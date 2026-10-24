October is my favorite month. Here in the Midwest, colorful leaves are strewn across sidewalks, the days still have the slightest glimmer of summer's warmth, and I'm finally able to wear my favorite fall fashion pieces—most notably, soft knits, chic denim jackets, and suede boots. What a time to be alive.
The only thing left to do? Choose a stylish nail color to pair with said fall fashion. For that, I wasn't willing to leave anything up to chance, so I turned to the industry's best trend-spotters: celebrity nail artists. Ahead, see the 11 most relevant mid-autumn nail trends they say are worth wearing right now. Fair warning, though. From botanical shades like moss green to jewel tones like glittering emerald and antique gold, they're straight out of a dark fantasy novel.
Mulled Merlot
"Dark-red, burgundy-adjacent nails are always my first sign that fall has arrived," says Celebrity Nail Artist Stephanie Stone. She confirms the classic color is as relevant as ever, though in some super-specific shades— the first of which is "mulled merlot." For the uninitiated, mulled wine is a warm, spiced cocktail made by infusing red wine with whole spices, citrus, and a sweetener. "Mulled merlot," then, takes its lead from the fall drink, swirling red and purple together to make a rich, wine-stained color. If you ask me, it's undeniably sophisticated.
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Shop the Mulled Merlot Trend:
Sally Hansen
Nail Polish - Downtown Rush
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Malaga Wine
Essie
Nail Polish - Berry Naughty
Black Cherry
Black cherry is another classic fall color, and for good reason. According to Max Estrada, award-winning nail artist and Founder of eNailCouture, "October is about seductive, sophisticated shades that look almost black until the light catches them," and black cherry is the perfect example. A sultry blend of black, red, and purple, it's even deeper and edgier than merlot. Estrada prefers painting black cherry on dramatic, elongated nails for the most glamorous effect.
Viktoriia Voloshyna, International Judge, Award-Winning Nail Educator, and Founder of Tory Pro Nails Studio in Beverly Hills, California, agrees. "Black cherry is for the girls who love red but want something deeper for October... One thing I always tell clients: dark colors can be beautiful on any length, even long almond. The key is a thin, elegant structure. If the coating is thick, a dark color makes the nails look heavy." That's a good tip for at-home manicure lovers, like me. Working in light layers is the best bet, especially for rich fall nail looks.
Shop the Black Cherry Trend:
Manucurist
Nail Polish - Hollyhock
DND Gel
Jelly Nail Lacquer – Black Cherry
Essie
Nail Polish - Wicked
Sheer Shimmer
If deep, dark colors aren't your thing, or you want to mix it up this autumn, Stone has a suggestion—sheer, shimmery, iridescent shades. "I love how a soft, glittery shade looks in the fall," she says. "Especially with a must-have seasonal latte!" These pearly sets look ethereal and angelic, especially when they're set against soft cashmere, creamy suede, or other fall-synonymous fabrics.
She recommends wearing Sally Hansen's Chic’s In Charge ($9) from the Miracle Gel Bold Glam collection. "It's the perfect blend of both sheer and shimmer."
Shop the Sheer Shimmer Trend:
Sally Hansen
Nail Polish - Chics in Charge
Essie
Gel Couture Liquid Diamonds
Londontown
Kur Illuminating Nail Concealer
Moss Green
Sorry, khaki, army, and olive green. Estrada says these are too "predictable" for fall 2026, especially when there's a new, cool-girl shade of green to wear instead—mossy green. A little gray, a little yellow, mossy green is a botanical, earthy hue that feels highly relevant right now. " I love a deep, botanical moss green on an extra-long coffin or stiletto extension, particularly with a little antique gold," he says. "It's a sophisticated autumn color with real personality." I agree.
Shop the Moss Green Trend:
Dazzle Dry
Mini Nail Lacquer - Fern
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Suzi
ILNP
Studio Color - Treetop
Midnight Plum
ICYMI, purple is one of 2026's most dominant color trends, with designers like Loewe and Tory Burch debuting deep aubergine designs. According to Estrada, the most stylish folks will take these deep, dark shades of purple past their wardrobes, incorporating them into their mid-autumn manicures. "Midnight plum," as he calls it, is nearly black until the light catches it, and it flashes purple. An iconic example? OPI's Lincoln Park After Dark ($12). Regardless of which midnight plum shade you choose to wear on your fingertips, Estrada says it's "the manicure equivalent of an expensive velvet evening gown."
Vikki Swan is an award-winning Nail Educator, International Nail Competition Judge, and Founder of Vikki Swan Nail Academy in Los Angeles. She cosigns the midnight plum trend, saying it's "another great option for those who want something a little different while keeping the manicure elegant."
Shop the Midnight Plum Trend:
Manucurist
Queen of Night
OPI
Lincoln Park After Dark
Zoya
Nail Lacquer - Leighton
Dark Chocolate
Dust off your chocolatey nail polishes, people. Deep espresso and cocoa-spiked shades are back and better than ever. "Brown is really replacing black this fall; it's dark, but it looks softer and warmer on the hand," Voloshyna says. Swan seconds this. "Chocolate brown is a beautiful alternative to classic nudes and works well on both short and long nails," she says.
Estrada connects the food-inspired color to an ongoing scent trend. "Fragrance has embraced gourmand notes for years; now I want gourmand nails. Espresso, roasted hazelnut, chocolate, and caramelized nude are deliciously indulgent shades that look like they belong in a luxury patisserie." I couldn't have said it better myself.
Shop the Dark Chocolate Trend:
Olive & June
Dark Chocolate
SSONE
Chocolate Cosmos
Hermès
Nail Enamel - Brun Bistre
Rich Emerald
Another shade of green that you can't go wrong with this autumn? Emerald. It's associated with love, renewal, and wisdom. It also silently signals sophistication. "Dark green is sometimes an overlooked fall color because people see it and think of 'winter' instead," Stone says. "To me, it’s more of a transitional hue! Sally Hansen’sRocket Fuel ($9) shade from the Miracle Gel Bold Glam collection comes to mind when I think of opulent nail colors for fall." Plus, "Emerald looks so beautiful with fall sweaters and leather jackets," Voloshyna adds.
Shop the Rich Emerald Trend:
Sally Hansen
Rocket Fuel Nail Polish
Manucurist
Emerald
Essie
Nail Polish - Off Tropic
The Burgundy Baby-French
The micro- or "baby"-French manicure has been in for a while, but lately, the experts are seeing clients request it in non-traditional colors, specifically burgundy. "My favorite this season is a deep burgundy French on a cool nude base," Voloshyna says. "I did it a lot recently, and every time, it looks so elegant. It's classic but feels fresh for fall." Swan agrees, saying the burgundy micro-French still feels "minimalist" in nature, yet it's a little more interesting and in-season for autumn.
Shop the Burgundy Baby-French Trend:
Chanel
Le Vernis - Rouge Noir
Orly
Orly Half Moon Guides, 78 Count
Olive & June
Long Lasting Top Coat
Velvet Cat Eye
There's no denying that velvet cat-eye nails are one of the most on-trend nail designs of 2026. These manicures are created using a special magnetic gel polish infused with tiny metallic particles. Before the gel is cured under a lamp, a magnet is held close to the nail. It shifts the metallic particles into a concentrated, shimmering line and gives it a velvet-esque effect. "It has a moving, luminous reflection, almost like crushed velvet catching the light," Estrada says.
Swan says cat-eye designs are trending in general, but it's the softer, subtler ones that are really taking root. These create a "delicate gradient" with a blink-and-you-might-miss-it effect. Yes, it's possible to customize your cat eye.
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Static Nails
Influenced Press-Ons
Kiss
Flaming Press Ons
Glamnetic
Shine for You Press Ons
Animal Print
Animal print manicures have made 2026 their *moment.* It suits the internet's obsession with all things early-aughts, and it's even A-list approved (celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Hailey Bieber have all taken part in recent months). According to Estrada, it's going to stay that way. "Leopard and tortoiseshell are perennial fashion classics, not novelties," he says. "On longer nails, you have the canvas to make them look truly couture."
Oh, and don't think you have to stick to the classics, like leopard and tortoiseshell. Swan says "Bambi nails," AKA deer-spotted sets, are especially chic right now. "This soft, deer-inspired print looks beautiful as a small accent on one or two nails without making the manicure too busy."
If you want to be extra stylish, Voloshyna suggests combining the velvet cat-eye trend with the animal-print one. Let her explain. "Another design that is very popular in my studio is animal print over cat eye. I do a shiny cat-eye gel polish first, then the print, and finish with a matte top coat. The cat eye still shows through the matte, and it gives a really interesting effect."
Shop the Animal-Print Trend:
Glamnetic
Main Reference Press Ons
Nail Reformation
Press on Nails
Olive & June
Fawn Chrome French
Vintage Lace
Scroll through IG and TikTok, and you're bound to see one of 2026's most popular (and ornate) nail designs—something I like to call vintage lace nails. Far from your grandma's doily collection, these manicures are incredibly elaborate and, thus, impressive. They're also utterly charming.
If you're up to the challenge, you *could* try recreating a lacy design with stencils or (gasp!) tiny art brushes. If you're like me, though, you might enjoy walking the path of least resistance and turning to a high-quality press-on set.
Shop the Vintage Lace Trend:
Glamnetic
Lace Blush
Nail Reformation
Petal Lace Press on Nails
Olive & June
Black Lacy French
Antique Gold Details
Last but certainly not least, Estrada mentions "restrained, antique-gold detailing" as a top mid-autumn nail trend. "Antique" is the key word. Unlike bright, yellow-toned gold, antique gold leans slightly coppery, even brassy. Whether flat or 3D, antique-gold details look mature, sophisticated, and most of all, expensive. Estrada says these fashion-forward nail looks involve a little experimentation. "Fashion isn't supposed to please absolutely everybody," he says. "If everyone loves your manicure, perhaps you haven't been adventurous enough."
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.