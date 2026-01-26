Second Life Podcast: Leslie Tessler

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Over the last several years in the beauty industry, bodycare has proven to be just as important as skincare and haircare. Leading the bodycare industry is Leslie Tessler, the founder of Hanni, a brand that has completely reinvigorated bodycare with innovative, ultra-hydrating products that are easy to incorporate into any routine. Oh, and not to mention, the packaging is incredibly chic.
But before she was at the helm of Hanni, Tessler began her career in the world of fashion at Ralph Lauren. Then, in the 2000s, she stepped into marketing at L’Oréal Paris, crafting campaigns that reached millions. Her career climb continued at Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, where she held executive roles, steering the brand through high-stakes seasons of launches and deadlines. For nearly a decade, she thrived on the intensity until burnout finally hit her.
After leaving her role at Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Tessler booked a much-needed trip to Argentina to slow down and figure out her next move. What was intended as a six-month escape to recharge unexpectedly unfolded into a full decade of deep immersion in the country’s vibrant culture. It was during those unhurried years abroad that Tessler conceived the vision for Hanni, dreaming up its first two breakout products: the innovative Weighted Razor and the soothing Shave Pillow.
After a transformative decade, she returned to the United States and officially launched the brand in 2021. Within just one year, Hanni achieved a major milestone by becoming Sephora’s first-ever razor partner, and today the complete range of Hanni’s thoughtful bodycare products is available in every Sephora store across the U.S.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover the power that career burnout can potentially hold. Keep scrolling to shop some of Hanni's best-selling products.
