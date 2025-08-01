Dressing Up for Work Is a Thing Again—Why Corporate Girls Are 2025's Most Influential Outfit Inspo

Welcome to the Gen Z Mood, where I—Who What Wear UK's 27-year-old social media editor—keep you updated with my mood of the month and the most exciting things I’ve spotted on the scroll. I'm always looking for new and thrifty ways to shop trends, and I'm taking you with me.
The Mood: Going corporate
As a social media editor, it’s my job to scour the feed for viral moments, figuring out which ones will stick and which will pass us by. Sometimes the moments with influence surprise us –no one would have guessed this summer would be coined “Jet2holiday” summer–but here we are. Beyond Jess Glyne’s viral soundbite and The Devil Wears Prada 2 spoilers filling my feed right now, there’s one fashion trend cutting through the algorithm that seems to be spurring on both Gen Zs and Millennials to rewrite the outdated rules of workwear.
From exploring new takes on tailoring to finding the perfect pair of wide-leg trousers, deciding what to wear to work, specifically among Gen Z and Millennials, is front of mind right now. In the last two months, searches for “chic office outfits” are up 1000% on TikTok and other search terms like ‘OOTD office outfit, “corporate outfits women 2025” and “corporate girlie” are garnering huge numbers across the board—not just on TikTok but Instagram and Pinterest, too. It’s not often a trend soars across all platforms but, in this instance, the usual “Gen Z vs Millennial” trope feels tired, with the two generations aligning on a pursuit for a chicer, more elevated office uniform. Someone who embodies this shift and sits bang in the centre of the generational divide is the content creator simply known as Kat –if you've found her on the scroll–@katfromfinance.
If you’ve been on social media at all in the past few months you’ve probably clocked Kat’s high-fashion selfies shot against the tan wood backdrop and line up of sinks. She’s legit—she does work in finance—but between crunching numbers, she manages to fit in lunch-break photoshoots showcasing her stylish wares (maybe we’d all be at it if our bathroom lighting was that good).
With a growing audience amassing 90k across her accounts and just short of 1 million likes on TikTok, who better to ask for their take on this very specific “corporate girlie” movement. “When I hear [the term], I think of a successful woman who’s got her life together—she knows her deadlines and meets them without fail. She’s bright, bold, and confident, and she always gets what she wants. It’s a look that mixes professionalism with a playful edge, showing that you can be both powerful and feminine at the same time.”
“Over the past ten years, I feel like traditional office wear has been reimagined,” she continues. “Rather than simply conforming to old standards, people are now adding personal touches that make classic pieces—like blazers—feel fresh and elevated. Through imaginative styling and bold accessories, conventional workwear has become a canvas for self-expression. There’s been a real shift from blending in to standing out; professionalism today is less about uniformity and more about individuality.”
She touches on an interesting point here—how individualism has made its way into the traditionally cookie-cutter corporate world. But maybe there is something deeper at play here. In researching this piece, I’ve mused on the idea that women, especially young women, are using the corporate aesthetic as a tool for the reclamation of power. This is an idea we explored in our bumper autumn/winter 2025 fashion trend report, and one Kat agrees feels more prevalent in 2025. “I absolutely believe in this. I often compare getting dressed for work to getting dressed for battle—the right outfit can feel like a suit of armor,” she says. “There’s real power in choosing how you present yourself, especially in professional spaces that haven't always been designed with women in mind. For me, power dressing not only makes me feel more confident and in control, but it’s also a form of self-expression. Sharing those looks online creates a sense of community—it's women showing up for themselves and inspiring others to do the same.”
This, however, isn’t a new concept—when you think about it, the movement began a few years ago. The shift from post-pandemic smart casual to re-embracing dressing up for work felt like a natural progression after we finally returned to the office post-lockdown. As such, the demand for elevated outfit inspo for the workplace has increased. Think references from Sex and the City, Suits, The Devil Wears Prada, and Scandal.
The Nanny’s Fran Fine-esque approach to polished work outfits that aren’t fussy but cool and considered. The kind of outfits that have people in the comments going wild, trying to recreate the look. It’s as if the kitten-heel comeback has awakened a whole new generation of city girls to show up and out in the workplace, bringing with them a runway-ready wardrobe in tow.
However, unlike the office sirens of the past, this rewriting of workwear feels more wearable. Less of a trend and more of a case-by-case evolution in personal style. There’s something playful and empowering about the way fashion people are dressing up for the office in 2025, and something even more joyful in the way they’re sharing this in the online space. I’ve found lots of women claiming this space as their own, sharing their work ‘fits every week, with the comment sections underneath these posts serving as modern-day fashion forums, but it’s outfit tags, in-jokes and compliments only. Negativity is so Reddit.
That said, at the risk of fuelling the internet’s fire, I had to ask Kat, who dresses better for the office; Millennials or Gen Z. I work in an office filled with both and the debate is often on the table. “That’s a tricky one—both bring something different to the table. I’m in that awkward in-between of Gen Z and Millennials, so I’m never quite sure which camp I belong to. Millennials tend to stick with classic, timeless pieces, while Gen Z is reimagining officewear in a more playful, trend-forward way. It’s fun to see how the two styles mix—you’ll often spot outfits that blend the best of both worlds.” Eclectic yet timeless–that’s a capsule wardrobe I can get on board with.
Now you have the context behind the corporate style revival that’s currently underway, scroll on to browse my edit of cool shopping picks that I suspect to see in a J.P. Morgan loo selfie very soon.
Shop the corporate girl edit
COS
Puff-Sleeve Blouse
A white shirt is a must in any office capsule wardrobe.
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon 40 Deep Brown Suede
It's brown, it's suede, it's destined for your autumn wardrobe.
Free People
Ronny Kobo Dinner Jacket
The kind of coat you can hide in, is my favourite kind of coat - think curbside Olsen twins chic cigarette in hand.
COS
Relaxed Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
The trousers you'll wear on repeat.
Damson Madder
Sheer Wendy Blouse - Golden Lime
I love this zesty shade of green, it's giving pistachio ice cream in the best way.
Saint Laurent
Rectangular Cat Eye Sunglasses
Put these glasses on and you're immediately the chicest and most unbothered employee in the building.
Club Slipper | Black Shiny Leather
A loafer meets a slip-on ballet pump, Phoebe Philo knows how to make a timeless shoe.
By Sahara Clothing
The Lacey Capri
Capris are an essential this summer and this black pair with the lace would go with so many things in my wardrobe!
Mode Mischief Studios
Janou Layered Blouse
The colour combos here are simply adorable.
MOTHER
The Roller Sneak Jeans
A wide-leg jean is one of the most-worn pieces in my wardrobe, I love this pair from MOTHER.
GANNI
Blue Stripe Shirt Dress
Instantly sold! this piece is so cool.
Pheobe Philo
Milanese Jacket
The perfect oversized shoulder...
Susamusa
Nura Dress
This feels like the kind of dress that could be worn a million ways, the sheerness feels super sexy but also perfect for layering.
HADES_skirt
Hanakotoba Skirt
A beautiful statement skirt.
Weekday
Low-Waisted Loose Fit Suit Trousers
I love how low slung these are with the perfect puddle at the bottom.
Ganni Women's Feminine Buckle Faux Leather Flats
A cool-girl staple I fear.
HADES
Asymmetrical Cardigan
Every work wardrobe needs a unique piece. Need a talking point after an awkward meeting? Enter: this HADES cardi.
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
Calling all Tabi girls! Can you really ever have too many pairs?