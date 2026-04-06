Second Life Podcast: Jenna Goldring

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Over the last several years, cannabis has come to the forefront of the wellness industry, ultimately shattering any preconceived notions about integrating cannabis into everyday wellness routines. At the helm of the cannabis evolution is Jenna Goldring. As the co-founder of The High Confectionary, Goldring has built a brand focused on low-dose, hemp-derived edibles that stand out for their unique flavors and approachable dosing.
Yet before entering the cannabis world, Goldring established a strong foundation in the corporate world. She began her career at Hulu, then moved to Vistar, a digital advertising company, where she climbed the ranks to become Regional Vice President. Her expertise in ad sales later extended to highly regulated industries, including brands in the cannabis space. This background gave her valuable insight into navigating complex regulatory environments and into building successful marketing strategies for products subject to strict oversight.
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As a cannabis user with a naturally low tolerance, Goldring frequently found herself frustrated by the lack of suitable options on the market. Most edibles were dosed too high, making them inaccessible or overwhelming for consumers like her who preferred micro-dosing. Recognizing this gap in the market, she decided to take action. In 2021, Goldring launched The High Confectionary as a line of 1 mg THC gummies. The brand’s mission was clear: offer precise, low-dose edibles that deliver consistent, enjoyable experiences without the risk of overconsumption.
The High Confectionary gummies feature unique, appealing flavors that elevate the edible experience beyond basic options. Since its launch, the company has experienced steady growth and formed notable partnerships. It has collaborated with the popular baking brand Broma Bakery to expand its product appeal and has welcomed actress and media personality Whitney Port as Creative Director.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Goldring continues to expand low-dose options that make cannabis more inclusive for a wider range of consumers. And keep scrolling to shop our favorites.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.