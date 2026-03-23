Second Life Podcast: Monica Dinsmore

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who’ve made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
In the world of sports, esports has exploded into a legitimate competitor, surging from a niche pursuit to a mainstream powerhouse with global viewership and participation. In particular, EA (Electronic Arts) has become an industry titan in digital interactive entertainment, boasting the highest number of game downloads on PCs and consoles of any video game publisher last year. Leading EA’s Esports division is Monica Dinsmore, who is at the helm of the division's rapid growth, driving record-breaking engagement across EA Sports brands.
Yet before Dinsmore became a trailblazer in the competitive gaming world, she began her professional journey in tech during the late-1990s dot-com boom, which immersed her in the fast-paced startup environment. She later shifted to finance, dedicating nearly fifteen years to the sector. That said, a longing for the dynamic, innovative culture of her early days prompted a bold transition into gaming.
Article continues below
Dinsmore first joined Riot Games, where she assembled an award-winning team that oversaw PR, communications, marketing, and other functions for League of Legends Esports in Europe. Today, as Head of Esports at EA, Dinsmore has navigated and led in the predominantly male-dominated esports landscape, breaking barriers and setting new standards for growth and inclusion.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Dinsmore is thriving in gaming, inspiring others to embrace change and lead authentically in emerging fields.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.