2026's Biggest Travel Trends: Where to Go and What to Pack If You’re Planning a Stylish Trip This Year

Blame this miserable weather, the steady stream of flight-sale emails or the envy-inducing winter-sun posts from our favourite IG creators, but at this time of year, I always find myself daydreaming about where I'm going to travel next. But instead of getting away (that’s later this month), I’ve spent my first weeks of the year speaking to travel insiders and researching the buzziest hotel openings, cultural moments and emerging destinations to compile a rather handy guide to the stylish places to add to your bucket list for 2026.
A quick glance through this list reveals just how much pop culture, sport and social media trends are shaping the way we travel. From Netflix hits and K-pop’s global takeover to the FIFA World Cup landing in Mexico City, our trips are increasingly planned around what we’re watching, who we’re listening to and what we see when scrolling.
If you’re keen to get ahead of the crowds, this year’s edit favours destinations experiencing a grown-up renaissance; places that feel fresh and aren't overrun. Think islands built for proper rest (put that phone down), cities where food and neighbourhood life are the main attractions and destinations being reintroduced to the mainstream through a new guard of exciting hotels and creative energy.
From a French surf town back on the fashion radar to Japan’s answer to the Maldives and a Korean capital at the centre of the beauty boom, below are the destinations set to shape how—and why—we’ll travel in 2026.
Move over, Marseille, there’s a different French coastal town vying for our attention in 2026: enter Biarritz. Nestled on the south-west coast, Biarritz was an early-19th-century hotspot for stylish Parisians escaping the city. Today, it’s a buzzy surf town drawing beach bums chasing their next wave, alongside a growing creative crowd from further afield.
I might be biased (I’ve actually chosen to settle here myself), but Biarritz has everything you want from a weekend away. Base yourself at Villa Magnan, the impeccably designed guesthouse with a resident donkey called Hector that you’ve probably seen on Instagram. Spend your days between beaches (Port Vieux is our favourite for sunbathing and a quick dip), then eat your way from Les Halles, the indoor market, to Cheri Bibi, a neighbourhood spot serving the best natural wine and Basque cheesecake in town.
If 2026 is going to be the year you finally learn to surf, check out Bonanza Collective, the retreat founded by creators and surf-enthusiasts (and best friends) Amanda Djerf and Elin Hagstein. Their intimate, women-only retreats welcome all abilities and blend time in the water with Pilates sessions, long lunches and alfresco dinners.
But it’s not all sand and surf. Biarritz’s glamorous roots as a haven for those looking to escape Paris for a while haven’t been forgotten. This April, the town will play host to Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel Cruise 2027 show, in honour of Gabrielle Chanel, who opened her first couture house here in 1915. Fashion crowd, take note.
Sumba, Indonesia
It feels like everyone and their cousin is visiting Bali, but have you heard of Sumba? This tropical island sits just a 50-minute flight from the Indonesian hotspot, yet feels worlds away from the traffic and Bintangs of Canggu. It’s the kind of place you want to shout about, but also keep close to your chest.
Writer, podcaster and travel enthusiast Billie Bhatia visited Nihi, Sumba’s most iconic hotel (and consistently ranked amongst the world’s best), at the end of last year. "Nihi’s tagline is 'edge of wilderness', and that’s exactly what it feels like watching the huge waves roll in from the Indian Ocean," she says. Perched on a cliffside, the views are nothing short of magical, and when wild horses race along the beach, you’re basically in a Disney movie.
Hilton’s 2026 trends report found that travellers’ number-one motivation for leisure travel in 2026 is to "rest and recharge", citing "hushpitality" as one of its defining trends. It’s this sense of silence that makes Sumba so compelling. With only a handful of hotels and very little tourist infrastructure, it feels like one of the world’s last untouched gems.
Due to the lack of outside visitors until recent years, Sumba has held tightly to its cultural traditions. Much of the Indigenous population lives in kampungs, where ancient burial rituals and ceremonies are still practised, and buffalo remain a valuable form of currency. "Spend as much time talking to locals as possible," says photographer Hannah Dace. "Sure, the beaches are stunning, but it was the culture of Sumba that completely amazed me."
Bruton, Somerset, England
Whilst many of us have swapped staycations for bigger adventures since COVID restrictions lifted, one UK destination continues to buck the trend: Somerset. This corner of the West Country saw a 31% rise in visitors in 2025, according to Visit Britain, with numbers expected to climb again.
The opening of Osip’s new Bruton outpost may have something to do with it. The Michelin-starred restaurant unveiled its restaurant-with-rooms concept last year (dubbed Osip 2.0 locally), and it quickly became one of the most sought-after reservations in the country. Top travel PR agency Perowne International has cited Somerset as one of its top destinations for 2026, with Bruton at the centre of the action thanks to The Newt’s latest addition, Yarlington Lodge. The restored Grade II-listed Georgian house is available for private hire, with guests able to enjoy a curated farm-to-table menu and the rare luxury of having the place entirely to themselves.
Bruton may be compact, but its food and art credentials are serious. Wander the high street for wood-fired pizzas at At The Chapel, or drop into Briar for tasty sharing plates. Just outside town, Hauser & Wirth pairs contemporary art with Piet Oudolf–designed gardens—perfect for a wander before pasta (just like Nonna used to make) at its restaurant, Da Costa. Further afield, Stourhead, the National Trust estate immortalised in 2005's screen adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, is a must for Austen-ophiles. Get ready to waft around (we suggest a Dôen dress for the occasion) and find your Mr Darcy.
Sport and entertainment will shape travel in a big way next year. According to Hilton’s 2026 Travel Trends study, 20% of global travellers cite major sporting or entertainment events as the primary reason behind their travel plans. Airbnb echoes this shift, reporting that 65% of its top-searched dates and cities for 2026 align with major cultural, sporting and music events, from the Winter Olympics to Carnival, Coachella and the FIFA World Cup.
In Mexico City, the 2026 World Cup is expected to draw a crowd as interested in the city’s design hotels, food scene and architecture as what’s happening on the pitch. Matches aside, this is a city of mid-century modern landmarks, buzzy neighbourhoods and one of the most exciting dining scenes in the world, making it a natural choice for travellers who like their sporting calendars padded out with some culture (and very good mezcal).
Between matches, base yourself in Roma Norte and spend hours wandering the tree-lined avenues in search of your next taco hit. Colima 71 makes an ideal base; it's a design-led boutique hotel within walking distance of shops, galleries and some of the city’s best tables. Start with a long lunch at Esca, or keep things local with quesadillas from Jennie’s on the corner of Colima and Mérida. For dinner, the most well-known spots—Contramar and Rosetta—require reservations months in advance (for good reason), but miss out, and you can soften the blow with churros at El Moro or a mezcal nightcap at Soho House Mexico City (which is one of the group's most impressive).
Lanzarote, Spain
According to Skyscanner, searches for flights to Lanzarote are up 721% year-on-year, and it’s not hard to see why. No longer just the package-holiday, kids’ club destination many of us fondly remember from childhood, it’s safe to say the island has firmly shaken off the (utterly false) "Lanza-grotty" label. Still reliably warm and family-friendly, Lanzarote’s growing crop of design-led hotels and indie businesses is reframing the island as a more grown-up stay.
César Lanzarote, the 20-room boutique hotel that caught our attention after following photographer Jessie Bush’s enviable trip to the island, is leading the charge. Formerly the 1930s home of the father of Lanzarote’s most famous artist, César Manrique (a contemporary of Jackson Pollock and Andy Warhol), the property has been reimagined as a design-forward retreat rooted in the island’s architectural heritage. Interiors by Virginia Nieto, an organic-shaped pool and a standout restaurant headed up by Madrileno chef Juanjo López—whose garden-led dishes pair beautifully with the hotel’s volcanic house wine—make it feel like a destination in its own right.
Beyond the hotel, days are best spent drifting between sandy beaches (Papagayo remains the most well-known), wandering the surreal Jardín de Cactus, sampling local volcanic wines at Bodega Cohombrillo and stocking up on ceramics from Eguzkine and Timijota Studio.