that felt both refined and understated. Perfectly in tune with Parisian elegance, her choice has me reconsidering my usual rotation of black leather shoes in favour of something a little softer, a little shinier, and undeniably chic.
The easiest way to dress up a trench coat and jeans, I'll be taking cues from Jenner's chic Parisian ensemble for the rest of the season. If you plan to too, read on to discover Jenner's look below, as well as our edit of the best trench coats, jeans and satin kitten heels.
SHOP JENNER'S LOOK HERE:
Honestly, I really can't see this elegant trench staying in stock for long.
Le Spec's simple sunglasses are a fashion person's favourites.
SHOP SATIN KITTEN HEELS:
Style this with a flowing dress or pair with your favourite jeans
This glossy green shade styles so well with other earthy hues including browns and beiges.
The strap detailing offers light support will adding a point on interest to these simple shoes.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
