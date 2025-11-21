I've always believed some of the most exciting ideas in fashion start far away from the typical fashion capitals, and after attending the Latin American Fashion Summit, I can tell you that fact is undeniable. I flew in expecting to discover a handful of cool, emerging designers, but I left feeling like I had watched an entire wave of fashion take shape in real time. From the shopping experiences to the informative panels, it felt like a reminder that the Latin American fashion world isn't just emerging anymore. It's arriving with clarity, craftsmanship, and a point of view.
One of my favorite parts of the trip was hearing from designers at all stages of their careers. I even had the chance to speak with Jonathan Simkhai, who was on-site for a panel about building a dream brand. His perspective ended up anchoring the whole experience for me. Between the early-stage designers (just wait until you see who won the Designer of the Year award), established names, and incredible talent I met throughout the week, the message was clear: Latin American fashion is entering a new era, and these are the names leading the charge.
About LAFS
The Latin American Fashion Summit, fondly known by locals and regular attendees as LAFS, is a global platform dedicated to celebrating Latin American fashion designers. Taking place in the Miami Design District, this program offers an opportunity for brands to compete in front of the biggest names in the fashion industry, from the cofounder of ShopMy to the executives at Moda Operandi and Shopbop, to be named one of the top emerging brands and receive opportunities to receive industry mentorship and get their names out there in the U.S. But it's more than just a competition.
Attendees have the opportunity to attend panels about what's next in fashion and industry icons. We heard from Disney on storytelling, ShopMy on innovation, and even Naeem Khan himself on how to create a legacy brand. Natura Bissé offered master classes on how to take care of your skin and facials and edible products to attendees, and Granado shared a sensory experience to test out its many incredible fragrances. One of the main highlights for attendees was, whether or not you were a ticket holder to the events, a pop-up shopping location that allowed the participating brands to showcase their collections and sell to Miami's Design District clientele. Every room was buzzing with excitement, innovation, and discovery, and it was an honor to attend this year.
My Experience
I honestly left my week with LAFS so incredibly inspired by the hard work that the participating designers had put into their collections. Waking up every morning with a view of the ocean at the Shelborne Hotel in a city full of culture and heading to panels where I got to learn from some of the greatest names in the industry was a true pleasure and had my head spinning with ideas.
One of the many memories I'll take away from the experience was the emotional moment when the creative director of Weise was announced as a winner and everyone around her was brought to tears. I also witnessed the longtime friendship between Moda Operandi President April Hennig and Jonathan Simkhai while Simkhai talked through how well he knows his top clients and how he designs for their needs. One of the main takeaways from the panels was the importance of those one-on-one relationships and in-person experiences when building a brand. In a world that has gone so digital, experiences will reign supreme.
A Chat With Jonathan Simkhai
One of the most valuable conversations I had at LAFS was with Simkhai, who shared advice for designers in their first five years aka most of the room.
So many designers here are in their first five years. What's something you wish you knew back then?
To focus on the customer. I know it sounds obvious, but you get distracted—celeb placements, red carpets, fashion shows. I'd tell them to remember who they're designing for. And honestly, the doubts never go away. As a creative, you're always striving for perfection and innovation. You just have to remember everyone goes through it.
I loved how you talked about getting close to your clients, going to their big events, and creating collections around real people who wear your brand. For designers who don't have clients yet, what should they do?
Design for the people in your life—your mom, your friends, real people you actually know. It gives you visibility into what they need. It's more meaningful than imagining some celebrity or someone from 40 years ago whose life you don't actually see.
With trend cycles moving so quickly, how do you stay true to your brand identity but still participate in trends?
Fabrications. Identify the materials that work for your brand. Once you know your fabrics, you can use them to experiment with trends in a way that still feels true to you. Like if a wide neckline is trending, try it in a fabric your customers already associate with your brand.
The panel today was about creating a dream brand. What did your brand look like at the beginning, and how has that evolved?
I honestly don't even know how to answer that. It all started so organically—just wanting to make clothes and dress people. Grassroots. And I still want that. I just want to dress more people in more countries and continue expanding.
How do you define success as a designer? What moments fulfill you most?
Seeing real people wearing my clothes on the street—people I didn't gift, people who went into a store, bought it, tried it, chose it. That's the most rewarding feeling.
It was the perfect summary of what LAFS is ultimately about: creating fashion for real people, real lives, and real moments.
Brands to Know
Weise
Weise is a modern approach to womenswear with sculptural shapes and meticulously considered details. Its Aura Bolero is the piece everyone talked about—architectural but wearable in that chic, effortless way. Winner of the Latin American Fashion Summit Designer of the Year award, this is a brand that you absolutely must know.
weise
Aura Bolero
Inquire for pricing.
Port de Bras
Introducing an athleisure brand that meets balletcore with a refined, architectural twist. I've tried some of the Port de Bras pieces and have found the brand to be such an elevated take in the fashion space.
Port de Bras
Gigi Unitard
Zhadère
Zhadère is the ethereal brand blending fluid draping with standout shapes. Its dresses will stop you mid-scroll—equal parts dramatic and grounded.
ZHADÈRE
Dewi in Farasha
Pierinna Feoli
Pierinna Feoli is the Colombian brand that's all about the bold take on minimalism that stylish women are obsessed with. I can already think of endless ways to style the pieces.
Pierinna Feoli
Trama Top
Zut
You're guaranteed to see Zut all over your Pinterest feed sometime soon. Fun statement outerwear and cool animal-print pieces bring a touch of the '80s into the modern era.
ZUT
Palermo Leather Coat
La Torres
Winner of the LAFS Accessories Designer of the Year award, La Torres is the Argentine brand to know that makes jewelry people will compliment.
La torres
Anillo Elementos
Supernaturae
If you're looking for the perfect maxi dress for your next vacation, Supernaturae is the brand to know. Its pieces are made from natural fibers and dyes, and you'll find yourself obsessing over your purchase.
Supernaturae
Delfina With Sindhi Embroider
Oiio
Your hot girl walks just got an upgrade thanks to Oiio. This Colombian activewear brand will inspire you to squeeze in an extra workout each week.
