Not Jean Shorts, Not Linen Pants—the Anti-Basic Trend Every Cool Girl Will Be Wearing This Summer

The arrival of summer always brings with it a predictable lineup of wardrobe staples: denim cutoffs, breezy linen pants, and easy cotton dresses. While those classics will always have a place, fashion people are already gravitating toward something that feels far more playful and unexpected in 2026. Enter beaded bottoms—the statement-making trend that's bringing texture, shine, and a touch of vacation energy to every outfit this season.
From intricately embellished miniskirts to beaded shorts that sparkle in the sunlight, these pieces instantly transform even the simplest look into something memorable. The appeal lies in their ability to feel both elevated and effortless. Styled with a basic tank top, an oversize button-down, and barely-there sandals, beaded bottoms do all the work for you. They strike the perfect balance between polished and carefree, making them ideal for everything from beachside dinners to city weekends.
If last summer belonged to understated linen separates, this season is embracing a more expressive mood. Designers and stylish insiders alike are leaning into pieces that feel joyful, artisanal, and conversation-worthy, and beaded skirts and shorts check every box. Whether worn as part of a coordinated set or paired with wardrobe basics, they're quickly becoming the anti-basic trend that cool girls everywhere will be reaching for this summer.
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