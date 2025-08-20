I Waited a Year for H&M's £55 Designer-Passing Boots to be Restocked—Now They're Back

As someone who knows the woes of the unpredictable UK weather all too well, I would never, ever wish the summer season away. However, every so often, a potential purchase comes along that has me feeling a little less apprehensive about the colder weather, with endless styling possibilities running through my head. This was exactly the situation I found myself in last year, after I spotted a specific high-street find that could easily be mistaken for designer. Enter H&M’s pointed-toe Knee-High Boots (£55).
Shop H&M's Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots:
H&M
Knee-High Boots in Black
The black will go with everything.
H&M
Knee-High Boots in Dark Brown
This chocolate-brown pair is also so good.
Featuring a narrow kitten heel, sleek pointed toe and a knee-high silhouette, the intentional design details on these boots make them look way more expensive than their high-street price tag. I initially spotted them on a number of my fellow Who What Wear UK editors, and immediately added them to my wish list online. But these chic boots unsurprisingly sold out before the end of the season. This year, however, I’m not making the same mistake of waiting too long. They went in my basket as soon as I saw that they were back in stock.
And I’m not the only one. Our deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger, also put these in her basket as soon as she saw them online, saying, "Expensive shoes are wasted on me—my mum has been telling me I’m too hard on my feet for the past three decades, and I have to agree with her. I just know if I were to step out in a pair of Miu Miu slingbacks, it would be a matter of minutes before I stubbed my toe on a curb. As such, I’ve become something of an expert at finding expensive-looking shoes on the high street. The key is to look for sleek, timeless designs, and nothing fits this bill quite like these H&M boots. This is a style the brand re-releases each year, and it sells out fast every time.
However, I think they’ve perfected the secret sauce for 2025. With the perfect heel height, just the right amount of point on the toe and a contemporary wide-calf finish, these would look at home in any luxury department store alongside brands like The Row and Toteme. Yes, they’re faux leather, but the matte finish stops them from looking in any way plastic-y. I went for the black colourway, but I’m also interested in the brown. It can be a hard colour for the high street to get right, but in these boots, the bitter-chocolate tone looks so premium. H&M really has done its homework here."
Although we’re still enjoying summer here in London, I already have so many ideas in my head for how I’m going to style my boots when they arrive. And with temperatures already dropping slightly, I have no doubt that I’ll be wearing them sooner rather than later.
Keep scrolling to see the three ways I’m planning to style these boots for autumn and beyond.
How to Style H&M's Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots
1. White Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Animal-Print Belt
Style Notes: It doesn't get more classic than a white button-up shirt and jeans. I’d personally opt for a slouchier pair that will drape nicely over the boots, and then use tonal accessories to add interest.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Weave in White
This will act as the basis for so many of your outfits.
Sézane
Livie Belt in Leopard
Animal print has become a staple in my wardrobe.
AGOLDE
Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans in Mid Denim
Just the right amount of slouch.
H&M
Knee-High Boots in Dark Brown
The chocolate-brown pair will go nicely with the leopard belt.
Tommy Hilfiger
Croco-Print Leather Crossbody Bag
I love the mix of textures here.
2. Cashmere Jumper + Midi Skirt + Bowling Bag
Style Notes: A black midi skirt is a staple in my autumn/winter wardrobe, and is the perfect length to show off your expensive-looking knee-high boots whilst keeping your legs covered for warmth. Pair it with a charcoal cashmere jumper and finish the outfit with some simple but chic silver hoop earrings for a look that can easily transition from day to night.
Shop the Look:
COS
Cashmere Jumper in Grey
COS has some of the best cashmere on the high street.
Whistles
Black Ponte Full Skirt
Wear with jumpers, cardigans or a long-sleeved tee.
H&M
Knee-High Boots in Black
Simple, sleek and easy to style.
Prada
Large Leather Top-Handle Bag in Black
My dream autumn bag.
Jennifer Fisher
Samira Micro 14kt Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings
The perfect finishing touch.
3. Cardigan + Bermuda Shorts + Woven Bag
Style Notes: I’ve lived in my Bermuda shorts this summer, and I have no plans to pack them away when the temperature drops. Instead, I’ll be swapping out my tank top and leather flip-flops for my H&M boots and a cardigan for warmth.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related.
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.