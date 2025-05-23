Hold the Baggy and Skinny Jeans—This Is the Summer Denim Trend Fashion People Are Buying

I'm calling it—Bella Hadid's cropped flare jeans are about to be everywhere. Scroll down to see how she styled the trend and shop the look for yourself.

Bella Hadid wearing a white tank and cropped flare jeans with heels in Cannes
(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images)
At times in recent history, it's been all about one denim trend or another, and people don't stray from that. But 2025 has proven to be different. One day, it's that skinny jeans are in; the next, it's boot-cut; then back to barrel jeans—and oh, wait, baggy jeans are still in. The next day, everyone will be wearing wide-legs, and so on. It's enough to make your head spin, to say the least. But as a fashion editor, I can't say that I haven't contributed to this discourse—and I'm here to do it again. Blame Bella Hadid.

Hadid was photographed in sunny Cannes yesterday while in town for the most glamorous of film festivals, and she wore the perfect polished South-of-France outfit. Notably, the outfit included the denim trend that I've noticed fashion people wearing more and more as of late: cropped flare jeans. You could call it a comeback, because approximately 10 years ago, they were all anyone was wearing—myself included. But as you know, in fashion, everything comes back again.

I find cropped flares to be an excellent choice for summer, as they look perfect with sandals, flats, trainers, and heels, and they can easily go from casual to dressed-up in an instant. Hadid opted for a white pair to match her pretty white top, but the internet currently provides every wash imaginable, so keep scrolling to shop some of the chicest pairs.

Bella Hadid wearing a white tank and jeans with heels and a Saint Laurent bag in Cannes

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Cropped Flare Jeans for Summer:

MANGO, Sienna Flared Cropped Jeans
MANGO
Sienna Flared Cropped Jeans

Mango denim always manage to look more expensive than it is.

Reboot Crop Stretch High-Rise Bootcut Jeans
FRAME
Reboot Crop Stretch High-Rise Bootcut Jeans

Just add a white tee and an ankle boot.

We the Free Jayde Crop Flare Jeans
Free People
Jayde Crop Flare Jeans

I love this elegant true-black wash.

Flare Crop Jean
Polo Ralph Lauren
Flare Crop Jean

Just a subtle flare.

Flared Low Ankle Jeans
H&M
Flared Low Ankle Jeans

H&M always gets denim trends right.

Cropped Bootcut Jeans in Indigo
Good American
Cropped Bootcut Jeans

Good American makes some of the best denim on the market.

Light Indigo Cropped Flared Jeans
Mint Velvet
Light Indigo Cropped Flared Jeans

These will look good with flats, heels or trainers.

Kick Flare Crop Travel Jean
ME+EM
Kick Flare Crop Travel Jean

These have such a seventies vibe to them.

