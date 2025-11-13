When it comes to the rules of dressing this upcoming party season, it appears that the most discerning members of the style set are taking cues from Matthew McConaughey’s character in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and opting to “frost themselves”. For those unfamiliar with the beloved romantic comedy, the phrase refers to the act of covering yourself in diamonds in lieu of a chintzy sparkly number or extravagantly embellished frock.
Despite this phrase being uttered two decades ago, the message still rings true, with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber proving why you should consider ditching a statement earring or glittery shoe in favour of an elegant jewellery look. During a recent night out for Kris Jenner’s James Bond-themed 70th birthday party, the supermodels turned moguls dialled up the glamour in vintage gowns to evoke their inner Pussy Galore or Honey Ryder.
Jenner opted for a boudoir-appropriate slinky crimson slip from Robert Cavalli while Bieber slipped into a vintage Bob Mackie LBD that dates back to the 1980s. Whilst they diverged on their respective monochromatic looks, they shared an appetite for luxurious stones with their diamond stud earrings and diamond tennis necklace sets. Because best friends who drip in jewels together, stay together, right?
This certainly might be commonplace in Los Angeles, but there is still something to be gleaned from this matching jewellery moment. Both girls reached for oversized and rounded studs, which are usurping more organic styles, like Bottega Veneta’s drop earrings or Mejuri’s Dôme huggies, as the look of the moment and paired them with refined collarbone-grazing necklaces made from triangle-cut and round-shaped gems.
Given the fact that the remainder of their outfits were considerably pared back—well, as understated as an archival designer can be—their looks are lessons in being more intentional with your jewellery choices. Cocktail functions and opulent soirées are always an invitation to dress up, but why not make a dazzling pendant necklace or glistening ear cuff the star of the show instead?
Polished and glamorous without pretence, this taste of Old Hollywood is one I’m firmly embracing ahead of the upcoming end-of-year events on the horizon. In fact, this sighting has just cemented my hypothesis that accessories really do make the most difference, with a spectacular or show-stopping jewellery set a way to rejuvenate a tried and tested ensemble that’s served you for years. I
I’ve already begun updating my jewellery arsenal with bolder options from the likes of Jennifer Behr and Heaven Mayhem, including a dainty choker fixed with an Art Deco-esque charm and crystal-embellished designs. Luxe and lavish, scroll on through for the best statement jewellery to add to your party season rotation, as inspired by the chicest dressers of the celebrity style set.
Shop Diamond Stud Earrings and Diamond Tennis Necklace Sets:
ROXANNE ASSOULIN
Gia Gold-Tone Cubic Zirconia Necklace
For a more accessible option, look for diamond alternatives like zirconia or crystal.
STONE AND STRAND
Shield of Strength Gold Diamond Earrings
This demure square shape has a more quotidian feel to bring a touch of glamour to the everyday.
ANITA KO
18-Karat Gold Diamond Necklace
From engagement rings to tennis necklaces, baguette cuts are all the rage.
Monica Vinader
Sterling Silver Diamond Essential Stud Earrings
As the brand says, they're essential, especially in any well-edited wardrobe.
Missoma
Rhodium-Plated Classic Tennis Necklace
Missoma is a brand British It girls rely on for both decadent and delicate jewellery looks.
Dinny Hall
18ct White Gold Elyhara Diamond Stud Earrings
Such an investment, but one you'll literally wear for your entire life thanks to their timeless nature.
Pandora
Pandora Era 14k Gold Lab-Grown Diamond Single Stud Earring
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.