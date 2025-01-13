Katie Holmes Just Wore Chic Trainer Brand You Probably Haven't Heard of Yet

The trainers market is fiercely competitive, making it a real challenge for new or emerging brands to stand out. To cut through the noise, brands often need to hone in on a trend and redefine it with fresh, innovative appeal, creating products that resonate with what people want to wear right now. Another way to win hearts? Tapping into nostalgia. By crafting a sneaker that feels timeless—one that could easily have been a wardrobe staple for decades—a brand can offer something enduring and effortlessly cool.

Enter Autry, a label quietly but confidently carving out its place in the trainer world. Known for its vintage-inspired aesthetic and understated charm, the brand delivers shoes that feel both nostalgic and modern. And I have to assume it's because of this that Autry’s trainers have caught the eye of actor and style icon Katie Holmes, who has been reaching for these just-under-the-radar trainers on repeat across the weekend.

Katie Holmes wears Autry trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A master at identifying a surefire trend before it's taken off, Holmes has been weaving Autry’s classic white trainers into her off-duty looks a lot lately. Pairing them with blue jeans and a fuzzy sheepskin coat on chillier days, she also styled her chic trainers with relaxed denim, a plaid shirt, and a warm beanie when the weather allowed.

Cutting through the noise of the colourful trainer trend that's seen people pack away their simple styles in favour of yellow, red and blue alternatives, Holmes’s choice of Autry’s clean white pair proves that there's still an appetite for a classic trainers this season. Chunky but not overwhelming, these trainers feel refreshingly timeless in a market awash with fleeting, trend-driven designs.

Katie Holmes wears Autry trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Priced at £180, Autry trainers sit alongside other cult-favourite labels. While they may not be the cheapest option, their versatility ensures an impressive cost-per-wear potential—making them a smart investment that’s likely to outlast many other pairs in your wardrobe.

Ready to explore the trainer trend Katie Holmes can’t stop styling? Scroll down to discover Autry’s timeless designs below.

SHOP AUTRY TRAINERS:

Medalist Low Metallic Leather Sneakers
Autry
Medalist Low Metallic Leather Sneakers

Classic white trainers will never go out of style.

Medalist Low Suede and Leather Sneakers
Autry
Medalist Low Suede and Leather Sneakers

Style these with classic blue jeans, à la Holmes.

Medalist Low Two-Tone Leather Sneakers
Autry
Medalist Low Two-Tone Leather Sneakers

Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Medalist Low Leather Sneakers
Autry
Medalist Low Leather Sneakers

These retro-inspired trainers style well with flares and wide-legs for a '70s inspired silhouette.

Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Autry
Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Style with red trousers to create a chic, tonal look.

Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Autry
Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

The baby blue colour trend is set to take off this spring.

Reelwind Low Leather and Shell Sneakers
Autry
Reelwind Low Leather and Shell Sneakers

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Medalist Low Leather Sneakers
Autry
Medalist Low Leather Sneakers

Autry's Medalist trainers are some of the most popular in their collection.

Reelwind Low Suede and Shell Sneakers
Autry
Reelwind Low Suede and Shell Sneakers

Rich chocolate browns are some of my favourite shades to wear right now.

