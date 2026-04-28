If your For You Page is anything like mine, you might be seeing a lot around gel nails and gel nail alternatives right now. As great as gel nails or BIAB are, there's definitely a time and money commitment when it comes to these types of manicures. And with so many of us experiencing weak or bendy nails, more and more people are looking for nail strengtheners, cuticle oils and nail growth serums to keep our nails looking their best in between our monthly nail appointments, or just to boost the health of our nails.
So, when I came across the Japanese manicure, which is touted as a low-maintenance and repairing manicure, my interest was piqued. Scroll on for everything you need to know about this manicure.
What Is the Japanese Manicure?
Rather than applying or curing polish to the nails with a lamp, the Japanese manicure focuses on buffing nail-nourishing ingredients into your bare nails to create a naturally glossy shine. Also known as the P.Shine manicure, you can expect your nail tech to use nail-restoring ingredients (such as beeswax, pearl powder, keratin, vitamins and minerals) which are applied as a paste to the nail plate before being buffed into the nails with a leather buffer. Then, a protective powder is applied to seal everything in, resulting in a healthy, "your nails but better" shine.
What Are the Benefits of the Japanese Manicure?
Whilst you won't get a colour finish as you would with traditional nail polish or gel formulas, you instead benefit from healthier, stronger nails. Plus, the buffing creates a glossy shine that won't chip or fade. Instead, it grows out with your natural nails, so there's no obvious regrowth, chipping or nail damage with a Japanese mani.
It's a great way to feel like your nails are neat and put together without the damage that you can sometimes get from other nail treatments. In fact, Japanese pedicures are also becoming more commonplace in salons now, so that you can benefit from the strengthening treatment on your toes, too.
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Can I Do A Japanese Manicure At Home?
Whilst more and more nail salons are offering the Japanese manicure as part of their treatment menu, there are also at-home kits that help you to achieve the look at home. Scroll on for some of the best nail care products to achieve your healthiest nails yet.
Shop Now:
Mylee
Barrier Boost Nail Serum
I've recently added this Mylee nail serum into my routines, which helps to strengthen the nail plate and condition dry cuticles too.
YEPODA
The Pinky Promise Hydrating Ceramide Hand Cream
You can then finish your manicure with a hydrating hand cream to lock in hydration.
Manucurist
Prep & Glow Routine
This Manucurist kit contains everything you need for a natural manicure at home.
P-Shine
Japanese Nail Conditioner Manicure Set
This is one of the most popular sets to get the Japanese mani or pedi at home, and contains everything you need for naturally glossy nails.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.