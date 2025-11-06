The 8 Best Ways to Care for Your Vintage Clothing, According to an Expert

Brynn Jones is a Who What Wear editor in residence and the founder/curator of Aralda Vintage, a boutique and archive based in Los Angeles.
I've been working in the vintage world for over a decade now, and I'm still learning every day. It's a niche world, but it's so incredibly vast. There are endless nooks and crannies filled with ornate details waiting to be unearthed, from how to date a garment to how to authenticate it to how to care for it. Over time, something shifts: Your eye begins to train itself, and the need for endless research fades as your brain starts to retain more and more information.
A lot of this knowledge is instrumental and deeply valuable to how a vintage business operates. Knowing the provenance and the backstory adds meaning and worth, especially for collectors around the world who count on you to roll up your sleeves and do the gritty work so you can present them with a beautiful garment tied with the metaphorical bow of its origin story.
This is where quality comes in. Most of the pieces I find have already lived many lives, but every so often, there's a magical exception—like the time I bought a Halston dress from a woman who custom-ordered it in the '70s and kept it perfectly wrapped in acid-free tissue inside its original garment box or the day a retired Parsons professor walked into my store with a plastic blue bodice from Issey Miyake fall/winter 1980–1981 and told me the piece had only ever lived in a classroom or his apartment and that he was finally ready to find it a new home. Those moments are rare, but nearly every piece comes with a story (or 10) stitched into its seams.
At my shop, we frequently get comments about the condition and quality of our garments. While I'm meticulous about trying to only buy pieces that are close to impeccable, I can't take the credit for their pristine state. Credit belongs to the long lineage of previous owners. I often imagine the closets that once held these treasures and the quiet measures taken to keep them safe.
I'll admit that I've had my fair share of trial and error when it comes to caring for my own vintage. Even with the best intentions, I've snagged, shrunk, and slightly suffered through learning the hard way.
Whether you're a vintage lover, collector, or aspiring seller, I thought sharing a few preservation tips for your pretty old things might be fashionably nutritious for us all—a fountain of wellness for your aging clothes. As I sat reflecting on the lessons I've learned and the wisdom passed down to me, I thought, Wait a minute. What if we heard from a top-of-the-line archivist?
I immediately thought of Julie Ann Clauss—fashion historian and founder of The Wardrobe, an archive that houses collections from Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, and a long list of A-list superstars with museum-worthy wardrobes. Clauss generously shared her top eight at-home preservation tips with me:
Pheromones and body oils can attract pests, which create a host of problems you don't want in your closet. Musty smells also tend to spread; one neglected piece can affect everything around it.
Whether it's sunlight through a window or strong artificial light, UV damage fades dyes, and there's really no way to reverse it. Entire rails of garments have been ruined this way.
Garments made of jersey, bias cuts, heavy knits, and embellished fabrics can stretch out over time. Instead, fold them neatly on a shelf or in a drawer—bonus points for layering tissue between folds to support the fabric.
Muslin bags are the gold standard because they breathe and prevent microclimates that trap moisture. If muslin isn't practical, look for storage bags with one breathable fabric side. Always remove dry-cleaned pieces from plastic immediately; trapped solvents can weaken fibers and yellow whites.
Padded hangers with sloped shoulders are ideal but take up space. For heavier garments, look for sturdy hangers with broad shoulders to support weight evenly. Those thin velvet hangers are best reserved for lightweight pieces.
Vacuum regularly. Dust is made up of hair and garment fibers, and both attract moths. The cleaner the environment, the less inviting it is for pests.
Moths only feed on protein-based materials like wool, silk, and cashmere. Prioritize protecting those pieces, and leave synthetics uncovered if you have to choose.
Basements are too humid, and attics fluctuate between hot and cold. Garments are happiest in a stable, temperate environment.
