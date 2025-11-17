Polished Dressers in Paris, London and New York City Rely on This Elegant Skirt Style in Winter

I'll be honest, I find dressing in winter difficult more often than not. The balance between being warm, feeling cosy, and looking elegant can be a struggle. However, I recently noticed that every polished dresser, from Paris to New York, always seems to rely on one particular staple that perfectly balances form and function. Enter the grey wool skirt.
Classy, versatile, and most importantly, warm, grey wool skirts are dominating winter 2025 as the elegant alternative to jeans and tailored trousers. And the best part? They can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Whether paired with a cosy knit and ballet flats for the office or with a leather biker and knee-high boots for an evening out, the styling possibilities are endless. Plus, the grey hue is no less versatile than black or chocolate brown, but still makes a nice point of difference from the colours I typically opt for throughout the colder months.
Still not convinced? Keep scrolling as below, I’ve rounded up seven chic grey wool skirt outfits to copy in winter 2025 and well into the spring 2026 season.
7 Elegant and Polished Ways to Style Grey Wool Skirts in Winter 2025
Style Notes: I've been thinking about investing in a leather trench for a while, and Ingrid’s outfit above may have just convinced me to take that leap for winter 2025. I love the sleek leather contrasted against the softer wool, especially in this tonal black and grey ensemble.
Style Notes: As someone who is prone to overheating, even in the depths of winter, I’m very into my short-sleeved knits. Usually, I’d pair these with jeans or tailored trousers, but Sylvie’s outfit has convinced me to style them with a tonal pleated wool skirt instead. Plus the sleek mules and wool bucket hat only make this outfit more elegant.
Shop the Look:
JACQUEMUS
Castagna Wool and Cashmere-Blend Turtleneck Sweater
This wool-cashmere blend is sure to keep you cosy.
H&M
Leather Belt
Every wardrobe needs a versatile belt.
Prada
Pleated Flannel Skirt
A timeless item that you'll keep in your wardrobe forever.
Toteme
Classic Croco-Embossed Slingbacks
Opt for a croc-effect heel to give the outfit some texture.
Style Notes: If midi skirts aren't your thing, there are plenty of grey wool mini iterations on the market at the moment. Wear yours with tights, knee-high boots, and a cashmere knit for extra warmth on those chillier winter days.
Shop the Look:
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
This sells out every year.
& Other Stories
Wool Mini Skirt
There are so many ways to style this.
Free People
Limitless Lace Tights
These also come in cream, brown and red.
Boden
Skye Smart Knee Boots
Simple, sleek and easy to style.
Charles & Keith
Elspeth Metallic Curved Shoulder Bag
This will come in handy throughout party season as well.
4. Wool Bomber + Grey Wool Skirt + Loafers
Style Notes: Want to get the most out of your grey wool skirt? Pair it with classic items that will never date. A wool bomber, loafers, and a suede bag will last in your wardrobe for many years to come.
Shop the Look:
TOMMY HILFIGER
Textured Wool Blend Bomber Jacket
Wear with wool skirts, jeans and tailored trousers alike.
Reformation
Jett Cashmere Turtleneck
A winter wardrobe staple.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Alrose Pencil Woven Midi Skirt
Perfect for in or out of the office.
Gucci
Loafers With Horsebit
I love this two-tone pair.
Savette
Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote Bag
We're big fans of Savette here at Who What Wear UK.
Style Notes: A leather jacket is a capsule wardrobe staple, but the coolest dressers currently have their eyes on styles with distressed finishes as opposed to the polished iterations we’re used to seeing. Not only is it guaranteed to keep you warm, but it also acts as a nice contrast against the elegant wool skirt.
Shop the Look:
Whistles
Black Burnished Leather Bomber
Whistles does some of the best leather on the market.