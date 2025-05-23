Hold the Baggy and Skinny Jeans—This Is the Summer Denim Trend Fashion People Are Buying
I'm calling it—Bella Hadid's cropped flare jeans are about to be everywhere. Scroll down to see how she styled the trend and shop the look for yourself.
At times in recent history, it's been all about one denim trend or another, and people don't stray from that. But 2025 has proven to be different. One day, it's that skinny jeans are in; the next, it's boot-cut; then back to barrel jeans—and oh, wait, baggy jeans are still in. The next day, everyone will be wearing wide-legs, and so on. It's enough to make your head spin, to say the least. But as a fashion editor, I can't say that I haven't contributed to this discourse—and I'm here to do it again. Blame Bella Hadid.
Hadid was photographed in sunny Cannes yesterday while in town for the most glamorous of film festivals, and she wore the perfect polished South-of-France outfit. Notably, the outfit included the denim trend that I've noticed fashion people wearing more and more as of late: cropped flare jeans. You could call it a comeback, because approximately 10 years ago, they were all anyone was wearing—myself included. But as you know, in fashion, everything comes back again.
I find cropped flares to be an excellent choice for summer, as they look perfect with sandals, flats, trainers, and heels, and they can easily go from casual to dressed-up in an instant. Hadid opted for a white pair to match her pretty white top, but the internet currently provides every wash imaginable, so keep scrolling to shop some of the chicest pairs.
Shop Cropped Flare Jeans for Summer:
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
