Boots Are an Autumn Staple—The 6 Best Styles for 2024 (and Beyond)

Trench coats, jumpers and boots—these three pillars of our wardrobes are the most synonymous with autumn. The new season has swiftly arrived, we've already explored the outfits to accompany our trenches and curated refined edits of sumptuous knitwear, so now I’m setting my sights on pinning down the best autumn boots.

Whilst autumn brings with it a rise in trending styles, my deep dive into all things boots has shown that the very best styles are firmly rooted in timeless appeal, so I’ve honed in on six styles that are enduring in design, and whether offered in black or burgundy, smooth or textured, the designs themselves have the eternal appeal to support our autumn outfits for years to come.

The best boots score high for versatility and wearability too—whilst you may want to show off your knee-highs with a skirt or dress, they're equally able to accompany trouser and jeans looks. Even just peeking out from the bottom of a pair of tailored trousers, boots are destined to make an impact, especially when sharp pointed or squared-off toes add a contemporary edge.

Brands from high street to high-end know the importance of a great pair of boots, so finding a pair that suits your budget and aesthetic is easier than ever. If you’re looking for an affordable find, brands like H&M and COS have outdone themselves this season, whilst designers like Paris Texas and Toteme have spent years refining their offerings for longevity of quality and creation.

I've rounded up the best boots for autumn 2024 into key styles to make finding your perfect pair even easier, so keep scrolling.

EXPLORE THE BEST AUTUMN BOOTS

1. KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Shop Knee-High Boots:

Arket Slouchy Suede Boots £319 SHOP NOW These are feeding my brown suede obsession.

STAUD Wally Suede Knee Boots £475 SHOP NOW The lower heel makes these comfortable all day long.

H&M Knee-High Boots £65 SHOP NOW Looking to make a statement? This pair surely will.

Paris Texas Stiletto Croc-Effect Trimmed Leather Knee Boots £690 SHOP NOW Paris Texas knows all about great footwear.

COS Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots £270 SHOP NOW This wearable burgundy shade is a 10/10.

ZARA Kitten Heel Boots £70 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

2. HEELED ANKLE BOOTS

Shop Ankle Heeled Boots:

Toteme The Mid Heel Boot Black £590 SHOP NOW A pair that features on all our editors' wish lists.

Reformation Gillian Ankle Boot £265 SHOP NOW The hard part is choosing between the trending burgundy and classic black.

H&M Suede Sock Boots £110 SHOP NOW Well done, H&M.

KHAITE Arizona Croc-Effect Leather Ankle Boots £810 SHOP NOW The croc-effect adds a pop of texture to your looks.

Vagabond Shoemakers Blanca £140 SHOP NOW The square toe is such an interesting touch.

MANGO Leather Pointed Ankle Boots £90 SHOP NOW Striking from every angle.

3. RIDING BOOTS

Shop Riding Boots:

AEYDE Henry Knee-High Leather Boots £620 SHOP NOW Invest now, wear forever.

Reformation Nancy Knee Boot £448 SHOP NOW I'm already thinking of all the outfits this pair will go with.

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots £295 SHOP NOW & Other Stories brings back this classic pair every autumn.

Toteme The Riding Boot in Coffee £860 SHOP NOW A luxury pair you'll treasure for years to come.

Whistles Maceo Lug Sole Knee High Boot £259 SHOP NOW Wear everywhere.

4. ANKLE BOOTS

Shop Ankle Boots:

The Row Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots £1450 SHOP NOW So good.

Reiss Thea Leather Chelsea Boots £198 SHOP NOW Reiss knows all about refined classics.

CHLOÉ Susanna Studded Leather Ankle Boots £990 SHOP NOW Want to add a boho edge? Look to Chloé's beloved Susanna boots.

Bottega Veneta Lug Chelsea Boot £1080 SHOP NOW Chunky yet sleek.

COS Suede Cowboy Chelsea Boots £180 SHOP NOW COS' accessories are seriously good this season.

H&M Chelsea Boots £38 SHOP NOW My own H&M pair has seen me through countless autumns.

5. COWBOY BOOTS

Shop Cowboy Boots:

Matisse Vegan Acres Tall Western Boots £108 SHOP NOW Take note of all the intricate detailing.

GANNI Brown Mid Shaft Embroidered Western Boots £625 SHOP NOW A modern classic from Ganni.

MANGO Cowboy Leather Boots £150 SHOP NOW Mango's Western-inspired collection is serving up all the goods.

Dune Ponty Black Leather Western Boots £160 SHOP NOW This ankle-height pair has all my attention.

ISABEL MARANT Duerto Studded Suede Cowboy Boots £890 SHOP NOW The suede finish adds to the luxury feel.

ZARA Embroidered Cowboy Boots £70 SHOP NOW These went straight in my basket.

6. MOTO BOOTS

Shop Moto Boots:

Miu Miu Leather Boots £1800 SHOP NOW Bold and brilliant—that's Miu Miu.

Arket Leather Biker Boots £279 SHOP NOW Add an edge to your autumn looks with a cool buckled pair.

Paris Texas Roxy Leather Knee-High Boots £635 SHOP NOW With smart tailoring or flouncy skirts, these will rise to the occasion.

H&M Knee-High Biker Boots £65 SHOP NOW A subtle nod to the grungy aesthetic.

Jimmy Choo Biker II Leather Shearling Lining Boots £995 SHOP NOW Add some cosiness with this shearling-lined pair.