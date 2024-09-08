I've Found Autumn's Wealthiest-Looking Trend (and It's One You Can Thrift)
If you've stepped outside in London, New York or Paris recently, you might have noticed a certain trend showcased by the most stylish residents. Featuring in some of the best outfits I've seen of late, the suede fashion trend has captivated every style devotee's heart ahead of autumn.
In the form of boxy jackets, sweeping trench coats, roomy bags and more, suede is everywhere. Though it's a timeless fabric, and as such will never be "out", there's no doubt it's having a particularly big moment right now. My Instagram feed is peppered with the trend, and some of my favourite brands are releasing ever chicer styles by the day.
HOW TO SHOP FOR SUEDE
As a hardy, natural fabric, suede can last for a really long time, so it's worth looking through vintage and secondhand sites and shops to find pre-loved versions, often at much more affordable prices. Look out for genuine suede items when shopping secondhand and inspect the item closely for any large blemishes, as these can be difficult to remove at home. I also advise checking the men's section in your local charity shop, too, as this is often a haven for more budget-friendly suede pieces.
If you'd rather buy something new then you're in luck, as high street and designer brands alike have so many great suede items right now. Set to be one of the season's most important trends, read on to shop our edit of the suede items we love the most, new and old.
SHOP THE SUEDE FASHION TREND:
1. SUEDE JACKETS
Style Notes: Suede jackets impart a cool and casual silhouette and offer a tonne of styling versatility. Wear with straight-leg jeans for a day-to-day look or pop on over an LBD for an unexpected take.
SHOP SUEDE JACKETS:
2. SUEDE SKIRTS
Style Notes: Slowly creeping into the new-in sections of some of our favourite brands, suede skirts have been imparting a '70s edge to so many chic outfits already. Soft and supple, this chic skirt trend can be found across retailers in the form of minis, midis and maxis right now.
SHOP SUEDE SKIRTS:
This looks perfect with a ruffled, boho-style blouse.
This light-brown shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
3. SUEDE BAGS
Style Notes: To me, nothing screams the start of autumn like the reappearance of slouchy suede bags. Less fussy than their stiffer leather counterparts, the suede bags are nonchalantly cool. With so many chic iterations on the market, I've focused my search on the high street and found excellent options at & Other Stories, Zara and Arket.
SHOP SUEDE HANDBAGS:
This is large enough to stow all of your daily essentials.
The chocolate-brown colour trend is taking off this autumn.
4. SUEDE TRENCH COATS
Style Notes: Early autumn days call for lightweight layers, and there's no item more up to the job than a luxe suede trench coat. Secondhand retailers like eBay have plenty of retro styles, but high-street brands have perfected the silhouette in more modern ways.
SHOP SUEDE TRENCH COATS:
5. SUEDE TROUSERS
Style Notes: Give your trouser collection the shake up it needs with a trending suede pair. Naturally soft, suede trousers will slowly relax to fit your body perfectly, making them one of the most comfortable pairs you'll own.
SHOP SUEDE TROUSERS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
