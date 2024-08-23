I’ve Done the Research—These 5 Skirt Trends Definitely Look Best With Biker Boots

The summer to autumn transitional period presents one of my favourite styling moments of the year: boot-and-skirt season. In my opinion, there's no cooler combination. Offering a chic silhouette whilst allowing you to get a little more wear our of your favourite skirts, this underrated style formula is one that I come back to around this time every year.

For 2024, there's a boot trend that I'm desperate to integrate into my wardrobe. Obsessed with the grungy, Y2K energy, the biker boot trend is the style I'll be living in for the rest of this year. As seen on the runways of Miu Miu and Prada, chunky boots—the sort you'd wear to hop on your Harley-Davidson—are picking up where other boot styles have left off from previous seasons to bestow an array autumn looks with a hardy undertone. What's more, skirts have also enjoyed a monumental comeback this year, proving more popular in fashion circles than both trousers and dresses over the last few months—so it only makes sense to start pairing them together now.

To give my biker boots a warm welcome into my wardrobe, I've pulled together an edit of the skirt trends that will compliment my new favourite boots the most. Read on to discover what skirts to wear with biker boots for autumn 2024 here.

5 SKIRTS TO WEAR WITH BIKER BOOTS THIS SEASON

1. MINI SKIRT + BIKER BOOTS

Style Notes: A mini skirt and biker boots outfit is a combination that I'll never tire of. With a distinctly '00s energy, this playful pairing is going to be a street style favourite this season. Whilst we remain in early autumn, skip the tights and go bare legged and as the season progresses, elevate your look with semi-sheer tights and a boxy blazer.

MANGO Pinstriped Pleated Skirt £33 SHOP NOW This is destined to be an autumn best seller.

H&M Biker Boots £55 SHOP NOW These also come in a chocolate brown shade.

Reformation Mia Low Waist Linen Skort £148 SHOP NOW Style with knee boots or wear with strappy sandals.

Bershka Biker Boots With Multiple Buckles £70 SHOP NOW The brown boots trend is take off this autumn.

2. LACE SKIRT + BIKER BOOTS

Style Notes: The lace fashion trend is taking off this season and a long lace skirt is at the top of my wish list. Style with biker boots to add a grungy element to the feminine skirt trend and layer up with a leather jacket or cosy knit to complete the look.

H&M Asymmetric Lace Skirt £30 SHOP NOW This won't be in stock for long.

Anthropologie Pilcro Tall Moto Boots £160 SHOP NOW Style with a maxi skirt or wear with cotton shorts.

Zara Asymmetric Lace Skirt £26 SHOP NOW Style with a slip skirt or wear on its own.

Urban Outfitters Buckle Up Black Leather Boots £129 £91 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

3. PLEATED SKIRT + BIKER BOOTS

Style Notes: Juxtapose the neat nature of a box pleated skirt and style with a stomping biker boot. Adding a dynamic element to your look, this unexpected pairing will soon be a staple on London's streets. Shop your pleated skirt in a warm wool fabric and opt for a maxi skirt to ensure your look is cold-weather proof.

H&M Pleated Skirt £45 SHOP NOW Style with a blouse or wear with a pleated top.

Ganni Black Mid Shaft Biker Boots £645 SHOP NOW The come in UK sizes 2—9.

The Frankie Shop Gisele Pleated Midi Skirt £155 SHOP NOW The wool composition will keep you warm this autumn.

Stradivarius Flat Distressed Boots £60 SHOP NOW Style with tight or go for bare legs.

4. BUBBLE SKIRT + BIKER BOOTS

Style Notes: Bubble skirts have been big news this season. Playful, voluminous and joyful to style, the pretty skirt trend is a fashion person's new favourite. Whilst I've loved all of the bubble skirt and sandals looks I've seen this season, I think this trend will shine when styled with a hardy biker boot throughout the colder months.

& Other Stories Bubble-Hem Midi Skirt £115 SHOP NOW The bubble hem detailing adds such a dramatic effect.

Miu Miu Leather Biker Boots £1950 SHOP NOW These won't be in stock for much longer.

COS Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW Style with ballet flats or wear with biker boots.

mytheresa SHOP NOW I always come back to Paris Texas for their chic footwear collection.

5. MAXI SKIRT + BIKER BOOTS

Style Notes: Perhaps one of my favourite parings, a sweeping maxi skirt adds a light and airy element into your styling that works so well when worn in combination with a knee high biker boot.

Free People Emilia Full Skirt £88 SHOP NOW The brown skirt trend is taking off this autumn.

Massimo Dutti Pleated Maxi Skirt £100 SHOP NOW Style with mary janes or pair with a chunky biker boot.

Reformation Francesca Moto Boot £498 SHOP NOW These also come in brown.