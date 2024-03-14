I Took Jennifer Lawrence's Favorite Watch Skiing in Aspen—Here's How I Styled It

(Image credit: @fitzpatrickerin; Longines)

I may not have Jennifer Lawrence's impeccable style, her enviable hair, or her access to archival runway pieces, but I do own her favorite watch and that's almost as good, right? She tends to wear her Longines Mini DolceVita Watch with Tom Ford and The Row, but since I don't have a red carpet event on my calendar anytime soon, I wanted to do a little experiment to test out the versatility of the elegant timepiece. So what did I do? I took the watch skiing on a trip to the chicest mountain town I could think of: Aspen, Colorado.

When a watch looks just as good paired with an evening gown as it does with a high-performance ski outfit, that's when you know it's an adaptable, all-around good investment. I always consider the cost-per-wear when I buy luxury pieces, and it was shockingly easy to convince myself of a purchase that I can truly wear every single day—morning, noon, and night.

Post-skiing, I did some shopping in town, pairing the same watch with a coat by Holland Cooper (a posh British brand previously worn by Kate Middleton). Also on the agenda was the FIS Ski World Cup, which Longines serves as the official timekeeper of. In case you missed it, I put together a fun little recap of my press trip on the Who What Wear TikTok account. My video includes a tour of the internet-famous Kemo Sabe hat store in Aspen, which has had everyone talking on TikTok lately, plus some footage of my amateur skiing. (What I lack in skill, I make up for in style.) Without further ado, scroll down for proof of the versatility of Jennifer Lawrence's favorite Longines watch.

How Jennifer Lawrence Wears the Longines Mini DolceVita Watch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Longines)

Shop the Look

Longines Mini DolceVita Watch $3950 SHOP NOW

TOM FORD Cady Cut-Out Sleeveless Gown $5480 SHOP NOW

How I Styled the Watch for Skiing in Aspen

(Image credit: @fitzpatrickerin)

(Image credit: @fitzpatrickerin)

(Image credit: @fitzpatrickerin)

Shop the Look

Longines Mini DolceVita Watch $3950 SHOP NOW

Halfdays Aston Jacket $445 SHOP NOW

Halfdays Emma Soft Shell Pant $285 SHOP NOW

Dragon NFX Mag OTG Goggles $280 SHOP NOW

How I Styled It For Post-Ski Shopping

Shop the Look

Longines Mini DolceVita Watch $3950 SHOP NOW

Holland Cooper Full Length Marlborough Trench Coat $1082 SHOP NOW

Vagabond Shoemakers Hedda Knee High Boots $235 SHOP NOW

Shop the Full Mini DolceVita Line

Longines Mini DolceVita Watch $1850 SHOP NOW This is Jennifer's watch without the diamonds, hence the lower price tag.

Longines Mini DolceVita Watch $1850 SHOP NOW I'm telling you: This is the best Swiss-made luxury watch for less than $2000.

Longines Mini DolceVita Watch $1600 SHOP NOW This black alligator strap will go with a million different outfits.

Longines Mini DolceVita Watch $3700 SHOP NOW This lovely green hue is even more striking in person.

Longines Mini DolceVita Watch $3700 SHOP NOW This pale pink version is absolutely perfect for spring and summer.

Longines Mini DolceVita Watch $3700 SHOP NOW I'd style this a blue dress for a monochrome look.