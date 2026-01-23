Surprise! Fashion's Trying to Make Stains Happen Again—Except This Time, It Might *Actually * Work

Remember Balenciaga's $1800 pre-damaged sneakers, ACNE Studios' pilled knits, or Maison Margiela's Iron Burn white tank top? Fashion's fascination with imperfection, often showcased through deliberately stained or "ruined" clothing, has been ongoing for years. As trends tend to repeat, this stained aesthetic is making a comeback, and it may finally catch on.
This resurgence is happening at Prada. During Milan Fashion Week, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons unveiled their F/W 26 menswear collection, Before and Next. Rooted in history yet relevant today, the collection challenged the notion that clothing grows with the wearer and reflects their experiences.
Alongside tilted hats, leather Dopp kits tucked under the arm, layered trench silhouettes, colorful capelets, and a palette of aubergine, khaki, and navy, pre-stained garments stood out. Stained cuffs, adorned with intricate cufflinks, peeked from figure-skimming coats and scoop-neck sweaters. Even tank tops, long-sleeve shirts, and zip-up jackets were designed to look as if they had been splattered with coffee.
Though initially appearing unusual, these worn appearances serve a distinct purpose. The marks, discolorations, and even wrinkled fabrics are a testament to the passage of time. They also stand as a rejection of the expectation of appearing "perfect."
Prada views clothing not merely as fabric but as objects that carry memory. The idea is that garments, like a stained coat from your grandfather, serve as testaments to a life fully lived. In its press release, Prada highlights this perspective, stating, "Carrying impressions of life, they [clothing items] underscore the significance of duration" and that "to remember is a sign of respect." This powerful message—that clothing holds memories—is the driving force behind the anticipated influence and success of Prada's stained pieces.
Keep scrolling to see detailed images of the stained garments and standout looks from Prada's F/W 26 menswear collection.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.