Nobody Does Book-Tour Style Like Alex Aster

Alex Aster, the best-selling author behind the wildly popular young adult fantasy series EmblemIsland and Lightlark, surprised her avid fans when she announced her latest novel Starside back in September. It was confirmed that a Barbie fantasy novel was on the way (Barbie: Dreamscape, out this July), but nobody knew, not even her agent in its early stages, that Aster was quietly cooking up her next big project—a 500-page adult romantasy novel about a young woman named Aris who, on a quest to secure a magical sword, signs up for a deadly competition to get revenge on the gods.
This is exciting for two reasons. We have a new thrilling page-turner just in time for spring break, and we are treated to yet another stylish Aster book tour. If you are familiar with the latter, then you know the author treats her book tours like a rolling red carpet, carefully curating her press looks to mirror the aesthetic, themes, and characters of her latest book with the occasional Easter egg for eagle-eyed fans. We love a good method dresser.
Such a thoughtful approach requires some serious planning. Before excitement could even start building around Starside, the author was already scouring the internet and mapping out her looks. Think lots of silver and sparkles and some Aris-inspired chain mail for good measure. Here, Aster talks us through her process.
You have followed a fashion theme for each of your book tours. How did you want to approach your looks for Starside?
Starside centers around sword magic, with silver being the highest of the high metals. I knew from the beginning it would have a silver cover, so that meant silver clothing! I also wanted to try to tie in some nods to chain mail since a knight is one of the main characters.
If you could encapsulate your Starside wardrobe into three words, what would they be?
With such a thoughtful approach, how soon do you begin outfit planning, and what does that process look like? Do you work with a stylist or source yourself?
On most days, I'm writing in my office early in the morning until late at night, wearing sweatpants or pajamas. Even so, I love fashion, and celebrating my book launches through my outfits is something I look forward to. As soon as I know what color a new book's cover will be, I start thinking about outfits to wear during the tour and promotion. I could call it marketing, but really, it's just a passion of mine that is a little break from writing! The outfit sourcing generally starts happening about a year or so in advance of publication—all the way up until the first promotional appearance.
What are some surprising things you have to consider when constructing looks for a book tour?
Whether or not I can sit in the dress! Many of my book-launch events are also book signings, which generally means sitting for hours. I was lucky enough to wear an Oscar de la Renta dress made of metal for the launch of Summer in the City last year and only realized a few days prior that there was no way I could sit down wearing it. Now, I generally sign at a bar-height table so I can remain standing! It's also easier to talk to readers that way.
Are there any Starside Easter eggs in your outfits?
For the launch of Skyshade, I wore a custom Clio Peppiatt dress that had the clue to the secret bonus Lightlark book as part of its design. It ended up being on the back of the dress, and no one guessed it! Ever since then, I haven't done many Easter eggs with what I'm wearing other than the color. But I can say that I know what color the next new project is... and it's red! So I've already started collecting some pieces for that.
Looking at past tours, it's clear you love statement shoes. Do you have a favorite footwear moment from this tour?
Definitely the René Caovilla heels with stars! I love how her designs go up the legs, and they are surprisingly comfortable. I wore them for three hours during the launch event at the big Barnes & Noble in NYC.
How would you say these looks are an extension of your everyday style?
My everyday style truly is sweatpants since most of my time is spent inside writing, but I would say the looks are part of my everyday in the sense that the worlds I write are whimsical and extra, and so are the outfits I wear for book releases. I also love stars and have many sweaters with stars on them, so there's that.
Starside marks your debut in the adult romantasy space. How did working on this novel challenge you as a writer?
It's, by far, the longest novel I've ever written, so that was a challenge simply by how long it took to edit the book during every round of edits. Aris was also a complicated character to write since she holds so much female rage while also being enchanted by the magical world of Starside. She is unprepared and brave, reckless and strategic. She also feels very deeply. I cried a lot writing certain parts of this book because, in some ways, I felt very connected to her. She goes through a lot, and at times, it was hard for me to write those emotional scenes.
I've said that writing this book felt like its own quest. There were surprises, roadblocks, breakthroughs, and times where I had to start over. It was a journey I was excited to return to every single day for years, and I'm so glad it's now out in the world.
You are writing the first original Barbie novel! What can you tell us about Barbie: Dreamscape?
Barbie: Dreamscape is a journey of self-discovery through magical lands inspired by my love of all things fantasy and Barbie. I wrote the book I needed during times of change in my life. I hope anyone who picks it up feels the same nostalgia, hope, and fun that I felt while writing it.
I was asked to do the project years ago, which means I've had the pink dress I'm wearing for the book-release party picked out for a very long time!
Jessica Baker has 16 years of experience in the digital editorial fashion and entertainment space. She is currently the Executive Director, Entertainment at Who What Wear where she ideates, books, writes, and edits celebrity and entertainment features.