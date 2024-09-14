Boots Are an Autumn Staple—The 6 Best Styles for 2024 (and Beyond)

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

Trench coats, jumpers and boots—these three pillars of our wardrobes are the most synonymous with autumn. The new season has swiftly arrived, we've already explored the outfits to accompany our trenches and curated refined edits of sumptuous knitwear, so now I’m setting my sights on pinning down the best autumn boots.

Whilst autumn brings with it a rise in trending styles, my deep dive into all things boots has shown that the very best styles are firmly rooted in timeless appeal, so I’ve honed in on six styles that are enduring in design, and whether offered in black or burgundy, smooth or textured, the designs themselves have the eternal appeal to support our autumn outfits for years to come.

Selection of black boots

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

The best boots score high for versatility and wearability too—whilst you may want to show off your knee-highs with a skirt or dress, they're equally able to accompany trouser and jeans looks. Even just peeking out from the bottom of a pair of tailored trousers, boots are destined to make an impact, especially when sharp pointed or squared-off toes add a contemporary edge.

Brands from high street to high-end know the importance of a great pair of boots, so finding a pair that suits your budget and aesthetic is easier than ever. If you’re looking for an affordable find, brands like H&M and COS have outdone themselves this season, whilst designers like Paris Texas and Toteme have spent years refining their offerings for longevity of quality and creation.

I've rounded up the best boots for autumn 2024 into key styles to make finding your perfect pair even easier, so keep scrolling.

EXPLORE THE BEST AUTUMN BOOTS

1. KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Woman wears black cape, white skirt and brown knee high boots

(Image credit: @chiarasatelier)

Shop Knee-High Boots:

Slouchy Suede Boots - Dark Brown - Arket Gb
Arket
Slouchy Suede Boots

These are feeding my brown suede obsession.

Wally Suede Knee Boots
STAUD
Wally Suede Knee Boots

The lower heel makes these comfortable all day long.

H&M, Knee-High Boots
H&M
Knee-High Boots

Looking to make a statement? This pair surely will.

Stiletto Croc-Effect Trimmed Leather Knee Boots
Paris Texas
Stiletto Croc-Effect Trimmed Leather Knee Boots

Paris Texas knows all about great footwear.

Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots

This wearable burgundy shade is a 10/10.

Kitten Heel Boots
ZARA
Kitten Heel Boots

These look more expensive than they are.

2. HEELED ANKLE BOOTS

Woman wears textured buckle coat, black jeans and heeled boots

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Shop Ankle Heeled Boots:

The Mid Heel Boot Black
Toteme
The Mid Heel Boot Black

A pair that features on all our editors' wish lists.

Gillian Ankle Boot
Reformation
Gillian Ankle Boot

The hard part is choosing between the trending burgundy and classic black.

Suede Sock Boots
H&M
Suede Sock Boots

Well done, H&M.

Arizona Croc-Effect Leather Ankle Boots
KHAITE
Arizona Croc-Effect Leather Ankle Boots

The croc-effect adds a pop of texture to your looks.

Blanca
Vagabond Shoemakers
Blanca

The square toe is such an interesting touch.

Leather Pointed Ankle Boots
MANGO
Leather Pointed Ankle Boots

Striking from every angle.

3. RIDING BOOTS

Woman on balcony wears black leggings, black riding boots and black jacket

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Shop Riding Boots:

Henry Knee-High Leather Boots
AEYDE
Henry Knee-High Leather Boots

Invest now, wear forever.

Nancy Knee Boot
Reformation
Nancy Knee Boot

I'm already thinking of all the outfits this pair will go with.

Leather Riding Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Riding Boots

& Other Stories brings back this classic pair every autumn.

The Riding Boot Coffee
Toteme
The Riding Boot in Coffee

A luxury pair you'll treasure for years to come.

Maceo Lug Sole Knee High Boot
Whistles
Maceo Lug Sole Knee High Boot

Wear everywhere.

4. ANKLE BOOTS

Woman wears trench coat, blue jeans and ankle boots

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Shop Ankle Boots:

Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots
The Row
Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots

So good.

Thea Leather Chelsea Boots
Reiss
Thea Leather Chelsea Boots

Reiss knows all about refined classics.

Susanna Studded Leather Ankle Boots
CHLOÉ
Susanna Studded Leather Ankle Boots

Want to add a boho edge? Look to Chloé's beloved Susanna boots.

Lug Chelsea Boot
Bottega Veneta
Lug Chelsea Boot

Chunky yet sleek.

Suede Cowboy Chelsea Boots
COS
Suede Cowboy Chelsea Boots

COS' accessories are seriously good this season.

Chelsea Boots
H&M
Chelsea Boots

My own H&M pair has seen me through countless autumns.

5. COWBOY BOOTS

Woman wears wool coat, blue jeans, black cowboy boots

(Image credit: @astyleedit)

Shop Cowboy Boots:

Vegan Acres Tall Western Boots
Matisse
Vegan Acres Tall Western Boots

Take note of all the intricate detailing.

Brown Mid Shaft Embroidered Western Boots
GANNI
Brown Mid Shaft Embroidered Western Boots

A modern classic from Ganni.

Cowboy Leather Boots
MANGO
Cowboy Leather Boots

Mango's Western-inspired collection is serving up all the goods.

Dune, Ponty Black Leather Western Boots
Dune
Ponty Black Leather Western Boots

This ankle-height pair has all my attention.

Duerto Studded Suede Cowboy Boots
ISABEL MARANT
Duerto Studded Suede Cowboy Boots

The suede finish adds to the luxury feel.

Embroidered Cowboy Boots
ZARA
Embroidered Cowboy Boots

These went straight in my basket.

6. MOTO BOOTS

Woman wears leather jacket, leggings, biker boots, hat

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop Moto Boots:

Miu Miu, Leather Boots
Miu Miu
Leather Boots

Bold and brilliant—that's Miu Miu.

Leather Biker Boots - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Biker Boots

Add an edge to your autumn looks with a cool buckled pair.

Roxy Leather Knee-High Boots
Paris Texas
Roxy Leather Knee-High Boots

With smart tailoring or flouncy skirts, these will rise to the occasion.

Knee-High Biker Boots
H&M
Knee-High Biker Boots

A subtle nod to the grungy aesthetic.

Jimmy Choo, Biker II Leather Shearling Lining Boots
Jimmy Choo
Biker II Leather Shearling Lining Boots

Add some cosiness with this shearling-lined pair.

Pilcro Tall Moto Boots
Pilcro
Tall Moto Boots

Biker boots are great for adding contrast to pretty looks.

Explore More:
Boots Cowboy Boots Ankle Boots Knee High Boots
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸