I’ve Done the Research—These 5 Skirt Trends Definitely Look Best With Biker Boots
The summer to autumn transitional period presents one of my favourite styling moments of the year: boot-and-skirt season. In my opinion, there's no cooler combination. Offering a chic silhouette whilst allowing you to get a little more wear our of your favourite skirts, this underrated style formula is one that I come back to around this time every year.
For 2024, there's a boot trend that I'm desperate to integrate into my wardrobe. Obsessed with the grungy, Y2K energy, the biker boot trend is the style I'll be living in for the rest of this year. As seen on the runways of Miu Miu and Prada, chunky boots—the sort you'd wear to hop on your Harley-Davidson—are picking up where other boot styles have left off from previous seasons to bestow an array autumn looks with a hardy undertone. What's more, skirts have also enjoyed a monumental comeback this year, proving more popular in fashion circles than both trousers and dresses over the last few months—so it only makes sense to start pairing them together now.
To give my biker boots a warm welcome into my wardrobe, I've pulled together an edit of the skirt trends that will compliment my new favourite boots the most. Read on to discover what skirts to wear with biker boots for autumn 2024 here.
5 SKIRTS TO WEAR WITH BIKER BOOTS THIS SEASON
1. MINI SKIRT + BIKER BOOTS
Style Notes: A mini skirt and biker boots outfit is a combination that I'll never tire of. With a distinctly '00s energy, this playful pairing is going to be a street style favourite this season. Whilst we remain in early autumn, skip the tights and go bare legged and as the season progresses, elevate your look with semi-sheer tights and a boxy blazer.
SHOP MINI SKIRTS AND BIKER BOOTS:
2. LACE SKIRT + BIKER BOOTS
Style Notes: The lace fashion trend is taking off this season and a long lace skirt is at the top of my wish list. Style with biker boots to add a grungy element to the feminine skirt trend and layer up with a leather jacket or cosy knit to complete the look.
SHOP LACE SKIRTS AND BIKER BOOTS:
3. PLEATED SKIRT + BIKER BOOTS
Style Notes: Juxtapose the neat nature of a box pleated skirt and style with a stomping biker boot. Adding a dynamic element to your look, this unexpected pairing will soon be a staple on London's streets. Shop your pleated skirt in a warm wool fabric and opt for a maxi skirt to ensure your look is cold-weather proof.
SHOP PLEATED SKIRTS AND BIKER BOOTS:
4. BUBBLE SKIRT + BIKER BOOTS
Style Notes: Bubble skirts have been big news this season. Playful, voluminous and joyful to style, the pretty skirt trend is a fashion person's new favourite. Whilst I've loved all of the bubble skirt and sandals looks I've seen this season, I think this trend will shine when styled with a hardy biker boot throughout the colder months.
SHOP BUBBLE SKIRTS AND BIKER BOOTS:
5. MAXI SKIRT + BIKER BOOTS
Style Notes: Perhaps one of my favourite parings, a sweeping maxi skirt adds a light and airy element into your styling that works so well when worn in combination with a knee high biker boot.
SHOP MAXI SKIRTS AND BIKER BOOTS:
Half cowboy boots half moto boots, these will add a playful element into your daily styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
