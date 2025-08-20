I Waited a Year for H&M's £55 Designer-Passing Boots to be Restocked—Now They're Back

H&M's best-selling knee-high boots are back in stock for autumn, and our editors have already added them to their baskets. Scroll down to see how we'll be styling them in 2025.

@astyleedit wears H&amp;M&#039;s 2024 edition knee-high boots
(Image credit: @astyleedit)
Jump to category:
Brittany Davy's avatar
By
published
in News

As someone who knows the woes of the unpredictable UK weather all too well, I would never, ever wish the summer season away. However, every so often, a potential purchase comes along that has me feeling a little less apprehensive about the colder weather, with endless styling possibilities running through my head. This was exactly the situation I found myself in last year, after I spotted a specific high-street find that could easily be mistaken for designer. Enter H&M’s pointed-toe Knee-High Boots (£55).

Shop H&M's Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots:

Featuring a narrow kitten heel, sleek pointed toe and a knee-high silhouette, the intentional design details on these boots make them look way more expensive than their high-street price tag. I initially spotted them on a number of my fellow Who What Wear UK editors, and immediately added them to my wish list online. But these chic boots unsurprisingly sold out before the end of the season. This year, however, I’m not making the same mistake of waiting too long. They went in my basket as soon as I saw that they were back in stock.

@astyleedit wears H&M's 2024 edition knee-high boots

@astyleedit wears H&M knee-high boots from 2024.

(Image credit: @astyleedit)

And I’m not the only one. Our deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger, also put these in her basket as soon as she saw them online, saying, "Expensive shoes are wasted on me—my mum has been telling me I’m too hard on my feet for the past three decades, and I have to agree with her. I just know if I were to step out in a pair of Miu Miu slingbacks, it would be a matter of minutes before I stubbed my toe on a curb. As such, I’ve become something of an expert at finding expensive-looking shoes on the high street. The key is to look for sleek, timeless designs, and nothing fits this bill quite like these H&M boots. This is a style the brand re-releases each year, and it sells out fast every time.

However, I think they’ve perfected the secret sauce for 2025. With the perfect heel height, just the right amount of point on the toe and a contemporary wide-calf finish, these would look at home in any luxury department store alongside brands like The Row and Toteme. Yes, they’re faux leather, but the matte finish stops them from looking in any way plastic-y. I went for the black colourway, but I’m also interested in the brown. It can be a hard colour for the high street to get right, but in these boots, the bitter-chocolate tone looks so premium. H&M really has done its homework here."

Although we’re still enjoying summer here in London, I already have so many ideas in my head for how I’m going to style my boots when they arrive. And with temperatures already dropping slightly, I have no doubt that I’ll be wearing them sooner rather than later.

Keep scrolling to see the three ways I’m planning to style these boots for autumn and beyond.

How to Style H&M's Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

1. White Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Animal-Print Belt

With Nothing Underneath white shirt, Agolde blue jeans, H&M knee-high boots, Tommy Hilfiger brown croc bag, Sezane leopard belt

(Image credit: With Nothing Underneath, Agolde, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, Sezane)

Style Notes: It doesn't get more classic than a white button-up shirt and jeans. I’d personally opt for a slouchier pair that will drape nicely over the boots, and then use tonal accessories to add interest.

Shop the Look:

2. Cashmere Jumper + Midi Skirt + Bowling Bag

COS grey cashmere jumper, Whistles midi skirt, H&M knee-high boots. Prada bag, Jennifer Fisher silver earrings

(Image credit: COS, Whistles, H&M. Prada, Jennifer Fisher)

Style Notes: A black midi skirt is a staple in my autumn/winter wardrobe, and is the perfect length to show off your expensive-looking knee-high boots whilst keeping your legs covered for warmth. Pair it with a charcoal cashmere jumper and finish the outfit with some simple but chic silver hoop earrings for a look that can easily transition from day to night.

Shop the Look:

3. Cardigan + Bermuda Shorts + Woven Bag

Boden cardigan, Toteme long shorts, H&M knee-high boots, Free People studded belt, Bottega Veneta Jodie bag

(Image credit: Boden, Toteme, H&M, Free People, Bottega Veneta)

Style Notes: I’ve lived in my Bermuda shorts this summer, and I have no plans to pack them away when the temperature drops. Instead, I’ll be swapping out my tank top and leather flip-flops for my H&M boots and a cardigan for warmth.

Shop the Look:

Explore More:
Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant

As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related.

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸