I Spent 5 Days at the Paris Olympics—Here's Everything I Did and Wore

To be completely honest, I haven't fully grasped yet that I was at the 2024 Olympics—like literally on the ground in Paris watching Rafael Nadal square up against Hungary's Márton Fucsovics on the iconic clay courts inside Stade Roland Garros. I've been back home in New York for over a week now, and still, it hasn't set in. Instead, I've just been watching gymnastics, basketball, swimming, and track and field on my TV as if I wasn't just a train ride away from all four events a few short days ago. I suppose that's normal, though, when you do something truly incredible and surreal, the only two ways I can think of to describe my five-day jaunt around the French capital.

As a fashion editor who's spent the last five or so years completely consumed by sports—you should see my FYP; it's only Formula One and the WNBA—I felt like it was a no-brainer opportunity when New Balance, a company that functions at the intersection of culture and sports, invited me to experience the Games with them. I jumped at the chance to see the Olympics through the eyes of a brand that's connected to some of the sports world's most prolific modern athletes, from Coco Gauff and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Gabby Thomas and Femke Bol. We witnessed historic sporting events at iconic Parisian sites like the Eiffel Tower; had the honor of meeting designers and artists from around the world, like Joe Freshgoods and Franck Pellegrino; and of course, ate frites in front of views that belong on a desktop background, not in real life. And those are just a few of the highlights.

Scroll down to experience the 2024 Olympics through the eyes of a sports-crazed fashion editor. Expect to find plenty of the sporty things you'd expect from the Olympics as well as some stylish Parisian additions, including lots of shopping, food, and even more outfits. It's all yours to devour ahead.

Travel

I flew overnight to Paris in Air France business class, which meant that I was lucky enough to get a lie-down bed and plenty of space to stretch and, of course, sleep before touching down at my destination. The first thing I always do when I board a long flight is arrange all of my in-flight essentials, including a water bottle (with one passionfruit Liquid I.V. inside), comfy socks that won't make my feet swell, my big Dyson headphones, and all of my skincare.

On my seat when I boarded was a toiletry bag full of Clarins products, but I'm super picky about my skincare, especially when it comes to traveling, so I saved what they gave me for later and stuck to my normal plane routine. That means washing off all my airport makeup and skincare and starting fresh with Caudalíe Beauty Elixir facial spray, Rhode Glazing Milk, SPF if it's daytime (it wasn't, so I skipped this step), Ân-Gloss Ceramide Lip Treatment by Anfisa Skin, and finally, MZ Skin's Hydra-Bright gold eye masks. Then I slip my soundproof headphones and a silk sleep mask over my head and get comfy.

Accommodations

Roughly seven and a half hours later, plus about 30 minutes spent chatting with my driver from the airport to my hotel, I arrived at Le Grand Quartier hotel in Paris's Saint-Martin district of the 10th arrondissement, where I was able to check in and get settled immediately. My room looked over the loveliest courtyard, and though the bed was certainly tempting, I swear against sleeping when I take an overnight flight. You have to stay up until your normal bedtime in your new destination if you want any chance of avoiding jet lag.

The first thing I do (instead of napping) every time that I arrive anywhere is unpack everything in my suitcase besides workout clothes and undergarments. For one, I like to be able to see everything so I can quickly and easily put outfits together. (Press trips are often stacked with cool events and fun dinners, so you don't have a ton of time to try on your entire closet before picking an outfit like I do at home.) I also hate how wrinkled everything gets in my suitcase, so hanging it up helps to work out some of the creases naturally.

Sports

We kicked off the Olympics at the Opening Ceremony with seats on the Seine nearby Notre Dame. It rained a lot while we were there, but honestly, the energy was so high that it didn't really matter until the very end when I swear there was water dripping down the inside of my pants. I got so much joy out of seeing the smaller countries pass by on their boats, with those athletes so full of pride and excitement for what was to come. The U.S. and France were last to pass us with the largest boats, of course, and when the French boat passed, everyone stood up and waved the French flag furiously. I know everyone said before the Olympics that every Parisian local was upset about the city hosting it and planned to get out of town, but the people in attendance at the Opening Ceremony seemed pretty patriotic to me.

The first official sporting event that we attended was men's and women's beach volleyball, which I'd been excited about ever since I got invited to Paris because of where the stadium was located: right in front of the Eiffel Tower. I'm not usually one to fall for tourist traps, but the Eiffel Tower is incredible in my eyes. Even though we got rained on and walked through so much mud to get there, it was one of the coolest experiences of my life to watch some of the best athletes in the world compete in front of such an iconic view. Even now that I'm home, I keep looking back and being in awe of the fact that I was actually there to witness the Olympics in this location.

As cool as watching beach volleyball in front of the Eiffel Tower was, I was looking forward to tennis even more, mostly because it's a sport that I enjoy playing and watching, but also due to how incredible Stade Roland Garros is and the fact that we were going to get to see Rafael Nadal play in the first round. The 38-year-old Spaniard is nearing the end of his career, so to get to see him live was a huge honor. Suffice it to say, if you're ever met with the opportunity to attend a tennis match at Stade Roland Garros, don't hesitate. The iconic clay courts are truly a vision.

Activities

There's truly nothing cooler than experiencing Paris during the Olympics with a brand that can call its ambassadors some of the 2024 Games' most recognizable and talented athletes. To celebrate them, the brand kicked off the Olympics with an event at its store in Le Marais to launch a four-piece limited-edition Made in U.S.A. collaboration with multidisciplinary Paris-based artist Franck Pellegrino.

Exclusive to Paris, the collection includes two T-shirts and two pairs of sneakers, 990s and 997s. Brought in by the brand's creative director, Teddy Santis, Pellegrino created a unique space tied to the collection, which was all inspired by the connection between Paris and New York. He upcycled banners from the campaign shoot to dress the store and upholster the furniture, which was crafted by Pellegrino's wife, Garance Vallée Pellegrino.

I, for one, took home one of the T-shirts from the collection. I had to after finding out that only 100 were made of each—no more, no less.

During my time in Paris, I had the immense pleasure of exploring A Friend Named Cousin, an art exhibition curated by Chicago-based designer Joe Robinson of the streetwear brand Joe Freshgoods. Located at Galerie Les Filles du Calvaire, 17 Rue des Filles du Calvaire, the exhibit included pieces from Robinson's latest collection, "From Prom to Paris," as well as a capsule sneaker collection with New Balance and works by multidisciplinary artist Jewel Ham, French-Haitian artist Goldie Williams, figurative artists Teoni and Benga Minthe, and contemporary artist Jahlil Nzinga. The name, A Friend Named Cousin, references those families we form outside of blood relations and the profound impact that shared experiences, mutual commitment, love, and support can have on a group of people, regardless of whether or not they share genetic code.

New Balance 990v6 MiUSA Joe Freshgoods Prom Blue $359 SHOP NOW "From Prom to Paris" was inspired by Robinson growing up in Chicago and always seeing prom photos being taken outside in the springtime when he drove back home from his grandparents' house. "Ultimately, spring in Chicago, all you see is proms," he told me at the exhibition. "I'd wonder why that girl chose that color [for her dress], and then I started to think about the color that I wore to my prom, and it was this blue," he said, pointing to his new blue 990s. Thus, the monochrome iteration of New Balance's iconic sneaker was called Prom Blue.

New Balance 990v6 MiUSA Joe Freshgoods Paris Red $450 SHOP NOW As for this red version, Robinson kept his explanation quite simple: "The red is just Paris," he said.

One morning, we got up super early and ventured to Candora Paris's workshop to create our own custom perfumes. I honestly didn't expect to love this process as much as I did, and after spending far too much time sniffing paper sticks—I'm a Libra, therefore I am very indecisive—I made arguably the best-smelling perfume of all time. Just saying.

After leaving Stade Roland Garros, we headed back toward our hotel to stop in to the New Balance Olympic hospitality center, which is basically a curated space for athletes and ambassadors to watch events, eat, drink, and hang out. Naturally, I couldn't tear my eyes away from the USA men's basketball game on TV. That is, until I found out there was a photo booth.

Outfits

For an early and rainy morning spent making perfumes followed by shopping, I chose the capri pants I simply cannot stop wearing, a simple white tank, and the Proenza Schouler S/S 24 technical jacket I ended up relying on for the entirety of the trip. I only really packed it for the plane ride knowing how cold airplanes can get, but since it rained for the first few days nonstop, I had to wear it very frequently.

Later that evening, we headed to the Joe Freshgoods event to preview A Friend Named Cousin and meet with the designer and curator himself. Since the rain kept my daytime outfits pretty simple, I was excited to break out some of the fun pieces I packed when the sun went down. Here, I'm wearing a duchesse-satin midi skirt from Maximilian Davis's first Ferragamo collection with a black Agolde tank and S/S 22 Prada wedges.

I simply had to go all out for tennis, decked out in my best tenniscore pieces. For the occasion, I wore a navy blue polo shirt and matching tennis skirt with some New Balance 530s that I picked up at the store in Le Marais. It ended up being the perfect outfit not just because of how on-theme it was but also because the sweat-wicking material helped me to not absolutely melt in direct sunlight.

For the very wet beach volleyball match, I paired my now ubiquitous black jacket with poplin black Aritzia trousers and a white oversize resort shirt from COS. I switched off between a pair of gray New Balance 990s and some leather flip-flops. Later in the day after the match, we got the chance to ride up into the Eiffel Tower to check out the Gustave hospitality suite located on the first floor. The views at sunset were something I'll never forget. Luckily, I took plenty of outfit pics to document it.

The final night of a trip to Paris calls for a standout outfit, so naturally, I chose my favorite red S/S 22 Prada midi dress, pairing it with the 1995 Re-Edition bag and wedges from the same collection. After a day of tennis, we popped back into the A Friend Named Cousin exhibition for a panel before heading out to dinner at Francette (more on that meal later on).

For a day of shopping early on in the trip, I combined comfort with ease with this Maryam Nassir Zadeh x J.Crew camisole and COS tailored maxi skirt. I usually only bring two bags on any trip—one with gold hardware and one with silver—and here, I went with the gold-hardware option, my Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag in Fondant Brown, a great travel bag because of how many ways you can wear the straps.

Food

Eating is a big part of traveling to Paris, especially for someone like me who loves French food more than almost any other cuisine and eats it often in New York. We had a beautiful dinner at Petit Victor Hugo, a historic brasserie in the 16th arrondissement, on our first night. The restaurant was an institution in the 1970s and recently got a refresh by French designer Laura Gonzalez, who held on to the vintage feel of the interiors but added clean, modern touches.

Its known for its seafood, so I ordered a grilled sea bass with veggies and fries for the table (though, I mostly ate them all). I finished off the meal with profiteroles, my favorite French dessert that I usually reserve for evenings out at current or former Keith McNally eateries like Balthazar and Cafe Luxembourg.

On our last night in Paris, we sat on the roof of a docked boat in the Seine, ate duck, tuna tartare, and more, and watched the Eiffel Tower sprinkle every hour at Francette. It was the perfect sendoff.

Sometimes, even when you're surrounded by gourmet food, you just need a classic pizza delivery. We had events late into the evening on one of the nights we were in Paris and every kitchen nearby the hotel closed, so we settled on ordering in a classic late-night staple. I honestly have zero complaints about this meal—it was perfect.

At one of the Olympic events we attended—the first round of tennis at Stade Roland Garros—we had access to a beautiful hospitality suite where we were served omelets among so many other delicacies. It was the perfect reprieve from the heat, so we'd pop inside to grab something in between sets.

Shopping

If you know me at all, you know that I cannot travel without doing at least a little bit of shopping. In Paris, I did a lot of shopping, mostly of the window variety. Immediately after I unpacked, I got on the Metro (which is shockingly easy when compared to New York's Subway system) and headed to the Champs-Élysées to go to some of the luxury stores that line the avenue. The first stop for me is always Prada. I've wanted the satin mules from the S/S 24 show for months now, but I'm so glad I waited because now, they come in patent leather as well as leopard print. Say less.

One store I've been dying to go to is Carven, specifically because of the complete rebrand the French house has undergone in the last few years after Louise Trotter took over as creative director. I probably spent at least an hour in here trying everything on that's not available in the U.S. Carven is only currently sold at Net-a-Porter, but the retailer doesn't stock everything, so I jumped at the chance to experience the new pieces up close in full.

Much of that hour was spent trying things on, like this white satin bustier with Bermuda shorts, trousers, skirting, and more. I ended up splurging on a sculpted, black tunic with short sleeves and an open back that's one of the items I can't buy in NYC. It just felt right. Plus, VAT!

Charvet is one of those quintessential French brands that you simply have to stop into any time you're in Paris. It's a menswear label that makes custom shirting, but it also has the best slippers on planet Earth.

I've been spending way too much time looking at Bottega Veneta's Andiamo Clutch, both online and in stores. I was in Monaco in May and almost bought one. Then, when I was in London in early July, I almost bought one, but didn't. So of course, in Paris, I had to stop in Bottega Veneta and see what the selection was like. As you can see above, it was impressive. This clutch is just perfect—it's versatile, elegant, and crafted impeccably.