Proven: This Controversial Fall Pant Trend Is as Comfortable as Sweats, But as Chic as Trousers

Pants just keep getting bigger, and honestly, I'm not mad about it. As a famous pants skeptic, I love those that don't cling too tightly to my body and create movement when I walk. It's more fun to wear big pants because they give you more freedom. And they're just so comfortable!
I first started noticing big balloon pants everywhere—with fabric that gathers just above the ankles like an inflatable—this past fashion month. Big pants were seen in tons of street style looks, likely because they create a major impact without sacrificing ease. If anything, it's probably one of the chicest things you can throw on with little to no thought at all. They make anything look cool because of the interesting shape they create, so you don't have to think too much to create a look that feels really special.
Then, when I was back in the office, fellow senior fashion editor Eliza Huber mentioned a pair of Mango balloon pants (currently 30% off) she had worn on vacation. She couldn't stop raving about how she wore them over and over again. What really sold me was when she told me they made everything look cool, even simple black heels and a tank top.
Typically, for me, wearing pants is a process. I have to really think about the look, and I often don't feel comfortable midway through the day. Suddenly, balloon pants have entirely changed my perspective. So for fall, I've already tucked some of my tight trousers to the back of my closet and added the Mango balloon pants to my cart. Trust me—everyone is about to be doing the same. Plus, nothing feels better for fall than a pair of cozy pants you can do everything in.