Boots Are an Autumn Staple—The 6 Best Styles for 2024 (and Beyond)
Trench coats, jumpers and boots—these three pillars of our wardrobes are the most synonymous with autumn. The new season has swiftly arrived, we've already explored the outfits to accompany our trenches and curated refined edits of sumptuous knitwear, so now I’m setting my sights on pinning down the best autumn boots.
Whilst autumn brings with it a rise in trending styles, my deep dive into all things boots has shown that the very best styles are firmly rooted in timeless appeal, so I’ve honed in on six styles that are enduring in design, and whether offered in black or burgundy, smooth or textured, the designs themselves have the eternal appeal to support our autumn outfits for years to come.
The best boots score high for versatility and wearability too—whilst you may want to show off your knee-highs with a skirt or dress, they're equally able to accompany trouser and jeans looks. Even just peeking out from the bottom of a pair of tailored trousers, boots are destined to make an impact, especially when sharp pointed or squared-off toes add a contemporary edge.
Brands from high street to high-end know the importance of a great pair of boots, so finding a pair that suits your budget and aesthetic is easier than ever. If you’re looking for an affordable find, brands like H&M and COS have outdone themselves this season, whilst designers like Paris Texas and Toteme have spent years refining their offerings for longevity of quality and creation.
I've rounded up the best boots for autumn 2024 into key styles to make finding your perfect pair even easier, so keep scrolling.
EXPLORE THE BEST AUTUMN BOOTS
1. KNEE-HIGH BOOTS
Shop Knee-High Boots:
These are feeding my brown suede obsession.
Paris Texas knows all about great footwear.
2. HEELED ANKLE BOOTS
Shop Ankle Heeled Boots:
The hard part is choosing between the trending burgundy and classic black.
The square toe is such an interesting touch.
3. RIDING BOOTS
Shop Riding Boots:
& Other Stories brings back this classic pair every autumn.
4. ANKLE BOOTS
Shop Ankle Boots:
Want to add a boho edge? Look to Chloé's beloved Susanna boots.
5. COWBOY BOOTS
Shop Cowboy Boots:
A modern classic from Ganni.
6. MOTO BOOTS
Shop Moto Boots:
With smart tailoring or flouncy skirts, these will rise to the occasion.
Add some cosiness with this shearling-lined pair.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
