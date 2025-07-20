Bad News, Sandals—Fashion Girls Are Already Wearing Their White Dresses With Autumn's Biggest Boot Trend

Sure, we might still be in the thick of July, but that hasn't stopped fashion's most devoted from turning their attention to the cooler seasons ahead. With autumn styling inspiration already creeping onto our feeds, I spotted Elsa Hosk showcase one of the chicest takes on transitional dressing—weaving next season’s biggest shoe trend into her warm-weather wardrobe in a way that made her summery dress feel instantly more directional.
Ditching the predictable flip-flops and jelly sandals of the season, Hosk styled her Helsa Mini Dress With Lace (£253)—a floaty thigh-grazing piece that captures the light-touch spirit of summer—with a gungy pair of dark biker boots, nodding to the shoe trend that will coax fashion's chicest away from their flip-flops in due course.
When the high-summer heat begins to fade, this dress-and-boot pairing is exactly what fashion insiders will be reaching for on repeat, adding extra coverage while weaving a grounded, richer element into their favourite summer dresses.
Picking up on the biker boots trend that began to gain traction last winter, I have no doubt that the casual boots will be back for another season of success soon. Keep scrolling for my edit of the best white dresses and biker boots to shop now.
Shop White Dresses and Biker Boots:
Free People
Mila Mini
This throw-on white minidress is perfect for high-summer styling.
H&M
Biker Boots
Shop these while they're on sale.
Reformation
Hartley Dress
While I love this in the white, it also comes in a deep black shade.
Whistles
Black Matteo Knee High Biker Boot
Whistles's boots are always so high quality.
Helsa
Mini Dress With Lace
Shop the specific white dress trend that Elsa Hosk loves.
ASOS DESIGN
Cora Leather Harness Biker Knee Boots in Black
Style with a white cotton mini or pair with your favourite denim shorts.
Rixo
Dove Dress in Pansy Embroidery
The lace detailing gives this a vintage-inspired feel.
Anthropologie
Tall Leather Moto Boots
I can't see the biker boots trend slowing down any time soon.
Juliet Dunn
Embroidered Cotton Poplin Minidress
The scallop detailing is just so pretty.
Miu Miu
Leather Boots
With autumn approaching, my mind keeps coming back to this excellent pair of Miu Miu boots.
If Only If Nightwear
Clover Dress
This dress is everywhere on social media right now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.