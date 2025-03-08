These New £20 H&M Shoes Are as Chic as the £530 Designer Pair I Want
There are a few fantastic feelings: landing a dream job, tightly hugging a long-distance friend, slipping into bed with fresh sheets, and finding the perfect alternative to that designer item on your wish list. Today, I experienced the latter when I discovered a pair of slingback flats at H&M that closely resembles my latest designer obsession—Toteme's £530 slingback heels.
The similarities are uncanny when you remove the kitten heels from Toteme's shoes and compare them to H&M's croc-embossed flats. Both styles feature a sleek, pointed toe and a luxurious croc-embossed design that elevates the look. They also have a thick leather slingback strap that adds an elegant touch.
What I love about this H&M find is how closely it mirrors the designer version and how versatile and affordable it is. For a fraction of the price, you can achieve a similar high-fashion aesthetic without breaking the bank. Whether you're aiming for a chic, minimalistic vibe or simply need a stylish pair of shoes for day-to-night wear, H&M's slingback flats are the perfect alternative that doesn't compromise style. Plus, these shoes remind us that fashion doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag to be stunning. Why pay £530 when you can get the same look for just a fraction of the cost? I'll take the H&M slingbacks, thanks!
Below, you can shop the £20 H&M flats, but do it quickly. I bet they will sell out soon.
Shop Toteme's Slingbacks:
Shop H&M's New £20 Alternative:
Shop More Chic Slingbacks:
For a modern take on the classic slingback, COS delivers with this perforated leather pair. The sculptural shape and subtle heel make them a sleek choice for polished minimalism.
Reformation's Wrenley heels tick all the right boxes—timeless, elegant and sustainably made. The low kitten heel ensures comfort, while the pointed toe adds an effortlessly chic touch.
If you're looking for a forever investment, Manolo Blahnik's Aspro pumps exude quiet luxury. The patent leather finish and refined low heel make them perfect for day-to-night dressing.
Understated yet undeniably sophisticated, Jimmy Choo's Amel pumps offer the perfect balance of classic and contemporary.
A statement shoe with heritage appeal. The sculptural heel and signature horsebit hardware make them a standout investment.
For those who love a trend-driven piece, Saint Laurent's mesh Oxalis pumps are a must-have. The sheer finish and pointed toe channel Parisian cool with minimal effort.
Aeyde is fast becoming a go-to for sleek, wearable footwear, and the Catrina slingbacks are no exception.
Proving that flats can be just as chic as heels.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
