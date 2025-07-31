Wearing This Trend Is the Ultimate Sign of Good Taste—Now It's All Over Zara

Grey skies have settled over London, and in the blink of an eye, my thoughts have completely shifted to autumn. Whilst there are warmer days on the horizon, my light cottons and airy linens alone won't cut it when the unpredictable British weather quickly shifts from hot to cold. Somehow, Zara always seems to predict exactly what my wardrobe needs, and as I pulled on a jumper this morning after months of bare arms, I noticed that the high street hero simultaneously dropped a refined edit of autumn's most premium-looking trend: suede.
Textural updates are one of the most defining marks of autumn's imminent arrival. For the coolest days, cosy cashmeres and heavy knits come into play, but the fabric that eases the gap between light summer cottons and the warmest materials is luxe-looking suede.
Zara knows that we're still in the midst of summer, despite the cooler days, and that's why it's taken a very specific approach to introducing suede back into our wardrobes. Classic silhouettes and design details have been relied upon to ensure a timeless feel to each of the designs. But notably, alongside the understated neutral shades we'd expect comes a wash of bolder colours to bring that summer feeling. Cobalt blues, red accents and sunny yellows are just some of the joyful injections of colour that Zara is backing this season.
For me, the highlights are the jackets. From trench coats to blazers, I can already picture these elevated suede pieces layering well with my hard-working linen pieces. Alongside are more unexpected offerings, from relaxed tops to smart trousers, pieces I wouldn't have thought of but have seriously piqued my interest. Naturally, there's a standout series of exquisite accessories from handbags to autumn-ready boots that all focus on reliable silhouettes, now with a fresh suede update. The collection also focuses on quality, with 100% leather suede running throughout.
Shop the Zara's New Suede Edit
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Long Coat - Limited Edition
My green trench coat is one of my most worn autumn pieces, and now I think its time to upgrade to this cool suede version.
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Leather Kaftan Dress
Immediately add this into your summer outfit rotations.
ZARA
Split Suede Topstitched Loafers
Loafers are about to be big news again, and I'm snapping up this sleek pair before they sell out.
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Jacket
So many of our editors have added this butter yellow jacket to basket.
ZARA
Limited Edition Flat Split Suede Sandals
I'm convinced that suede sandals are more comfortable than most, and this anti-trend pair is sure to be a favourite for years to come.
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Leather Pocket Shirt
If you told me this was a designer look, I'd believe you.
ZARA
Limited Edition 100% Suede Leather Blazer
Let your wool blazer take a break and swap in this smooth suede style.
ZARA
Limited Edition Draped Suede Leather Dress
Wear with mules now, or layer up with chunky boots come autumn.
ZARA
Suede Mini Bucket Bag
It's hard to believe this sleek bag comes from the high street.
ZARA
Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Leather Jacket
I have a very similar soft yellow jacket and get compliments on it every time I wear it.
ZARA
Stitched Split Suede Heeled Boots
Pair with your white summer dresses now, and tailored skirts later this year.
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Blazer - Zw Collection Limited Edition
Inject some joy into your neutral looks with this deep red blazer.
ZARA
Suede Leather Dress Zw Collection Limited Edition
I'm planning on recreating this entire look.
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Shopper Bag
A classic everyday bag with an elevated suede twist.
ZARA
Limited Edition Zw Collection 100% Suede Oversize Blazer
For those that stick to neutrals, this ones for you.
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Leather Fringed Top
I'm making plans just to wear this fun two-piece set.
ZARA
Limited Edition Minimal Suede Leather Skirt
Add a crisp white skirt and sharp heels for a seriously elegant look.
ZARA
Split Suede Limited Edition Sandals
These are already sitting in my basket.
ZARA
Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Leather Jacket
Meet your go-to jacket for the cooler days.
ZARA
Limited Edition Baggy Suede Leather Trousers
I didn't know I needed suede trousers until now. That colour is just so good!
ZARA
Split Suede Ballerinas
A firm favourite amongst style people.
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Leather Pocket Shirt
Bring a joyful splash of yellow to your looks.
ZARA
Split Suede Bow Sandals
If you're still in summer mode, a simple suede sandal can still have serious impact.
ZARA
Limited Edition Asymmetric Suede Leather Midi Skirt
The drape of this dress is a standout.