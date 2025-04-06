Michelle Williams Just Wore the Chic Shoe I'd Recommend to My Petite Friends

The 5'4'' actress wore a slinky satin and lace slip dress with a surprising boot choice that works so well for petite women.

Michelle Williams wears over the knee boots.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Although I’m 5'7" myself, many of my closest friends fall into the petite category. And as the designated fashion person in the group, I'm often the first port of call when they’re in need of styling advice. This week, the group chat was alight as I circulated an image of Michelle Williams styling the petite-friendly shoe trend I've told them all to consider.

Snapped on the streets of New York during a promo run for her new show, Dying for Sex, Williams ditched the dainty ballet flats and Mary Janes dominating the season and instead opted for something bolder: a pair of thigh-grazing, over-the-knee boots.

By allowing the boots to begin exactly where her babydoll minidress ended, Williams created one long, fluid line from thigh to toe. The result elongated her frame—proof that sleek over-the-knee boots can be a game-changer for petite women. Add in a tall, structured heel, and suddenly, there’s not only the illusion of added height but also a pretty boho formula that's surprisingly easy to recreate and that chimes with the mood of the new season. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Williams' boots are from Chloé, the brand leading this boho rennaisance from the runways.

Michelle Williams wears over the knee boots and a baby doll dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams completed her look with a long-line pendant necklace and a rich burgundy handbag. And while this outfit might not follow the typical rules of spring dressing, in my opinion, it’s perfectly suited for transitional weather. The tall boots add warmth, the sleeveless dress allows for breathability, and the overall effect strikes that ideal balance between drama and femininity.

Inspired? I certainly am. If you're ready to give it a go too, scroll on to shop my edit of the best over-the-knee boots below.

SHOP OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS:

Over-The-Knee Boots
H&M
Over-The-Knee Boots

Style these with a floaty dress or pair them with black leather shorts.

Cece Over the Knee Boot 80
Jimmy Choo
Cece Over the Knee Boot 80

These also come in a chocolate brown shade.

Anaelle Thigh High Boots - Black - Sézane
Sézane
Anaelle Thigh High Boots

The suede composition adds depth and texture to these chic shoes.

Veneta Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
Bottega Veneta
Veneta Leather Over-The-Knee Boots

Be quick! These are close to selling out.

Faux Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
Proenza Schouler
Faux Leather Over-The-Knee Boots

The square-toe finish gives the a polished edge.

Topshop Tash Heeled Over the Knee Boot in Black
Topshop
Tash Heeled Over the Knee

Shop these while they're on sale.

Thelma High
Russell & Bromley
Thelma High

Style these with a minidress for a playful, spring-ready look.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

