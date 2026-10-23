I Love My Long Hair, But it Needs Some Shaping—7 Haircut Ideas That Won't Diminish Length

I've tried several haircuts over the years, from chin-grazing blunt bobs to medium-length, wispy layers and long, back-skimming length with piecey fringe. While I love changing up my hair, I've recently decided to keep my strands relatively long due to the styling versatility it offers. It's easy, however, for long hair to fall flat due to the amount of weight pooling at the ends—making it hard to achieve bouncy movement and body at the crown, especially if you have fine hair. I love a good texturizing spray and volumizing products as much as the next person, but special formulas can only get you so far. It might sound counterintuitive to get a haircut to achieve your best-looking length, but it's the expert-backed secret behind bouncy mermaid hair.
"Long hair should still have tons of movement and body," says celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins. "Longer, softer layers are always a great option because they give the hair shape without sacrificing length. I’m also a huge fan of face-framing layers and curtain bangs," he adds. "Just be careful about over-layering, especially if you have finer hair." Keep scrolling for haircut ideas that keep your length looking long and livelier than ever.
7 Save-Worthy Haircut Ideas for Long Hair
The Butterfly
For shape and volume without losing your length, try this ultra-layered look. The butterfly cut is characterized by cascading layers that are shortest by the face—often at the ears or jaw, like Sabrina Carpenter's—and flutter down in a soft, almost undetectable descent of wispy layers. "The face-framing layers give the illusion of shorter hair around the face and height at the crown while keeping the length throughout the back," says professional hairstylist Gina Rivera. "Tell your stylist you want to keep your length, maintaining the fullness at the ends," she adds. "Ask for face-framing layers that hit at the cheekbone or below, and height in the crown." To style them at home, Rivera suggests incorporating a root lift spray or mousse into your routine—and don't forget to blow-dry the crown upside down for extra volume.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Long Layers
One of stylists' top recommendations for long haircuts is lengthy layers—and lots of them. "The key is keeping the layers soft and seamless so the hair still looks full and healthy," says professional hairstylist Chad Cook. Take Ciara's cascading cut, for example, which includes soft layers at longer lengths for body and movement. Expert hairstylist Michelle Scrivener advises you to ask your hairdresser for layers that fall just "a few inches above the length" to add touchable dimension, though your texture should be considered before settling on a specific look. "I like to customize my layers based on the client's hair texture, density, and how their hair naturally falls," says Cook. Long layers work with almost every hair type, but this cut is not a one-size-fits-all and should be tailored to your unique combination.
Bangs, Baby
Haircuts don't always mean that you have to take up the length. In fact, one of the chicest ways to play with long haircuts right now is to add a smattering of fringe instead. "If you want to try something new without altering the length, I recommend playing with different lengths of bangs and face frames," says celebrity hairstylist Jackie Seabrooke. Hawkins calls out bangs—specifically the styles he has crafted on his celebrity clientele lately—as an especially timely way to freshen up long hair. "These curtain bangs and long layers I styled for Maisie Williams and Sadie Soverall are perfect examples of length without sacrificing movement," he explains.
Seabrooke invites you to experiment with romantically draped bangs instead of something too blunt to emphasize length. "Ask for a small V-section to be cut from brow to brow, [but] do not cut into the temple areas," she advises. Instead, she suggests having them sheared into face-framing layers for extra length. "This keeps them from looking too thick and chunky," Seabrooke adds.
Face-Framing Fringe
"Sometimes you don't need to change the entire haircut to make a big difference," says Cook. Case in point: timeless face-framing layers, especially the ones on Tate McRae. Gaggles of hairstylists advocate for this classic style, as it's a small adjustment that makes major visual impact. "It opens everything up, brings attention to the face, and gives the hair movement while maintaining that beautiful length," he adds. Seabrooke jokes that long hair can grow into something that resembles a "blanket" if not layered in sections, and face-framing pieces are one of the easiest ways to achieve dimension. "It looks amazing with a sleek blowout or a big, bouncy roller-set style," she adds. "Ask for custom layers around the face and jaw."
Romantic Shag
Shag haircuts have always been en vogue for the edgier crowd, but styles like Suki Waterhouse's have introduced a more romantic look. "Because of the choppy layers, this cut has a ton of texture and movement," says Rivera. The stylist points out that this type of cut is especially great for someone who has naturally curly or wavy hair. "Tell your stylist you want to preserve your length, but want lots of layers throughout the crown [that lead] into face-framing pieces for an effortless, undone look," she adds. To emulate Waterhouse's iconic look, you can also ask for curtain bangs and hit the hair with a bit of texture spray.
V-Cut
One of the most classic haircuts for long hair is the V-cut. Characterized by a defined V-shape in the back, this style alleviates weight while adding a touch of drama. "The sides are cut at an angle to the center, which is the longest point, actually making the hair look longer," Rivera explains. "Soft layers can be added for more movement and [to] remove excessive bulk, especially if your hair is thick," she adds. Whether you style it straight or curly (I'm especially in love with these cascading curls on Laura Harrier), this cut is an instant showstopper.
Internal Layering
This one's a little more technical, but it's still a cut to have on your radar if you're looking for movement with minimal chops. "This is one of my favorite techniques, especially for clients who want movement without seeing a lot of obvious layers," says Cook. "By removing weight from the inside of the haircut, you can create softness and movement while keeping the overall shape looking full," he adds. "It's a great option for someone who loves their long hair but feels like it's getting heavy or falling flat."
One of the biggest challenges for long hairstyles is achieving volume at the roots—which is why stylists overemphasize the importance of focusing on them during the styling process. "When blow-drying long layers, focus on lifting the hair at the roots and directing the layers away from the face to create that soft, effortless movement," Cook advises. "I love using a round brush to get some lift at the crown and around the face, and then setting those sections in Velcro rollers while they cool," Hawkins adds. "People tend to spend so much time curling their ends, but getting volume at the root is what makes long, layered hair come alive," he explains.
Privé
Shining Weightless Amplifier Hair Mousse
Olivia Garden
Ceramic + Ion Thermal Hairbrush
Add Texture
Long hair often needs a bit more than layers to get the movement we crave. Cook recommends using texture spray like the Privé Finishing Texture Spray for "lived-in movement" and texture that never looks overly styled, while Seabrooke suggests a styling cream like this drugstore pick from Kristin Ess. "The styling cream will keep the ends looking polished and smooth out frizz and flyaways," she explains. Scrivener also urges you to use dry shampoo between wash days for both volume and oil absorption, and to never underestimate the power of Color Wow's Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray. "[It] is a blowout in a can," she states.
KRISTIN ESS HAIR
Ultra Light Styling Cream
COLOR WOW
Style on Steroids Texturizing Hair Spray
Consider Extensions
"TBH, the secret to 99% of all my red carpet looks is clip-in extensions," Hawkins admits. "Extensions are not just for length—I always add side pieces just for that extra face-framing volume," he adds. "Lately I’ve been using Donna Bella Hair Clip-Ins because the colors are stunning and the hair is the perfect density to blend in with most of my clients."
Donna Bella
Signature Warm Brown Blend 22-In. Tape-In
Get Trims
I know the last thing you want to hear when you're growing your hair out is to get regular trims. However, this is an important part of healthy hair maintenance. "Even when you're growing your hair out, regular trims help keep the ends healthy and the shape of your haircut looking its best," says Cook. "At the end of the day, beautiful long hair isn't just about length—it's about creating the right shape, movement, and balance for the individual."
Michelle Scrivener is the lead hairstylist and Director of Artist Education at Blo Blow Dry Bar.
Why Trust Who What Wear
At Who What Wear, we know that beauty isn't one-size-fits-all. Over the years, our editors have tested thousands of products—including skincare, makeup, haircare, and nails—while also working closely with trusted experts, like renowned dermatologists, celebrity makeup artists, and other leading industry insiders. Together, this ensures every guide is well-researched, inclusive, and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they're affordable favorites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how, and what we'd truly recommend to our closest friends and family members.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.