Step Away From the Black Leggings—This Is the Low-Key Legging Colour Trend You'll See Everywhere This Summer

If you hate wearing black leggings in the summer, take a cue from J.Lo and try the legging colour trend she just wore. Scroll down to see and shop the trend.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a tan jacket, brown leggings, and white sneakers
(Image credit: LESE/RMLA/spot/Backgrid)
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

If you hate wearing black leggings in the summer (which I get, trust me) but still need to wear them for Pilates and such, there are other trend-forward options, and legging expert Jennifer Lopez just found the perfect swap for your black ones. While entering a studio in L.A. this week, Lopez was spotted wearing one of her typical well-accessorised legging-and-trainer outfits, and the low-key colour of her leggings instantly caught my attention..

(Image credit: LESE/RMLA/Spot/Backgrid)

I'm honestly very picky about leggings and kind of hate most coloured ones, but the trend Lopez wore has me intrigued because they're just as neutral and versatile as black ones. The legging colour in question is brown, which makes perfect sense, as the hue continues to be one of the top trends of 2025. Lopez's leggings are a chic sienna brown, but I've also seen tons of chocolate-brown leggings on the market recently. I don't know about you, but I'm now inspired to make a purchase after wearing nothing but black leggings for, well, years. Keep scrolling to join me

Shop the Best Brown Leggings for Summer and Beyond:

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Leggings

Lululemon never disappoints me.

Freesoft Stretch-Jersey Leggings
VARLEY
Freesoft Stretch-Jersey Leggings

Varley leggings are really high quality for the price.

Chocolate Brown Balance Wrap Front Yoga Leggings
Next
Chocolate Brown Balance Wrap Front Yoga Leggings

A great high-street pair.

Adanola, Ultimate Leggings - Cocoa Brown
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings - Cocoa Brown

A more unsaturated hue for the minimalists.

High-Rise Faux Leather Leggings
Norma Kamali
High-Rise Faux Leather Leggings

The perfect evening legging.

High-Rise 7/8 Length Good Karma Leggings
Free People
High-Rise 7/8 Length Good Karma Leggings

You can just tell that these will be so comfy.

Yoga Leggings With Softmove™ Lycra®
H&M
Yoga Leggings With Softmove™ Lycra®

I've heard nothing but good things about H&M's activewear.

4505 Icon Soft Touch High Waist Yoga Legging in Chocolate
4505
Icon Soft Touch High Waist Yoga Leggings

Another great affordable pair.

Zella, Dayflex High Waisted Legging - Americano
Tala
Dayflex High Waisted Legging - Americano

I own a pair of Tala leggings and they're so comfy.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

