If there's one thing all fashion editors have in common, whether their home base is New York City or L.A., it's good jeans. We all have them. Who What Wear has headquarters on both coasts, and it just so happens that the residents of these two cities have a well-known love for jeans. So naturally, as editors who try a lot of things to deliver top-notch reviews, most of us own quite a few pairs of jeans and have our thoughts. Personally, the longer I have worked in fashion, the more I have learned about how to find the right pair. Gone are my days of squeezing into styles that don't fit or hopping on to a hot trend. I've figured out what works for me, and so have my coworkers.
I might be aging us just a bit, but you're getting a combined 94 years of fashion-editor experience, and if you count any of our random internships, the number just grows. We know what we're talking about. I guarantee that if you read this article from start to finish, your next pair of jeans is going to be your best purchase yet. So below, discover what 11 editors know about buying jeans.
Nicole's Tips
1. "Never buy jeans that are uncomfortably tight; you simply won't reach for them as often, and it's money down the drain."
2. "Always check the composition. You can't go wrong with 100% cotton."
3. "Don't over-hem. You can always go shorter but never longer."
Nicole's Top Pick
Re/Done
The Ollie Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
"I've been living in this loose black pair from Re/Done lately. It's just easy to style with everything from loafers and flats to boots to slingbacks."
Michaela's Tips
1. "It's really important to figure out which silhouettes are best for your frame. For example, I'm petite at just under 5'4", so ultra-baggy or wide-leg styles swallow me up and make me look even shorter. (Sorry, Gen Z!) I also wore super-high-rise pairs for years because they were in style until I realized that mid to low rise are so much more flattering on me (not to mention more comfortable to sit in). Knowing what denim suits me makes shopping both online and IRL so much easier because I can eliminate a lot of options I know won't work right from the start."
2. "When trying on jeans, I always consider what shoes I'll style them with to determine the necessary length. Yes, I have specific denim I wear with heels versus flats, and you should too! It's a simple hack that really elevates your overall style."
Michaela's Top Pick
Still Here
Childhood Jean
"I typically gravitate toward straight-leg jeans because they elongate my legs and look good with almost every type of shoe, so it's no surprise I've been wearing my new Still Here Childhood Jeans on repeat. I also love this saturated medium-wash blue."
Eliza's Tips
1. "Know. Your. Measurements. I buy a lot of vintage denim online, and let me tell you blindly trusting the size listed will only bring you pain down the line when your jeans arrive, and the size is completely different from what you expected. Measurements don't lie, though. The same goes for new jeans. So often these days, brands will recommend sizing up or down depending on the style, which can be extremely confusing if you're not in a physical store trying them on before you purchase them. I hate having to order multiple sizes and then return the ones that don't work, which is again why I recommend knowing your measurements and using them to find the correct size the first time."
2. "Figure out a few styles that you love and keep coming back for more. I know there are a lot of denim trends floating around, especially right now, but I very much recommend trying on tons of different styles until you find the ones that fit your proportions and sense of style, and then buying a few different washes. We don't need a hundred pairs of jeans when five are just right."
Eliza's Top Pick
Citizens of Humanity
Zurie High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
"The Citizens of Humanity Zurie Jeans rewrote 'new jeans' for me. I was always such a vintage devotee, but these convinced me that new denim can be great too. I have them in this washed-black color but am dying to get the super-dark indigo pair next. They have a high waist and slim legs but are extremely comfortable. I love the spot where the hems land on my leg, as well, which makes them perfect for styling with boots, flats, or heels."
Ally's Tips
1. "I buy my jeans online exclusively, and I'm always sure to check the inseam length and material composition (which can make a big difference in the fit) before placing an order. When they arrive, I wear them around the house for a bit before taking the tags off to see if they stretch out or not. If there's sagging after 20 minutes, imagine how they'll look after eight hours, so I know to return them if that's the case. And since I'm an online denim shopper, I always try to find the jeans on other retailers, TikTok, Reddit, etc., to figure out how they fit and therefore the best size to order."
Ally's Top Pick
Agolde
Valen Jeans
"I lost count of how many pairs of jeans are in my closet, but more often than not, it's the Agolde Valen jeans that I reach for. They're the perfect classic straight-leg jeans with a mid-rise waistband and a 28.5-inch inseam, which I find to be a great length for a variety of heights. They're even comfortable enough to wear on long flights despite being 100% cotton. I own them in four washes, and I'm not stopping there."
Sierra's Tips
1. Buy the pair you have your eye on in two sizes, and return whichever one doesn't fit. Retailers might be mad I'm telling you this, but finding the best fit is priority, and you can turn your home into the fitting room.
2. Don't be afraid when it's time to go up a size. Embrace it! Change is inevitable, and you won't always be the same size as you were at 18. The better the denim fits you, the more flattering it will look.
Sierra's Top Pick
Calvin Klein
Low Rise Baggy Jeans
Slimmer fits might be trending, yet I always find my way back to a Low Rise Baggy Jeans moment.
calvin klein
Archive High Rise Slim Jean
This is the style that will be in my suitcase on every summer trip.
Bobby's Tips
1. "My biggest tip for buying jeans is to avoid trend chatter and truly buy the style and cut that makes you feel the most confident. Many of us wear jeans multiple times per week, so it's essential to wear a style that feels great. Also, if I am trying on jeans in the store, I make sure I wear the shoes I'm primarily going to wear with the jeans so I can ensure the length hits just right. Yes, you can always tailor, but this helps avoid that."
Bobby's Top Pick
AGOLDE
Fusion Jean
"I love so many styles from Agolde, including the men's Fusion jeans (into the longline and relaxed cut). I also wear the relaxed women's cuts (like the Low Curve jean)."