Wearing This Trend Is the Ultimate Sign of Good Taste—Now It's All Over Zara




Grey skies have settled over London, and in the blink of an eye, my thoughts have completely shifted to autumn. Whilst there are warmer days on the horizon, my light cottons and airy linens alone won't cut it when the unpredictable British weather quickly shifts from hot to cold. Somehow, Zara always seems to predict exactly what my wardrobe needs, and as I pulled on a jumper this morning after months of bare arms, I noticed that the high street hero simultaneously dropped a refined edit of autumn's most premium-looking trend: suede.

Textural updates are one of the most defining marks of autumn's imminent arrival. For the coolest days, cosy cashmeres and heavy knits come into play, but the fabric that eases the gap between light summer cottons and the warmest materials is luxe-looking suede.

Zara knows that we're still in the midst of summer, despite the cooler days, and that's why it's taken a very specific approach to introducing suede back into our wardrobes. Classic silhouettes and design details have been relied upon to ensure a timeless feel to each of the designs. But notably, alongside the understated neutral shades we'd expect comes a wash of bolder colours to bring that summer feeling. Cobalt blues, red accents and sunny yellows are just some of the joyful injections of colour that Zara is backing this season.

For me, the highlights are the jackets. From trench coats to blazers, I can already picture these elevated suede pieces layering well with my hard-working linen pieces. Alongside are more unexpected offerings, from relaxed tops to smart trousers, pieces I wouldn't have thought of but have seriously piqued my interest. Naturally, there's a standout series of exquisite accessories from handbags to autumn-ready boots that all focus on reliable silhouettes, now with a fresh suede update. The collection also focuses on quality, with 100% leather suede running throughout.

Keep scrolling to explore Zara's new suede edit.

Shop the Zara's New Suede Edit

100% Suede Leather Long Coat - Limited Edition
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Long Coat - Limited Edition

My green trench coat is one of my most worn autumn pieces, and now I think its time to upgrade to this cool suede version.

Limited Edition Suede Leather Kaftan Dress
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Leather Kaftan Dress

Immediately add this into your summer outfit rotations.

Split Suede Topstitched Loafers
ZARA
Split Suede Topstitched Loafers

Loafers are about to be big news again, and I'm snapping up this sleek pair before they sell out.

100% Suede Leather Jacket
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Jacket

So many of our editors have added this butter yellow jacket to basket.

Limited Edition Flat Split Suede Sandals
ZARA
Limited Edition Flat Split Suede Sandals

I'm convinced that suede sandals are more comfortable than most, and this anti-trend pair is sure to be a favourite for years to come.

Limited Edition Suede Leather Pocket Shirt
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Leather Pocket Shirt

If you told me this was a designer look, I'd believe you.

Limited Edition 100% Suede Leather Blazer
ZARA
Limited Edition 100% Suede Leather Blazer

Let your wool blazer take a break and swap in this smooth suede style.

Limited Edition Draped Suede Leather Dress
ZARA
Limited Edition Draped Suede Leather Dress

Wear with mules now, or layer up with chunky boots come autumn.

Suede Mini Bucket Bag
ZARA
Suede Mini Bucket Bag

It's hard to believe this sleek bag comes from the high street.

Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Leather Jacket
ZARA
Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Leather Jacket

I have a very similar soft yellow jacket and get compliments on it every time I wear it.

Stitched Split Suede Heeled Boots
ZARA
Stitched Split Suede Heeled Boots

Pair with your white summer dresses now, and tailored skirts later this year.

100% Suede Leather Blazer - Zw Collection Limited Edition
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Blazer - Zw Collection Limited Edition

Inject some joy into your neutral looks with this deep red blazer.

Suede Leather Dress Zw Collection Limited Edition
ZARA
Suede Leather Dress Zw Collection Limited Edition

I'm planning on recreating this entire look.

Limited Edition Suede Shopper Bag
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Shopper Bag

A classic everyday bag with an elevated suede twist.

Limited Edition Zw Collection 100% Suede Oversize Blazer
ZARA
Limited Edition Zw Collection 100% Suede Oversize Blazer

For those that stick to neutrals, this ones for you.

Limited Edition Suede Leather Fringed Top
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Leather Fringed Top

I'm making plans just to wear this fun two-piece set.

Limited Edition Minimal Suede Leather Skirt
ZARA
Limited Edition Minimal Suede Leather Skirt

Add a crisp white skirt and sharp heels for a seriously elegant look.

Split Suede Limited Edition Sandals
ZARA
Split Suede Limited Edition Sandals

These are already sitting in my basket.

Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Leather Jacket
ZARA
Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Leather Jacket

Meet your go-to jacket for the cooler days.

Limited Edition Baggy Suede Leather Trousers
ZARA
Limited Edition Baggy Suede Leather Trousers

I didn't know I needed suede trousers until now. That colour is just so good!

Split Suede Ballerinas
ZARA
Split Suede Ballerinas

A firm favourite amongst style people.

Limited Edition Suede Leather Pocket Shirt
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Leather Pocket Shirt

Bring a joyful splash of yellow to your looks.

Split Suede Bow Sandals
ZARA
Split Suede Bow Sandals

If you're still in summer mode, a simple suede sandal can still have serious impact.

Limited Edition Asymmetric Suede Leather Midi Skirt
ZARA
Limited Edition Asymmetric Suede Leather Midi Skirt

The drape of this dress is a standout.

