Although I’m 5'7" myself, many of my closest friends fall into the petite category. And as the designated fashion person in the group, I'm often the first port of call when they’re in need of styling advice. This week, the group chat was alight as I circulated an image of Michelle Williams styling the petite-friendly shoe trend I've told them all to consider.

Snapped on the streets of New York during a promo run for her new show, Dying for Sex, Williams ditched the dainty ballet flats and Mary Janes dominating the season and instead opted for something bolder: a pair of thigh-grazing, over-the-knee boots.

By allowing the boots to begin exactly where her babydoll minidress ended, Williams created one long, fluid line from thigh to toe. The result elongated her frame—proof that sleek over-the-knee boots can be a game-changer for petite women. Add in a tall, structured heel, and suddenly, there’s not only the illusion of added height but also a pretty boho formula that's surprisingly easy to recreate and that chimes with the mood of the new season. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Williams' boots are from Chloé, the brand leading this boho rennaisance from the runways.

Williams completed her look with a long-line pendant necklace and a rich burgundy handbag. And while this outfit might not follow the typical rules of spring dressing, in my opinion, it’s perfectly suited for transitional weather. The tall boots add warmth, the sleeveless dress allows for breathability, and the overall effect strikes that ideal balance between drama and femininity.

Inspired? I certainly am. If you're ready to give it a go too, scroll on to shop my edit of the best over-the-knee boots below.

SHOP OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS:

H&M Over-The-Knee Boots £85 SHOP NOW Style these with a floaty dress or pair them with black leather shorts.

Jimmy Choo Cece Over the Knee Boot 80 £1795 SHOP NOW These also come in a chocolate brown shade.

Sézane Anaelle Thigh High Boots £345 SHOP NOW The suede composition adds depth and texture to these chic shoes.

Bottega Veneta Veneta Leather Over-The-Knee Boots £2110 SHOP NOW Be quick! These are close to selling out.

Proenza Schouler Faux Leather Over-The-Knee Boots £670 SHOP NOW The square-toe finish gives the a polished edge.

Topshop Tash Heeled Over the Knee £65 £20 SHOP NOW Shop these while they're on sale.