I've Found Autumn's Wealthiest-Looking Trend (and It's One You Can Thrift)

If you've stepped outside in London, New York or Paris recently, you might have noticed a certain trend showcased by the most stylish residents. Featuring in some of the best outfits I've seen of late, the suede fashion trend has captivated every style devotee's heart ahead of autumn.

In the form of boxy jackets, sweeping trench coats, roomy bags and more, suede is everywhere. Though it's a timeless fabric, and as such will never be "out", there's no doubt it's having a particularly big moment right now. My Instagram feed is peppered with the trend, and some of my favourite brands are releasing ever chicer styles by the day.

HOW TO SHOP FOR SUEDE

As a hardy, natural fabric, suede can last for a really long time, so it's worth looking through vintage and secondhand sites and shops to find pre-loved versions, often at much more affordable prices. Look out for genuine suede items when shopping secondhand and inspect the item closely for any large blemishes, as these can be difficult to remove at home. I also advise checking the men's section in your local charity shop, too, as this is often a haven for more budget-friendly suede pieces.

If you'd rather buy something new then you're in luck, as high street and designer brands alike have so many great suede items right now. Set to be one of the season's most important trends, read on to shop our edit of the suede items we love the most, new and old.

SHOP THE SUEDE FASHION TREND:

1. SUEDE JACKETS

Style Notes: Suede jackets impart a cool and casual silhouette and offer a tonne of styling versatility. Wear with straight-leg jeans for a day-to-day look or pop on over an LBD for an unexpected take.

SHOP SUEDE JACKETS:

Reformation Veda Reed Jacket £448 SHOP NOW Grab this whilst it's still in stock.

Staud Corrine Single-Breasted Suede Jacket £955 SHOP NOW Style with jeans for a chic, wearable look.

eBay Ladies Italian Suede Jacket £45 SHOP NOW Secondhand retailers are brimming with amazing suede buys.

2. SUEDE SKIRTS

Style Notes: Slowly creeping into the new-in sections of some of our favourite brands, suede skirts have been imparting a '70s edge to so many chic outfits already. Soft and supple, this chic skirt trend can be found across retailers in the form of minis, midis and maxis right now.

SHOP SUEDE SKIRTS:

& Other Stories Suede Midi Skirt £345 SHOP NOW This looks perfect with a ruffled, boho-style blouse.

Autograph Tan Brown 100% Suede Leather A Line Midi Skirt £85 SHOP NOW This is a great secondhand find.

AND/OR Shelly Suede Skirt £199 SHOP NOW This light-brown shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

3. SUEDE BAGS

Style Notes: To me, nothing screams the start of autumn like the reappearance of slouchy suede bags. Less fussy than their stiffer leather counterparts, the suede bags are nonchalantly cool. With so many chic iterations on the market, I've focused my search on the high street and found excellent options at & Other Stories, Zara and Arket.

SHOP SUEDE HANDBAGS:

& Other Stories Large Leather Shoulder Bag £195 SHOP NOW This is large enough to stow all of your daily essentials.

Zara Split Leather Shoulder Bag With Cord Strap £149 SHOP NOW Such a cool silhouette.

Arket Curved Suede Bag in Brown £179 SHOP NOW The chocolate-brown colour trend is taking off this autumn.

4. SUEDE TRENCH COATS

Style Notes: Early autumn days call for lightweight layers, and there's no item more up to the job than a luxe suede trench coat. Secondhand retailers like eBay have plenty of retro styles, but high-street brands have perfected the silhouette in more modern ways.

SHOP SUEDE TRENCH COATS:

Ebay Vintage 1970's Suede Jacket £70 SHOP NOW This is such a find.

Monsoon Tove Suedette Trench Coat £130 SHOP NOW A pretty convincing faux option.

TOM FORD Belted Suede Coat £12990 SHOP NOW The dream, right?

5. SUEDE TROUSERS

Style Notes: Give your trouser collection the shake up it needs with a trending suede pair. Naturally soft, suede trousers will slowly relax to fit your body perfectly, making them one of the most comfortable pairs you'll own.

SHOP SUEDE TROUSERS:

Mango Straight-Fit Leather Trousers £200 SHOP NOW Wear with a heeled boot in a tonal shade.

Sézane Ciara Trousers £300 SHOP NOW These are cropped at a 7/8 length.