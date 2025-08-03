Zara's Never Looked Chicer—9 New-In Pieces That Will Sell Out By Next Weekend

Zara's latest collection has arrived, full of late summer and pre-autumn buys. See the 9 standout pieces I've handpicked and more below.

Zara's latest collection has launched, and it's clear that a shift is underway. The high summer buys are still coming thick and fast, but in between are dotted new season styles that together are ready to transition our wardrobe through the rest of summer, and into the autumn months. With one quick scroll through the new-in section, I quickly found 9 standout pieces that won't stick around for long.

At this point in the summer season, our outfit blueprints have been mapped out, and finally, we can see any gaps that fall within them. Perhaps you're yet to find an easy shirt for the warm days or are ready to start your search for a light jacket as the weather starts to cool. Either way, Zara has brought its expertise in creating expensive-looking buys and added a dash of anti-trend design to form this entirely elevated edit.

The new collection introduces a fresh colourway that will bring a rich feel to our summer looks and autumn wardrobes. Alongside classic whites and tans of the current season sit complementary dark brown, burgundy and navy. The designs remain classic, with elegant dresses and smart tailoring primed to be worn now or restyled when the new season sets in.

Of the standout pieces, I've found myself drawn to a sleek darted dress along with an easy co-ord that has a smart edge and can be worn for off-duty and office days alike. For those looking to get ahead of autumn dressing, look to the latest suede collection, which is focused on joyful shades in high-quality 100% leather suede. So many of which are already on my wishlist. Whether you have dressier occasions in your calendar or are simply looking for a few elevated staples to boost your everyday looks, this edit has something for you.

Keep scrolling to shop the 9 new-in Zara buys for August that are sure to sell out first.

9 New-In Zara Buys That Will Sell Out First

Zw Collection Midi Darted Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Midi Darted Dress

This dress is already on its way to me and I'm already planning on wearing it on repeat.

High-Waist Bermuda Shorts With Darts
ZARA
High-Waist Bermuda Shorts With Darts

Take on the high summer temperatures in these polished shorts. Better still, pair with the matching top.

City Bag
ZARA
City Bag

I did a double take when I saw this bag. Carry it in hand or wear crossbody with the detachable strap.

Z1975 Pearlescent Effect Belted Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 Pearlescent Effect Belted Jeans

Even in the autumn months, white jeans are one of my favourite ways to rejuvenate my tops.

Zw Collection Linen Blend Double-Breasted Waistcoat
ZARA
Zw Collection Linen Blend Double-Breasted Waistcoat

This whole look is so good. I'm saving this for my next day in the office.

Drawstring Midi Dress
ZARA
Drawstring Midi Dress

Deep burgundy, a fitted waist and a flowing skirt—every part of this dress is just so good.

Double-Breasted Short Trench Coat
ZARA
Double-Breasted Short Trench Coat

For those cooler days, rely on a light trench coat in a chic deep brown.

Limited Edition Braided Leather Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Limited Edition Braided Leather Slingback Shoes

Zara is known for designer-looking accessories, and these shoes are the perfect example of the brand's eye for detail.

Polka Dot Scarf Maxi Dress
ZARA
Polka Dot Scarf Maxi Dress

Whilst polka dots have risen in popularity this summer, the timeless appeal of this deep brown version with matching scarf is undeniable.

More Zara Buys You Need to See

Limited Edition Draped Suede Leather Top
ZARA
Limited Edition Draped Suede Leather Top

Fine smooth suede is used to create this elegant draped top.

Trf Wide-Leg High-Waist Jeans With Crossover Waist
ZARA
Trf Wide-Leg High-Waist Jeans With Crossover Waist

A pair so many of our editors adore.

Topstitch Detail Heeled Sandals
ZARA
Topstitch Detail Heeled Sandals

I have so many simple dresses and minimalist looks that are calling out for a chic burgundy heel.

Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Leather Jacket
ZARA
Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Leather Jacket

This jacket sold out last year. This time, I won't let it pass me by.

Zw Collection Strappy Lace Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Strappy Lace Dress

Every single detail of this dress is truly beautiful.

Zw Collection Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Poplin Shirt

So many outfits call for a classic shirt, and I love the bold cuffs and relaxed shape of this one.

Limited Edition Shield Sunglasses
ZARA
Limited Edition Shield Sunglasses

The perfect finishing touch.

Flowing Wide-Leg Trousers With Belt
ZARA
Flowing Wide-Leg Trousers With Belt

Just add sandals.

Zw Collection Double-Breasted Linen Blend Blazer
ZARA
Zw Collection Double-Breasted Linen Blend Blazer

A piece you'll wear over and over again.

Zw Collection Embroidered Romantic Blouse
ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Romantic Blouse

So pretty! I can't believe it's still in stock.

Zw Collection Pinstripe Trousers
ZARA
Zw Collection Pinstripe Trousers

The shape and cut of these trousers is exquisite.

Limited Edition Suede Leather Pocket Shirt
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Leather Pocket Shirt

I didn't know I needed a matching suede co-ord until now.

Open Back Embroidered Top
ZARA
Open Back Embroidered Top

Rely on this set on days when you can't decide what to wear.

Zw Collection Volume Dart Trousers
ZARA
Zw Collection Volume Dart Trousers

The bold front pleats show Zara's attention to detail.

Zw Collection Embroidered Pocket Shirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Pocket Shirt

This is proving to be a favourite with our readers.

Textured Strappy Dress
ZARA
Textured Strappy Dress

Dress up or down with ease.

Polyamide Top With Wide Straps
ZARA
Polyamide Top With Wide Straps

A simple tank top is always a useful wardrobe addition.

Crossover Linen Blend Top
ZARA
Crossover Linen Blend Top

A contemporary take on a simple linen shirt.

Leather Knee-High Boots
ZARA
Leather Knee-High Boots

Boot season is coming, and this is a real standout you'll want to consider.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

