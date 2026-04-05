5 Elegant, Minimalist Bag Trends I Predict Will Be Huge This Spring

New seasons bring new trends, and spring/summer 2026 has given already a plethora of emerging aesthetics, viral TikTok movements and one or two unlikely, even divisive, trending colours. But for the minimalists out there, S/S26 has so far been more about textures and luxe details. Fringe and tassel scarves, pillbox hats, brooches and funnel neck jackets, to name a few.
Whilst we may be bidding adieu to quiet luxury as a movement, a lot of the core principles of it still remain. Timeless, expensive-looking staples are the key to an elevated capsule wardrobe, and certain celebrities and influencers—Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jennifer Lawrence and Elsa Hosk—continue to be the arbiters of taste when it comes to this style of pared-back dressing.
But what about our accessories, and more specifically, handbags? Whilst handbag trends may move a little slower, even if you are one for clean, classic and simple design codes, there are a few silhouettes, details and colours that I've noticed gaining momentum lately.
I can't discuss spring/summer 2026 handbag trends without making mention to Chanel. Creative director Matthieu Blazy's first (sell-out) collection for the house has caused nothing short of shopping hysteria, with fashion editors, stylists, buyers, influencers and VIC (Very Important Clients) trying to get their hands on the collection's handbags and shoes. Amongst the new styles is the 26S Croc Illusion tote bag, which is adorned with an embossed mock-croc print. A minimalists dream, with its clean rectangular silhouette, long shoulder straps and black leather exterior, I think the virality of this bag this will spur a surge in popularity for crocodile skin-style leather, especially on larger styles.
Adding to this, since Prada showcased pouch bags in its spring/summer 2026 show, I've noticed many fashion people styling silky drawstring sacs casually hanging from their wrists. Whilst Prada's versions featured quite bold, saturated hues (think golden mustard and pink), I know minimalists amongst us will prefer more neutral tones of cream, brown or black.
5 Minimalist Bag Trends
1. Pouch Bags
Style Notes: With their longer straps, pouch bags are actually much more practical and easier to carry than an envelope clutch or minaudière. Whilst I've noticed a few beaded, sequinned and even floral styles, minimalists should look to more subtle details like a singular bottom tassel or fringed edging. Mark my words, if you attend a wedding or special occasion this summer, the best dressed guests will be carrying a pouch bag. The question is, will that best dressed guest be you?
SOPHIE BUHAI
Teardrop Embellished Satin Pouch
Notice the single silver teardrop bead at the bottom—stunning.
Etro
Kalispera Small Embroidered Pouch in Beige - Etro
Perhaps a little more adventurous for a true minimalist, but if you're keen to explore the boho comeback, this Etro style is so fun.
Reformation
Aphrodite Pleated Pouch
This one from Reformation comes in three colours.
2. Croc Leather
Styles Notes: Mock-croc leather is such a simple way to add a different texture when you wear a lot of the same shades. You may be thinking that black or deep brown aren't very summer-friendly, but as someone who wears these hues all year round, I beg to differ! There's something very Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-coded about a black summer bag, especially one that's oversized and has long shoulder straps (a detail that feels fundamentally quite '90s). Naturally, these bags are incredibly practical—able to fit a laptop inside for work, or all the necessities ahead of a flight, thus making them a smart investment that will be used much further into the future than this season.
COS
Gallery Tote Bag - Croc-Effect Leather
This colour is so rich.
Massimo Dutti
Maxi Nappa Leather Md Icon Bag
An exceptional work bag.
DEMELLIER
+ Net Sustain New York Croc-Effect Leather Tote
A slightly bigger style for those that need extra room.
3. Bowling Bags
Style Notes: It's no secret that fashion is obsessed with the past, current trends are often inspired by by-gone eras and decades. This latest handbag trend hails from the early 2000s, but isn't as garish or embellished as other relics from Y2K. It's the bowling bag, a classic style with a larger rectangular shape and a curved top. And whilst the original versions in the noughties like the Chanel Cambon might have had sizeable logos or quilting, today they tend to be a little more sleek, clean and contemporary, thus appealing to many minimalists. I've noticed a few styles in either a rich suede or with a mock croc exterior from Demellier, Massimo Dutti and Toteme, if your budget allows. If you like a logo however, I recommend Miu Miu's Beau tote—a beautifully square style with rounded edges that has become an It item for Gen Z and beyond.
DeMellier
The Midi Stockholm | Deep Tan Suede & Deep Tan Smooth | Demellier