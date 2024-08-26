4 Rich-Looking Colour Trends H&M Is Doing Better Than Anywhere Else This Season

As autumn approaches I'm growing more and more desperate to revive my wardrobe with some thoughtful additions. Rather than buying fleeting trends that disappear as quickly as they came (something we never advocate here at Who What Wear), this season I'm taking a tactical approach and shopping items in some of the key colours that I spotted on the autumn/winter 2024 runways.

Keen to give autumn capsule a refresh whilst ensuring the purchases wont feel "dated" by this time next year, but also not wanting to bankrupt myself in the process, I took my search straight to H&M for reasons that, in a moment, will become very obvious.

trench coat

(Image credit: H&M)

What can I say? H&M does colours well. The brand always has done. And, right now, the affordable hotspot is channelling its energy into four expensive-looking colours; the sort that will make you look richer just by wearing them (yes, that's a thing).

From elegant trench coats, to chic shoulder bags, all painted in a slew of well-chosen autumn shades, read on to discover the colour trends that H&M is getting so right for autumn.

1. BURGUNDY

Style Notes: The grown up alternative to the bright red shades that dominated over summer, this autumn, the style set are settling in to the burgundy colour trend. Appearing all over the autumn/winter runways in the form of chic leather goods and cosy garments, burgundy is gearing up to take its place as the most important shade of the season.

Cable-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Cable-Knit Cardigan

Layer this over a white tee or button it up and style on its own.

Small Shoulder Bag
H&M
Small Shoulder Bag

This cute shoulder bag looks more expensive than it is.

Flared Skirt
H&M
Flared Skirt

This would look gorgeous paired with a powder-pink knit.

Mesh Ballet Pumps
H&M
Mesh Ballet Pumps

These look so high-end.

Textured Jersey Strappy Dress
H&M
Textured Jersey Strappy Dress

This also comes in black, but the burgundy feels extra special.

Fitted Polo Shirt
H&M
Fitted Polo Shirt

This also comes in black and grey.

2. KHAKI

Style Notes: Khaki is back in a big way for autumn 2024, and I couldn't be happier about it. I've already seen khaki trench coats out and about in London, and now I'm expecting to see the trend ripple out onto so many other clothing items too. The muted tone has an air of elegance about it, which makes it look expensive by proxy.

Twill Trench Coat
H&M
Twill Trench Coat

Khaki trend coats will be a major trend this autumn.

H&M, Gathered Sleeve Blazer
H&M
Gathered Sleeve Blazer

This will instantly elevate any jeans look.

H&M , Pleated Mini Skirt
H&M
Pleated Mini Skirt

Perfectly preppy.

khaki
H&M
Knitted Cardigan

Trust me, this won't be in stock for long.

Small Shoulder Bag
H&M
Small Shoulder Bag

A bag is a great way to road test a new colour.

Rib-Knit Button-Front Dress
H&M
Rib-Knit Button-Front Dress

Style with knee high boots or wear with mary janes.

3. BROWN

Style Notes: Everywhere I look fashion people are swapping their black basics for this more refined shade. A little lighter and a whole lot more wearable, the brown colour trend is one of the chicest of the season. Wear top-to-toe for maximum impact or use to make other colours in your wardrobe feel glossy and sophisticated.

Circular-Skirt Dress
H&M
Circular-Skirt Dress

White shoes aren't the first thing I'd think about pairing with a brown dress but wow, it works.

H&M, Loafers
H&M
Loafers

These look so much more expensive than they are.

Rib-Knit Pencil Skirt
H&M
Rib-Knit Pencil Skirt

A skirt you can dress up or down.

Wide Trousers
H&M
Wide Trousers

This also comes in six other shades.

Rib-Knit Top
H&M
Rib-Knit Top

This also comes in a vivid read shade.

Coated Jacket
H&M
Coated Jacket

I know you're stylish if you own a distressed brown leather jacket.

4. BABY BLUE

Style Notes: Not your typical autumn shade, the pale blue colour trend has been on the up for several seasons now. Pairing so well with black, brown and navy, this fresh hue is an easy and elegant way to brighten up your autumn wardrobe.

dress
H&M
Tapered-Waist Dress

So elegant, especially if you style it with the burgundy bag above.

Textured-Knit Skirt
H&M
Textured-Knit Skirt

Knitted skirt sets are going to be a key trend this autumn.

shirt
H&M
Embroidered Poplin Shirt

This wont stay in stock for long.

Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Trousers

A cute autumn wedding guest outfit option.

Tie-Detail Cotton Blouse
H&M
Tie-Detail Cotton Blouse

The oversized sleeves add a romantic element to your styling.

Textured Cardigan
H&M
Textured Cardigan

This also comes in a classic grey hue.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

