Trust Me, I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the Designer Accessories Trends to Invest in for Spring 2026

As we enter spring/summer 2026, getting dressed is starting to feel less about practicality and more about personality. We've shed the heavy layers and head-to-toe weatherproofing has become less of a concern, which means there's more room to be playful with what we're wearing day to day.
A new season doesn't have to mean a wardrobe overhaul, however. Sometimes the smallest details can make the biggest difference, which is why I believe accessories are an essential part of any styling toolkit. Not only are they one of the easiest ways to refresh what you already own, but they also can shift the tone of an outfit entirely.
On the spring/summer runways, accessories were no afterthought. At Ferragamo, and Hèrmes, scarves were styled in unexpected ways. They were wrapped, draped and layered rather than simply added on, making them a more integral part of the look.
At Prada, Valentino and Loewe, bags shifted towards softer, more relaxed shapes with the birth of the 'pouch' bag and jewellery embraced a more maximalist mood with beads and the return of the brooch, marking a shift away from gold and silver minimalism. Eyewear also made a statement, with oversized frames at Victoria Beckham and Balenciaga.
So if you're looking to update your wardrobe for spring, accessories are the easiest place to start. This season's more maximalist approach to accessories means you can make an impact with minimal effort; it's just a case of adding one key piece. To make it even easier, I've done the groundwork for you by pulling the standout trends from the runways and compiling an edit of the pieces worth investing in now. Read on to shop.
5 DESIGNER ACCESSORY TRENDS FOR SPRING 2026:
1. OVERSIZED SUNGLASSES
Style Notes: A continuation of the shield sunglasses trend that's dominated over the past year, the spring/summer 2026 runways saw oversized eyewear expand into a wider range of styles. At Victoria Beckham they were large and angular, while at Saint Laurent, they came wide and tinted. Balenciaga, meanwhile, leaned into visor silhouettes, adding another statement shape to the mix. With this trend, keep the rest of the outfit paired back, like a simple jeans and t-shirt look. The sunglasses will do all the heavy lifting.
Shop Oversized Sunglasses:
JACQUES MARIE MAGE
Barclay D-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
For a retro vibe.
YSL
Sl 902 Howl
Available in 10 other colourways.
Bottega Veneta
Fashion Show Aviator Sunglasses
Just add a leather funnel-neck jacket.
Gucci
Cat-Eye Sunglasses
The cat-eye just got an upgrade.
Versace
Acetate Shield Sunglasses
It's not the season for subtlety.
2. SCARVES
Style Notes: First there were knitted, triangle scarves layered over blazers and fashioned into hoods, then there were lace scarves tied around waists. This season, the scarf trend has been taken one step further, with brands such as Hèrmes, Ferragamo and Calvin Klein encouraging us to get creative with our silk scarves. Make sure to go for larger sizes, as these are the most versatile. Match to satin shirts or trousers and allow to drape around your waist, or choose a vibrant print to lift neutrals and wrap around everything from jewellery to bags or even add into a hairstyle.
Shop Scarves:
Toteme
Striped Silk Scarf Ice/white - One Size
Don't forget the matching blouse.
Loewe
Scarf in Silk
Layer under a crisp white shirt.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Patterned Silk Scarf
Make a statement.
Alexander McQueen
Floral Skull Scarf
The skull scarf is back.
Gucci
Printed Silk Twill Carré
Can't go wrong with a motif print.
3. BROOCHES
Style Notes: The brooch revival has been simmering for a while, but this season it has emerged as an established comeback, with several designers including them in their collections. Wales Bonner used regal, vintage-style brooches to adorn tailoring, Chanel went oversized whereas Tory Burch adopted a more minimal and delicate take. Whatever your style, there's a brooch for everybody. Start small with a dainty brooch attached to a tie or lapel, or go big with a statement piece attached to an evening dress. The possibilities are endless.