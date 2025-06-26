Step Away From the Black Leggings—This Is the Low-Key Legging Colour Trend You'll See Everywhere This Summer
If you hate wearing black leggings in the summer, take a cue from J.Lo and try the legging colour trend she just wore. Scroll down to see and shop the trend.
If you hate wearing black leggings in the summer (which I get, trust me) but still need to wear them for Pilates and such, there are other trend-forward options, and legging expert Jennifer Lopez just found the perfect swap for your black ones. While entering a studio in L.A. this week, Lopez was spotted wearing one of her typical well-accessorised legging-and-trainer outfits, and the low-key colour of her leggings instantly caught my attention..
I'm honestly very picky about leggings and kind of hate most coloured ones, but the trend Lopez wore has me intrigued because they're just as neutral and versatile as black ones. The legging colour in question is brown, which makes perfect sense, as the hue continues to be one of the top trends of 2025. Lopez's leggings are a chic sienna brown, but I've also seen tons of chocolate-brown leggings on the market recently. I don't know about you, but I'm now inspired to make a purchase after wearing nothing but black leggings for, well, years. Keep scrolling to join me
Shop the Best Brown Leggings for Summer and Beyond:
