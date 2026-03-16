Sandal Weather Is Coming—You Bet I'm Buying This Designer-Looking M&S Pair Before They Sell Out

Now, I know what you’re thinking… It’s far too early for me to be talking about sandals. Normally, I’d agree. But on my commute this morning, during my usual scroll through the M&S website, I spotted a pair that I’m convinced will become the fashion set’s most-worn shoe this year—and I had to share them with you. Add to that the fact it’s set to reach 18 degrees in London this week and, well, it felt like fate.
Suddenly, talking about sandals in mid-March doesn’t seem quite so ridiculous. Especially when the pair in question is an extremely expensive-looking style from M&S that I’m fairly certain will sell out before the warm weather even arrives (they're already marked as “selling fast” on the M&S site!).
M&S
Trim Detail Flat Toe Post Sandals
You’d have to be living under a rock not to have noticed that flip-flops—once relegated solely to holiday wardrobes—made a major comeback last year. Fashion people in London, Paris, New York and beyond were styling them with everything from jeans and capri leggings to skirts and dresses, in suede, leather and even jelly finishes.
And in 2026, they’re not going anywhere. Designers are backing the humble flip-flop once again, with brands including Chloé, Max Mara, Victoria Beckham, Balenciaga and Tod’s sending versions down the spring/summer 2026 runways. The result? Flip-flops have become the minimalist’s shoe of choice the moment the weather warms up, earning their place as a true capsule wardrobe staple.
M&S
Trim Detail Flat Toe Post Sandals
There are plenty of designer pairs out there worth investing in, but this particular high-street style caught my eye thanks to its price tag. At under £40, they feel like a real steal and, as is often the case with M&S, the quality far outweighs the cost. Available in two colours—black and white—and elevated by a chic gold metal detail at the toe post, they look incredibly polished while still being easy to wear with almost anything in your wardrobe. Honestly, if you told me they were triple the price, I’d believe you.
So, if you’re looking for a simple way to tap into the flip-flop revival this spring, I have a feeling this pair will do the job perfectly. Just don’t be surprised if they sell out before the sunshine properly arrives.
Shop the Expensive-Looking M&S Flip-Flops:
M&S
Trim Detail Flat Toe Post Sandals
M&S
Trim Detail Flat Toe Post Sandals
Shop More M&S Sandals I Love:
M&S
Suede Strappy Flat Toe Loop Sandals
M&S
Leather Flat Square Toe Flip Flops
M&S
Leather Buckle Flat Fisherman Sandals
M&S
Leather Buckle Ankle Strap Flat Sandals
M&S
Leather Flat Square Toe Flip Flops