With autumn just days away, I've started the annual process of sifting my summery staples from the cool-weather essentials ready to take their place. Intent on channelling that polished, pulled-together energy I crave every September, I'm being particularly selective about what makes it into my autumn rotation. And so far, I've found little reason to look beyond one trouser-and-shoe combination that, IMO, feels chicer than the rest.
Taking my cue from none other than Hailey Bieber, the model and enduring style icon recently sidestepped denim in favour of a supremely chic yet entirely unfussy pairing: slightly cropped black trousers styled with sleek slip-on mules.
The ankle-baring silhouette brings a '90s-inspired feel to the look, which Hailey doubled down on with her pared-back footwear choice. IMO, it's significantly chicer than any cut of denim and sleeker than even the most streamlined trainers, whilst still feeling lightweight and easy enough to see us through those warm early-autumn days.
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She finished the look with a skin-hugging V-neck knit in the prettiest shade of pale blue, creating the kind of elegant, understated autumn outfit I'll be emulating on repeat this season. If you couldn't already tell that I've been influenced, scroll on for my edit of the best cropped trousers and flat mules to recreate the look below.
Shop Cropped Trousers and Flat Mules:
Reformation
Palmer Cropped Knit Pant
Style these with slip-on flats to get Hailey's look.
Sezane
Ciara Trousers
Whilst I love these in the black, they also come in eight other shades.
LESET
Rio Cropped Stretch-Ponte Flared Pants
The elasticated finish ensures a comfortable fit.
COS
Cropped Flared Trousers
Whilst these are fully in stock right now, I can't see this staying the case for long.
& Other Stories
Cropped Kick Flare Trousers
Dress these up with loafers or down with simple ballerinas.
COS
Leather Mules
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Ancient Greek Sandals
The Slipper Black
Whilst I love these in the black, they also come in three chic animal prints, including deer and cow.
Massimo Dutti
Mock Croc Leather Mules
The mock croc design gives these such an elevated feel.
The Set
Backless Slip-On Mules
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.