Polished Dressers in Paris, London and New York City Rely on This Elegant Skirt Style in Winter

Polished dressers in Paris, London and NYC are relying classic grey wool skirts this winter.

I'll be honest, I find dressing in winter difficult more often than not. The balance between being warm, feeling cosy, and looking elegant can be a struggle. However, I recently noticed that every polished dresser, from Paris to New York, always seems to rely on one particular staple that perfectly balances form and function. Enter the grey wool skirt.

@daniellejinadu wears grey wool skirt

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Classy, versatile, and most importantly, warm, grey wool skirts are dominating winter 2025 as the elegant alternative to jeans and tailored trousers. And the best part? They can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Whether paired with a cosy knit and ballet flats for the office or with a leather biker and knee-high boots for an evening out, the styling possibilities are endless. Plus, the grey hue is no less versatile than black or chocolate brown, but still makes a nice point of difference from the colours I typically opt for throughout the colder months.

Still not convinced? Keep scrolling as below, I’ve rounded up seven chic grey wool skirt outfits to copy in winter 2025 and well into the spring 2026 season.

7 Elegant and Polished Ways to Style Grey Wool Skirts in Winter 2025

1. Leather Trench Coat + Grey Wool Skirt + Mary-Janes

@ingridedvinsen wears a grey wool skirt with a leather trench, black polo knit, Mary-Janes and a shoulder bag

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: I've been thinking about investing in a leather trench for a while, and Ingrid’s outfit above may have just convinced me to take that leap for winter 2025. I love the sleek leather contrasted against the softer wool, especially in this tonal black and grey ensemble.

2. Short-Sleeved Knit + Grey Wool Skirt + Mules

@sylviemus_ wears a grey wool skirt with a short-sleeve knit, black mules and brown bucket hat

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: As someone who is prone to overheating, even in the depths of winter, I’m very into my short-sleeved knits. Usually, I’d pair these with jeans or tailored trousers, but Sylvie’s outfit has convinced me to style them with a tonal pleated wool skirt instead. Plus the sleek mules and wool bucket hat only make this outfit more elegant.

3. Cashmere Knit + Grey Wool Mini Skirt + Knee-High Boots

@vikilefevre wears a grey wool mini skirt, cashmere jumper, black lace tights and knee-high boots

(Image credit: @vikilefevre,)

Style Notes: If midi skirts aren't your thing, there are plenty of grey wool mini iterations on the market at the moment. Wear yours with tights, knee-high boots, and a cashmere knit for extra warmth on those chillier winter days.

4. Wool Bomber + Grey Wool Skirt + Loafers

@abimarvel wears. grey wool pencil skirt with a roll-neck knit, wool bomber, black-and-white loafers and a red suede bag

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Want to get the most out of your grey wool skirt? Pair it with classic items that will never date. A wool bomber, loafers, and a suede bag will last in your wardrobe for many years to come.

5. Leather Jacket + Grey Wool Skirt + Heeled Boots

@daniellejinadu wears a grey wool skirt with a black leather biker jacket, heeled boots, tote bag and scarf

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: A leather jacket is a capsule wardrobe staple, but the coolest dressers currently have their eyes on styles with distressed finishes as opposed to the polished iterations we’re used to seeing. Not only is it guaranteed to keep you warm, but it also acts as a nice contrast against the elegant wool skirt.

