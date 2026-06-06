Turn the Page: The Second Chapter of Hermès’s Fall 2026 Unfolds Behind the Gates of Bel Air

The Hermès fall/winter 2026 story continues. Yesterday evening, the French fashion house unveiled the second chapter of its F/W 26 women's collection in Los Angeles. Set against the backdrop of Bel Air and under the creative direction of Nadege Vanhee, the collection explored the dialogue between movement and craftsmanship, drawing inspiration from performance, dance, and the artistry of dressmaking.
At the heart of the collection were dresses designed to move with the body rather than simply adorn it. Airy silhouettes and intricate detailing reflected the brand's emphasis on rhythm and gesture. As the brand described in its press release, "dressmaking meets dance," with garments serving as the medium of expression.
Interestingly, as a continuation of the first part of Hermès's F/W 26 collection, presented in March during Paris Fashion Week, the second installment felt anything but the same. While the Paris show was enigmatic and restrained, the second part embraced ease and softness. The fabrics floated and shimmered, and the color palette evoked the glow of golden hour.
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Ahead, read everything to know about Hermès's new collection, including the defining moments, trends, and looks of the night.
The Bel Air Estate
As dusk settled over the rolling hills of Bel Air, guests were shuttled by golf cart to a secluded pavilion nestled in the landscape. Upon arrival, they were greeted by a sculptural structure that said, "Silhouettes on the Horizon." Inside, the space was awash in a soft butter-yellow palette, hinting at what the night would bring, while an impressive guest list, including Miley Cyrus, Kerry Washington, and Morgan Stewart, mingled before the show. In true Hermès fashion, iconic handbags were everywhere. Guests carried their Birkin and Kelly bags, showcasing the house's enduring style as the anticipation of the runway collection built.
Golden Hour to Midnight
Consistent with the theme of transformation and movement reflected in the collection's fabrics and silhouettes, the color story evolved as well. It closely tracked the shift from golden hour or sunset to midnight. The first part of the collection featured garments and full ensembles in butter yellow, which the brand referred to in its press release as "janue fauve." This was followed by "rouge tango," a vivid red echoing the sky when the sun reaches its closest point to the horizon. The collection closed with "Vert Imperial," comprising deep greens and blacks that symbolize the day's end and the conclusion of the final chapter.
Stable Style
It wouldn't be a new Hermès runway collection without some tie-in to its equestrian roots—one of the most important parts of the brand's identity. Beyond the saddle-making techniques that influence the brand's leather craftsmanship, a few looks incorporated breeches, tight riding pants, while many outfits included calf-hugging knee-high boots.
Ballet Codes
One major theme throughout the collection was ballet and dance. Venhee focused closely on reinterpreting a dancer's wardrobe—from rehearsal to everyday wear—with luxurious Hermès craftsmanship. Many items, such as wrap outerwear, satin fabrics, and elongated silhouettes, were directly inspired by dancewear. Others, like leather biker jackets and layered coats worn over soft dresses, evoked the image of a dancer transitioning from rehearsal to city life.
Forever Bags
At the heart of Hermès are its bags, so we obviously have to talk about them. While the classic Birkins and Kellys brought by front-row celebrity guests could have been a show in themselves, on the runway, the brand presented a myriad of new bags. And there was a range of silhouettes. Some included structured east-west styles, oversize totes with tapered triangular silhouettes, and relaxed Hobo shoulder bags.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.