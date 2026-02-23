Second Life Podcast: Alison Roman

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Alison Roman stands as one of today's most influential voices in food, renowned as a best-selling cookbook author whose recipes deliver delicious, restaurant-quality results with approachable flair. In fact, her viral chickpea stew captured widespread attention during the early days of the pandemic, becoming a comforting staple for home cooks everywhere. Her incredibly loyal community continues to cherish her acclaimed cookbooks, including Dining In, Nothing Fancy, Sweet Enough, and her latest, Something From Nothing.
Clarkson Potter
Something From Nothing: a Cookbook
Roman's path to success started in professional kitchens as a pastry chef, leading to her rise as a prominent food writer. Her work has also appeared in top outlets like Bon Appétit, BuzzFeed Food, and The New York Times, where her unfussy, flavorful style connected deeply with those craving no-nonsense cooking.
When Second Life last sat down with Roman in 2020, she discussed her career evolution—from kitchen work to broad publishing acclaim—emphasizing recipes that feel indulgent yet achievable. Today, she writes for herself through her widely popular cooking newsletter and hosts her own YouTube series, maintaining creative freedom while fostering close connections with home cooks.
Yet Roman has not stopped at writing—she has expanded her reach entrepreneurially. She launched "A Very Good Tomato Sauce," a line of textured, high-quality varieties, including Classic Garlicky Tomato, Caramelized Shallot with Anchovy, and Spicy Tomato with Fennel. She also opened First Bloom, a charming grocery store in Bloomville, upstate New York, with a pop-up in New York City's Lower East Side. The store offers essentials for wonderful meals: fresh local produce, pantry staples, ceramics, and her own tomato sauces.
First Bloom
Caramelized Shallot and Anchovy (3-Pack)
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to catch up with Roman as she continues her culinary evolution.
