I Live in Paris, and This Winter Travel Destination Is My Best-Kept Secret

Monica Mendal is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a former fashion editor, a travel writer, and the author of So There's This Place…—a Substack newsletter where she shares curated guides, insider tips, and off-the-beaten-path destinations.
As a travel writer and former fashion editor based in Paris, I've traveled extensively throughout European countries like France, Italy, and Spain and have focused my travel reporting for outlets such as Vogue, Prior, and my own Substack So There's This Place… on being ahead of the curve. My stories highlight the under-the-radar destinations and charming boutique hotels that not everyone is heading to (yet), which brings me to one of my favorite lesser-known destinations.
When winter descends on Paris and the sun seems to set just hours after lunch, I can't resist escaping to a place where the sun still shines. A few years ago, I discovered the perfect antidote to Parisian winters: Lanzarote, a sun-soaked island in the Canary Islands that remains one of the warmest destinations in Europe during the winter.
Travelers flock to the island for its dramatic volcanic landscapes, scenic hiking trails, golden beaches, good surf, and mineral-rich local wines. What I found most surprising about Lanzarote is how unexpectedly dynamic it is. Beyond the natural beauty, the island pulses with art and culture thanks in large part to the visionary architect César Manrique, who left his mark through a series of stunning projects that seamlessly blend architecture with Lanzarote's volcanic landscape. His influence continues to shape the island's identity today.
You can explore his former studio and his home in Haría to see his bold, organic designs up close; admire sweeping coastal views from the Mirador del Río; wander the sculptural cacti at Jardín de Cactus; and lose yourself in the labyrinthine Lagomar Museum, which was built into volcanic rock. Even a meal at the fiery Restaurant El Diablo, which is perched over a volcanic vent, or a visit to the artisan ceramics at Eguzkine reveals the island's eclectic spirit. Add to that a collection of design-forward boutique hotels scattered across the island, and you've got a winter escape that'll give you way more than what you came for.
Below, I'm sharing my favorite boutique stays and the top seven attractions you can't miss when visiting Lanzarote this winter. Plus, see what I packed and actually wore there.
Favorite Stays in Lanzarote
Buenavista Lanzarote Country Suites
Lanzarote is dotted with charming boutique hotels that feel personal and full of character, which offers a refreshing contrast to the larger, tourist-heavy resorts in the southern part of the island. One standout is Buenavista Lanzarote Country Suites, a design ecolodge nestled in the volcanic landscape between Timanfaya National Park and La Geria. This intimate retreat features five minimalist suites with expansive windows that frame sweeping views of vineyards and volcanic terrain. The property is also a haven for art and nature enthusiasts, offering a serene escape with a focus on sustainability and local craftsmanship.
Casa de las Flores
Another favorite is Casa de las Flores, a stylish boutique hotel located in the historic town of Teguise. Housed in a beautifully restored 18th-century mansion, the hotel boasts five art-filled rooms, a private pool, and a sun terrace, and it's made even more intimate by the warmth of the owners and cozy breakfasts served in the inner courtyard. Its central location makes it an ideal base for exploring the island, and Famara Beach is just a short drive away.
Hotel César Lanzarote
On my next visit, I'm eager to check out the recently openedHotel César Lanzarote, a chic adults-only retreat in the volcanic hills of La Geria. The property once belonged to the family of Manrique and was later a girls' school before being transformed into a 20-room boutique hotel. Each room has ocean or volcano views, many with private terraces, and the hotel features a freeform infinity pool, a spa, a restaurant with locally sourced cuisine, and sustainable design elements.
Arts and Culture in Lanzarote
César Manrique Foundation
Set in the artist's former home and studio, the César Manrique Foundation in Tahíche is one of Lanzarote's most iconic cultural sites. Built atop a lava field, the house ingeniously incorporates five natural volcanic bubbles into its design, blending art, architecture, and nature in Manrique's signature style. Today, the foundation preserves his legacy, showcasing his artwork alongside rotating exhibitions and offering visitors an intimate glimpse into his creative vision and deep commitment to environmental harmony.
César Manrique House Museum in Haría
Hidden among palm groves in the quiet village of Haría, the César Manrique House Museum was the artist's final residence and studio. Unlike the more futuristic home in Tahíche, this one reflects a softer, more personal side of Manrique with traditional Canarian architecture, rustic details, and the tranquil atmosphere of his later years. Visitors can wander through his preserved living spaces, workshop, and lush gardens, gaining an intimate sense of the artist's daily life and enduring connection to Lanzarote.
Mirador del Río
Perched high on a cliff in northern Lanzarote, Mirador del Río is one of Manrique's most breathtaking creations. Seamlessly carved into the rock, this architectural masterpiece offers sweeping panoramic views over the island of La Graciosa (which I highly recommend visiting on your trip to Lanzarote!) and the surrounding archipelago. Inside, curved white walls, sculptural windows, and organic forms frame the dramatic landscape beyond, perfectly embodying Manrique's philosophy of harmony between art and nature. The on-site café and terrace make it an ideal spot to pause and take in one of the most spectacular vistas in the Canary Islands.
Jardín de Cactus
The Jardín de Cactus, located in the village of Guatiza, is Manrique's final great work on Lanzarote and a striking example of his ability to transform nature into art. Built within a former volcanic quarry, the garden showcases more than 4500 kinds of cactus from around the world arranged in a dramatic, amphitheater-like setting. Stone terraces, sculptural volcanic walls, and a restored windmill create a sense of harmony between the natural and the man-made.
Lagomar Museum
Tucked into the volcanic cliffs of Nazaret, the Lagomar Museum is one of Lanzarote's most intriguing architectural gems. Originally designed by Manrique and his collaborator Jesús Soto, the house is a labyrinth of caves, tunnels, and terraces carved directly into the rock. Whitewashed walls contrast with rich volcanic stone, and lush plants and turquoise pools add bursts of color. Once rumored to have been owned by actor Omar Sharif, the property now operates as a museum, bar, and restaurant, offering visitors a mesmerizing blend of art, architecture, and legend that perfectly embodies Manrique's imaginative spirit.
Restaurant El Diablo
Located at the heart of Timanfaya National Park, Restaurant El Diablo is one of Manrique's most striking and unconventional creations. Designed in collaboration with architect Eduardo Cáceres, the circular, glass-walled restaurant offers sweeping views over the park's otherworldly volcanic landscape. Its most famous feature is the grill, which uses geothermal heat from the volcano itself (reaching temperatures of around 400°C) to cook meat and fish over an open vent in the earth. The result is a dining experience that perfectly captures Manrique's fascination with Lanzarote's raw natural power and his talent for turning it into artful design.
Eguzkine Ceramic Studio
This is my best-kept secret for those of you wishing to take a piece of this magical island home with you. Tucked away on a quiet, winding road in Lanzarote, Eguzkine Zerain's ceramic studio is worth the detour. Here, the local artist creates handcrafted pottery inspired by the island's volcanic landscapes, colors, and textures. Each piece, from vibrant bowls to sculptural vases, is unique, reflecting the artist's dedication to traditional techniques fused with contemporary design.
My Packing List for Lanzarote
You'll want to pack a mix of beachwear, light hiking gear, and casual, comfortable clothes for exploring. Think breezy linen sets, swimsuits, and sandals for the day, plus sneakers and trail shoes for wandering around Timanfaya and the lava fields. Evenings can get cool and windy in the wintertime, so bring a few light layers, like a cashmere sweater or light jacket, to throw on after sunset. A hat, sunglasses, and zinc sunscreen are still essentials, as the island's winter sun can be surprisingly strong.
