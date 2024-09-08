I've Found Autumn's Wealthiest-Looking Trend (and It's One You Can Thrift)

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

If you've stepped outside in London, New York or Paris recently, you might have noticed a certain trend showcased by the most stylish residents. Featuring in some of the best outfits I've seen of late, the suede fashion trend has captivated every style devotee's heart ahead of autumn.

In the form of boxy jackets, sweeping trench coats, roomy bags and more, suede is everywhere. Though it's a timeless fabric, and as such will never be "out", there's no doubt it's having a particularly big moment right now. My Instagram feed is peppered with the trend, and some of my favourite brands are releasing ever chicer styles by the day.

HOW TO SHOP FOR SUEDE

As a hardy, natural fabric, suede can last for a really long time, so it's worth looking through vintage and secondhand sites and shops to find pre-loved versions, often at much more affordable prices. Look out for genuine suede items when shopping secondhand and inspect the item closely for any large blemishes, as these can be difficult to remove at home. I also advise checking the men's section in your local charity shop, too, as this is often a haven for more budget-friendly suede pieces.

If you'd rather buy something new then you're in luck, as high street and designer brands alike have so many great suede items right now. Set to be one of the season's most important trends, read on to shop our edit of the suede items we love the most, new and old.

SHOP THE SUEDE FASHION TREND:

1. SUEDE JACKETS

Influencer wears a suit blazer

(Image credit: @georgia_3.0)

Style Notes: Suede jackets impart a cool and casual silhouette and offer a tonne of styling versatility. Wear with straight-leg jeans for a day-to-day look or pop on over an LBD for an unexpected take.

SHOP SUEDE JACKETS:

Veda Reed Jacket
Reformation
Veda Reed Jacket

Grab this whilst it's still in stock.

StaudCorrine single-breasted suede jacket
Staud
Corrine Single-Breasted Suede Jacket

Style with jeans for a chic, wearable look.

Ladies Italian Suede Jacket Green/khaki Sizem Good Condition and Quality Reduced
eBay
Ladies Italian Suede Jacket

Secondhand retailers are brimming with amazing suede buys.

2. SUEDE SKIRTS

Influencer wears a suede skirt.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Slowly creeping into the new-in sections of some of our favourite brands, suede skirts have been imparting a '70s edge to so many chic outfits already. Soft and supple, this chic skirt trend can be found across retailers in the form of minis, midis and maxis right now.

SHOP SUEDE SKIRTS:

Suede Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Suede Midi Skirt

This looks perfect with a ruffled, boho-style blouse.

Autograph Tan Brown 100% Suede Leather a Line Midi Skirt Uk 12 Rrp £199
Autograph
Tan Brown 100% Suede Leather A Line Midi Skirt

This is a great secondhand find.

And/or Shelly Suede Skirt, Tan
AND/OR
Shelly Suede Skirt

This light-brown shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

3. SUEDE BAGS

Suede handbag.

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: To me, nothing screams the start of autumn like the reappearance of slouchy suede bags. Less fussy than their stiffer leather counterparts, the suede bags are nonchalantly cool. With so many chic iterations on the market, I've focused my search on the high street and found excellent options at & Other Stories, Zara and Arket.

SHOP SUEDE HANDBAGS:

Large Leather Shoulder Bag
& Other Stories
Large Leather Shoulder Bag

This is large enough to stow all of your daily essentials.

Split Leather Shoulder Bag With Cord Strap
Zara
Split Leather Shoulder Bag With Cord Strap

Such a cool silhouette.

Curved Suede Bag - Brown - Arket Gb
Arket
Curved Suede Bag in Brown

The chocolate-brown colour trend is taking off this autumn.

4. SUEDE TRENCH COATS

Influencer wears a suede trench coat.

(Image credit: @dianekari)

Style Notes: Early autumn days call for lightweight layers, and there's no item more up to the job than a luxe suede trench coat. Secondhand retailers like eBay have plenty of retro styles, but high-street brands have perfected the silhouette in more modern ways.

SHOP SUEDE TRENCH COATS:

Vintage 1970's Suede Jacket by Suede and Leathercraft Limited
Ebay
Vintage 1970's Suede Jacket

This is such a find.

Tove Suedette Trench Coat Brown
Monsoon
Tove Suedette Trench Coat

A pretty convincing faux option.

Belted Suede Coat
TOM FORD
Belted Suede Coat

The dream, right?

5. SUEDE TROUSERS

Influencer wears suede trousers.

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: Give your trouser collection the shake up it needs with a trending suede pair. Naturally soft, suede trousers will slowly relax to fit your body perfectly, making them one of the most comfortable pairs you'll own.

SHOP SUEDE TROUSERS:

Straight-Fit Leather Trousers
Mango
Straight-Fit Leather Trousers

Wear with a heeled boot in a tonal shade.

suede trousers
Sézane
Ciara Trousers

These are cropped at a 7/8 length.

Coleman Cropped Suede Straight Pants
Joseph
Coleman Cropped Suede Straight Pants

I'm picturing these with a mustard knit.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸