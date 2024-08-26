4 Rich-Looking Colour Trends H&M Is Doing Better Than Anywhere Else This Season
As autumn approaches I'm growing more and more desperate to revive my wardrobe with some thoughtful additions. Rather than buying fleeting trends that disappear as quickly as they came (something we never advocate here at Who What Wear), this season I'm taking a tactical approach and shopping items in some of the key colours that I spotted on the autumn/winter 2024 runways.
Keen to give autumn capsule a refresh whilst ensuring the purchases wont feel "dated" by this time next year, but also not wanting to bankrupt myself in the process, I took my search straight to H&M for reasons that, in a moment, will become very obvious.
What can I say? H&M does colours well. The brand always has done. And, right now, the affordable hotspot is channelling its energy into four expensive-looking colours; the sort that will make you look richer just by wearing them (yes, that's a thing).
From elegant trench coats, to chic shoulder bags, all painted in a slew of well-chosen autumn shades, read on to discover the colour trends that H&M is getting so right for autumn.
4 AUTUMN 2024 COLOUR TRENDS H&M HAS MASTERED
1. BURGUNDY
Style Notes: The grown up alternative to the bright red shades that dominated over summer, this autumn, the style set are settling in to the burgundy colour trend. Appearing all over the autumn/winter runways in the form of chic leather goods and cosy garments, burgundy is gearing up to take its place as the most important shade of the season.
2. KHAKI
Style Notes: Khaki is back in a big way for autumn 2024, and I couldn't be happier about it. I've already seen khaki trench coats out and about in London, and now I'm expecting to see the trend ripple out onto so many other clothing items too. The muted tone has an air of elegance about it, which makes it look expensive by proxy.
3. BROWN
Style Notes: Everywhere I look fashion people are swapping their black basics for this more refined shade. A little lighter and a whole lot more wearable, the brown colour trend is one of the chicest of the season. Wear top-to-toe for maximum impact or use to make other colours in your wardrobe feel glossy and sophisticated.
White shoes aren't the first thing I'd think about pairing with a brown dress but wow, it works.
4. BABY BLUE
Style Notes: Not your typical autumn shade, the pale blue colour trend has been on the up for several seasons now. Pairing so well with black, brown and navy, this fresh hue is an easy and elegant way to brighten up your autumn wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Sweater Season Is Almost Here—These 30 H&M Picks Are Super Chic and on Sale
These are guaranteed to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
If These 31 H&M Buys Don't Sell Out by September 1, I'll Be Very Surprised
I'm willing to put money on it.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I Think These 28 H&M Items Will Make Any Fall Wardrobe Feel Even Chicer
Sweaters, denim, jackets, and more!
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I Just Found the Perfect $30 Alt for J.Lo's $800 Gucci Jeans—You're Welcome
These will be sold out by 9/1.
By Eliza Huber
-
My Friend Wants to Start Looking at Fall Fashion—I Sent Her These Finds From H&M, Madewell, and Abercrombie
From jackets to sweaters.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
H&M Just Released a $40 Version of Fall's Most Dominant Runway Trend
Did I mention that it's already on sale? Run.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Convinced That These 40 H&M Items Will Go Viral and Sell Out
I'm talking 99.99% sure.
By Eliza Huber
-
From Drop-Waist to A-Line: 30 Zara, H&M, and Reformation Dresses You Need to See
These are so, so good.
By Lauren Adhav