5 Packing Mistakes That Can Ruin a Trip and 5 Rules That I Swear By

Monica Mendal is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a former fashion editor, a travel writer, and the author of So There's This Place…—a Substack newsletter where she shares curated guides, insider tips, and off-the-beaten-path destinations.
Packing for a trip is about more than just remembering your adapters and chargers. Believe me. A lot can go wrong—like the time I somehow managed to pack only two pairs of pants for an entire month in Greece. Don't ask me how that happened. Sure, there are the basic tips everyone knows (like shoes go in first, roll soft items, fold structured ones), but beyond that, there are a handful of simple strategies I've learned over the years as a travel editor who boards a flight every week.
Packing for a trip can feel like a delicate balancing act. Bring too little and you'll be scrambling for essentials. Bring too much and you're dragging around a suitcase twice your size. Over the years, I've learned that it's not just about what you pack. It's how you pack. A few small mistakes can quickly turn a dream getaway into a stressful experience, from blisters and motion sickness to a suitcase that refuses to close. Below are the most common packing pitfalls I've seen my travel companions make and the pro tips I swear by to keep my trips smooth, organized, and stress-free.
Mistake #1: Burying Your Essentials on Travel Day
Scrambling for your passport, boarding pass, or phone at security or boarding is the fastest way to start a trip frazzled.
Rule: Keep a small crossbody or pouch for everything you need within arm's reach.
Passport, boarding pass, phone, AirPods—everything that matters in one easy-access spot. Bonus: It keeps your hands free for coffee, snacks, or a magazine.
Porto
The Pouch
COS
Trove Crossbody Bag in Leather
Sézane
Heritage Victor Bag
& Other Stories
Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Mistake #2: Packing Too Many Single-Use Pieces
That cute top that only works with one specific pair of pants? It'll make you feel like you have "nothing to wear" even though your suitcase is overflowing.
Rule: Pack in systems, not outfits.
Choose tops and bottoms in enough neutrals that mix and match and a few versatile layers—like a light jacket, cashmere sweater, and travel wrap—that work over everything. Packing cubes are your best friend. Use them to organize by category, not by outfit: one cube for gym gear, one for swimwear, one for bottoms, tops, etc. Yes, you're allowed one fun "just because" item, but everything else should serve multiple purposes.
LA LIGNE
Colby Satin Wide-Leg Pants
Attersee
The Herringbone Wrap
Kallmeyer
Chloé Bib Button Down in Wool Voile
B Sides
Tilda Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
J.Crew
Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater
Away
The Insider Packing Cubes in Cherry Red
Mistake #3: Sleeping on Your Shoe Strategy
Shoes take up the most space, so this is where you'll need to be the most selective. Also, comfort is important! A trip isn't the time to break in a new pair because the last thing you want is blisters from new kicks on day one.
Rule: Bring versatile, broken-in shoes only.
Pick pairs that can be worn with every outfit, handle a little rain, and transition easily from day to night. Classic Mary Janes, soft loafers (or lightweight ankle boots), and lifestyle sneakers to wear on travel days will go a long way. And seriously, be sure all your shoes are broken in before the trip.
Classic Mary Janes
Margaux
The Demi Jane
Non-Bulky Loafers
Simkhai
Danna Suede Loafers
Chic Ankle Boots
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Patent-Leather Ankle Boots
Lifestyle Sneakers
Prada
Collapse Re-Nylon Suede Sneakers
Mistake #4: Forgetting an Emergency Kit
Nothing ruins a day faster than a sudden headache, an upset stomach, motion sickness on a rocky ferry, or blistered feet, especially when the nearest pharmacy is a mile away or closed because it's a Sunday in Italy.
Rule: Keep a mini emergency kit in your bag for every trip.
Essentials include ibuprofen, stomach remedies, hair ties, fashion tape, a Tide pen, safety pins, blister patches, and toothpaste. It's the ultimate stress saver. While you're at it, keep an additional tech organizer handy with chargers, USB cords, and adapters.
LANDNEOO
14 Grids Travel Pill Organizer
Anya Hindmarch
Girlie Stuff Pouch
Mistake #5: Packing Your Suitcase Full Before You Leave
Leaving no extra room means no space for souvenirs, market finds, and those spontaneous shopping splurges that make a trip memorable.
Rule: Leave about 15% of your suitcase empty on purpose.
Extra space equals flexibility, sanity, and room for all the little treasures you pick up along the way. If you don't heed my advice, at least invest in an expandable suitcase or travel bag!
