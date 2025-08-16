This New High-Street Bag Will Have Everyone Asking You Where It's From (to the Point of Being Annoying)

Knowing how unpredictable the weather can be here in the UK, I’ll never speak badly of those few summer days when it’s actually hot outside. However, whenever this time of year comes around, I can’t help but look ahead at the outfits I’ll be wearing for next season. This means that although we’re technically in linen weather right now, I’m now more likely to be shopping ahead for the pieces I’ll be wearing when the temperature inevitably drops.
One item that is on my mind for the upcoming autumn season is a new suede handbag that I can wear both in and out of the office. Looking specifically for a style that was chic and timeless, and of course, real suede without breaking the bank, I knew that COS had to be my first point of call. After the sell-out success of last year’s bowling bag (which I myself invested in), I was excited to see what COS had on offer for 2025, and it did not disappoint. Enter the Marais bowling bag (£139).
Following on from the effortless, sophisticated appeal of last year’s bowling bag, the Marais bowling bag features a more structured design that’s ideal for both office days and casual days out this autumn. Crafted from 100% chrome-free suede with a cotton lining, the bag manages to perfectly balance modern charm with subtle ‘90s minimalist undertones. The boxy shape, along with the sleek east-west silhouette that has been all the rage in 2025, makes this elegant bag a fail-proof way to earn your outfit loads of compliments this season.
I’ve personally got my eye on the black iteration to go with the neutrals I already have in my capsule wardrobe; however, the cappuccino shade is just as chic and will pair perfectly with the rich burgundy and chocolate brown hues that are set to be big this autumn/winter. And the best part? At £139, this bag sits at a significantly lower price point than other real suede totes on the market, without compromising on quality or elegance.
Keep scrolling to shop COS’ Marias bowling bag for autumn 2025 and beyond. Then, take a browse at more COS bags I have my eye on for the new season.
Shop the COS Marais Bowling Bag:
COS
Marais Bowling Bag
I already have the versatile black iteration in my wishlist.
COS
Marais Bowling Bag
The cappuccino will pair so well with khaki or chocolate brown.
Shop Other COS Bags We Love:
COS
Swing Crossbody
This won't stay in stock for much longer.
COS
Cavatelli Clutch Bag
Navy suede? Yes, please!
COS
Oversized Hand-Woven Tote Bag
Throw in everything and go.
COS
Paradigm Mini Tote Bag
Simple, chic and easy to style.
COS
Trifold Padded Crossbody Bag
Roomy enough for your everyday essentials.
COS
Curved Crossbody Bag
A bag you'll wear no matter the season.
COS
Gallery Clutch Bag
So sleek.
COS
Folio Hand-Woven Bag
This woven leather is calling to me.
COS
Mini Cavatelli Clutch Bag
The Cavatelli also comes in a mini silhouette.
COS
Gallery Tote Bag
Another suede tote I can't stop thinking about.
COS
Quilted Micro Bag
How cute!
COS
Cloud Tote
A unique style that you don't usually see on the high-street.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related.
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.