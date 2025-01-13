Katie Holmes Just Wore Chic Trainer Brand You Probably Haven't Heard of Yet
The trainers market is fiercely competitive, making it a real challenge for new or emerging brands to stand out. To cut through the noise, brands often need to hone in on a trend and redefine it with fresh, innovative appeal, creating products that resonate with what people want to wear right now. Another way to win hearts? Tapping into nostalgia. By crafting a sneaker that feels timeless—one that could easily have been a wardrobe staple for decades—a brand can offer something enduring and effortlessly cool.
Enter Autry, a label quietly but confidently carving out its place in the trainer world. Known for its vintage-inspired aesthetic and understated charm, the brand delivers shoes that feel both nostalgic and modern. And I have to assume it's because of this that Autry’s trainers have caught the eye of actor and style icon Katie Holmes, who has been reaching for these just-under-the-radar trainers on repeat across the weekend.
A master at identifying a surefire trend before it's taken off, Holmes has been weaving Autry’s classic white trainers into her off-duty looks a lot lately. Pairing them with blue jeans and a fuzzy sheepskin coat on chillier days, she also styled her chic trainers with relaxed denim, a plaid shirt, and a warm beanie when the weather allowed.
Cutting through the noise of the colourful trainer trend that's seen people pack away their simple styles in favour of yellow, red and blue alternatives, Holmes’s choice of Autry’s clean white pair proves that there's still an appetite for a classic trainers this season. Chunky but not overwhelming, these trainers feel refreshingly timeless in a market awash with fleeting, trend-driven designs.
Priced at £180, Autry trainers sit alongside other cult-favourite labels. While they may not be the cheapest option, their versatility ensures an impressive cost-per-wear potential—making them a smart investment that’s likely to outlast many other pairs in your wardrobe.
Ready to explore the trainer trend Katie Holmes can’t stop styling? Scroll down to discover Autry’s timeless designs below.
SHOP AUTRY TRAINERS:
These retro-inspired trainers style well with flares and wide-legs for a '70s inspired silhouette.
The baby blue colour trend is set to take off this spring.
Autry's Medalist trainers are some of the most popular in their collection.
Rich chocolate browns are some of my favourite shades to wear right now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Celebs in Their 40s and 50s Are Styling Jeans With This One Sneaker Color Trend
It's probably not what you think.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Coolest French Woman Says That Skinny Jeans With These Shoes Are In for 2025
I'm taking her word for it.
By Allyson Payer
-
Katie Holmes Wore the Pant Color Trend That London Girls Regularly Swap Jeans For
It's an under-the-radar staple.
By Allyson Payer
-
I've Done the Research: Stylish Celebrities Wore These 8 Wardrobe Basics the Most in 2024
They'll be making up my wardrobe this year.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
If a Fashion Person Wears Leggings in 2025, It'll Be With These Shoe Trends
These winning shoes make total sense.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Denim Color That Makes Any Jean Trend Look Timeless and Expensive
Effortless and cool.
By Allyson Payer
-
If the Latest Shoe Trends Speak to You, You Better Listen—3 Standout Picks
These are already starting to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Sneaker Color Trend Everyone With Rich Taste Is Wearing in L.A.
It's giving wealth.
By Michelle Scanga