No, Not Polka Dots—Fashion People Everywhere Are Wearing This Effortlessly Luxe Shirt Instead

Transitional weather can always be a little tricky to dress for, but thanks to the return of the plaid shirt, things are about to get easier. Scroll to see how fashion's best-dressed are styling theirs this season.

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Image shoes how five fashion people including Amy shaw who gave quotes for this piece are styling a plaid shirt in 2026. These images were taken from Instagram recently.
(Image credit: @monikh @tia_dewitt @devapollon @anabelrosendalh @amyshaw)
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Dressing for transitional weather can always be tricky, but especially when you live in the UK. One minute, you’re contending with balmy temperatures, the next, there's an icy chill in the air or a sudden downpour. Whilst we have had our fill of layering over the last few years (be it dresses over jeans, polo over polo, or doubled-up T-shirts), in 2026, there's one piece which feels fresher and cooler, layered or not: the plaid shirt, a piece everyone is styling in 2026.

Now more recently a signifier of prep and polish (Ralph Lauren, anyone?), the plaid shirt's roots are a little more humble. Made popular in the 70s and ‘80s as women increasingly adopted men's practical workwear, by the time the ‘90s rolled around (and plaid shirts met visionaries like Vivienne Westwood and Kurt Cobain, Lorelai Gilmore, Dolly Parton and, of course, the cast of Friends), their transition into a slightly rebellious, grunge Americana was well and truly cemented.

Image shows Dolly Parton, Lorlai Gilmore and Monica Geller from Friends all wearing plaid shirts.

(Image credit: Shutterstock, Getty)

Whether you call it flannel, plaid, or a simple checked shirt, fast-forward 30-odd years and the laidback button-down has become the hottest layer to wear. It's latest reinvention at the hands of Matthieu Blazy era Bottega Veneta (the Spring/ Summer 2023 show, to be exact), transformed the check from dull to one of the most luxurious pieces going. And who better to bring about a shift than supermodel Kate Moss herself? Sauntering down the runway in croc-print ballet flats, low-waisted washed jeans, a white tank top and a plaid button-down, its simple proportions and eye-catching hues instantly made it a favourite. I mean, Jacob Elordi adored it so much he wore the look in the last season of Euphoria.

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After The Row’s viral red checkered iteration garnered a cult following when it strutted down the runway for S/S '2025, a rotation of vibrant lumberjack-inspired silhouettes lined the high street, and it couldn’t be clearer that plaid shirts are back on the fashion agenda. But once you’ve found the one, the next big question becomes: how do you style it?

how to wear a plaid shirt 2026: fuchsia.shaw&amp;gt; founder Amy shares her insights of the piece and explains what inspired her best seller.

(Image credit: @fuchsia.shaw)

For Amy Shaw Creative Director of London based brand Fuchsia Shaw, the appeal of the throw-on-and-go layer always been there. “I first came out with shirts in 2020 and when I relaunched in 2024, I always got questions about whether we’d bring them back. They are quite a timeless piece that people never tire of!” And when it comes to styling, Shaw has a refreshingly unfussy approach. “I’m always tying one around my waist over a really simple outfit, usually a long-sleeve basic with corduroy trousers, because it adds something without feeling overdone and it’s there if I get cold.”

Keeping things boxy and oversized, and balancing the slightly masculine shape with dainty accessories, her styling trick feels refreshingly current right now as fashion continues to dip into bygone eras, a sentiment Shaw shares: “I think plaid is having such a moment because there’s a real nostalgia to it, but styled in a more feminine way it feels really current. For me it’s the ultimate low-effort, still stylish piece”.

After scrolling through my social media feed, I’ve found a number of stylish dressers having fun with the flannel. Whether it's worn backwards with the collar facing up, tucked into shapely barrel-leg jeans, or layered with a printed skirt and boots, this year, the fashion set is plaid shirted to the max. Scroll down to see my seven favourite looks and of course, you can shop the full outfit below.

7 Ways to Wear a Plaid Shirt in 2026

1. The Minimalist

annabelrosendahl shows how to wear a plaid shirt in 2026. She wears a loose black top, a red shirt around the waist, straight-leg jeans and flip flops.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Arguably the easiest way to wear a flannel shirt this season (much to the point of Amy Shaw) is tied around the waist. Breaking up a minimal look with its vivid colour and boxy, utilitarian charm, it functions as a handy, additional layer when the weather inevitably drops. If in doubt, look to Annabel Rosendahl [pictured above] for inspiration. From her washed-black stovepipe jeans to loose cotton top and The Row's Tori bag to finish, this is off-duty styling at its very best.

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2. The London It Girl

@thealiceedit shows how to wear a plaid shirt. She wears her shirt with tan trousers, flip-flops, and a fitted black tank top.

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

Style Notes: Call me biased but, I’ve always maintained that Londoners' sense of style is one that few can rival. And naturally, this extends to styling a plaid shirt. Take Alice Satterthwaite's look [pictured above], as the perfect example. Shrugging on a blue-and-black iteration around her shoulders, she pairs fashion-forward shapes like low-rise cargos with classic pieces like a high-neck top to create an outfit that feels as carefree as it does stylish. If you’re looking to recreate it on a cooler day, swap out her flip-flops for a gathered loafer and finish with a warm chocolate brown tote. It's an easy styling switch that keeps the laid-back energy going.

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3. Casually Cool

How to wear a plaid shirt 2026: casually cool. Fashion person @amaka.hamelijnck shows how to wear a plaid shirt in 2026. She styled it with a white tank top, blue denim Bermuda shorts, and red boots

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: When I first started looking for the best plaid shirt outfits, this Amaka Hamelijnck look [pictured above] stopped me in my tracks. Simple in its assembly (mid-blue denim Bermuda shorts, a white tank top and square-toe boots), it's a master class in letting classic silhouettes and neutral colours shine. This is all about quiet confidence and unfussy finishes that have restraint but feel inherently cool.

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4. Americana Fever

how to wear a plaid shirt 2026: americana fever - tia_dewitt

(Image credit: @tia_dewitt)

Style Notes: Arguably the easiest way to make a plaid shirt work in 2026 is to channel its rugged, western roots. In a look that wouldn’t feel out of place in Bella Hadid’s wardrobe, Tia Dewitt [pictured above] pairs a relaxed, orange-hued plaid shirt with straight-leg jeans and distressed cowboy boots for a look that feels straight out of the ‘90s Americana playbook. The icing on the cake? Well, that would have to be her Medallion belt. Simple yet striking, the sculptural buckle pulls her look together, adding a little extra polish.

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5. Statement Street Style

how to wear a plaid shirt 2026: Gen Z - sofiamcoelho

(Image credit: @sofiamcoelho)

Style Notes: If you’re a regular reader of Who What Wear UK, you'll know that the layered top has been one of this year's biggest trends. And as we turn the corner into autumn, we’ll be layering polos with plaid shirts. Don't believe me? Just ask Sofia Mcoelho [pictured above]. Choosing to stack a cute pink shirt over a canary yellow polo, creates a dynamic finish. For a more casual, street-ready look, lean into slouchy jersey shorts, chunky trainers and a bold-coloured sock for a finish that's guaranteed to go out with a bang.

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6. Pretty In Pattern Clash

Karishkabalaban shows how to wear a plaid shirt. She wears a baby blue shirt and a printed mini skirt, knee-high boots and an croc print bag.

(Image credit: @karishkabalaban)

Style Notes: If you're a maximalist dresser looking to make the plaid shirt work hard for you this year, simply turn your attention to Karyna Balaban's dopamine-inducing look [pictured above]. By mixing a playful prints with her strong check plaid, she creates a look that demands attention and holds your gaze. This is all about balancing business with the joyfully unapologetic, and what could be better than that?

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7. New York or Nowhere

Devapollon shows how to wear a plaid shirt. She wears a backwards shirt with barrel-leg jeans, pointed-toe heels, and an animal-print bag.

(Image credit: @devapollon)

Style Notes: Perhaps the most ingenious ways I’ve seen a plaid shirt worn is often by New York natives. Layered underneath tank tops or worn backwards with the collar up to create a funnel-neck like Deva Pollon [pictured above], there's something creative and cool about the way she’s reworked the classic. Playing with proportions, her sculptural midnight-blue barrel-leg jeans cast a striking shape, whilst her playful leopard-print bag and croc-effect heels dress things up—proof that a plaid shirt can be anything but predictable.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.