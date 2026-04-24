5 Interiors Trends to Know from Milan Design Week 2026

Milan Design Week (aka the most fashionable interiors show of the year) is becoming increasingly important. Whilst other design weeks tend only to be discussed amongst the interiors crowd, Milan (or Salone del Mobile) bursts onto everyone’s Instagram feed with the biggest luxury fashion houses like Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton showing their homeware collections alongside interior-design stalwarts and contemporary names like Faye Toogood and Studio Ashby.
What makes it even more fun are the surprising collabs that pop up every year; a key highlight for 2026 was cook and writer Laila Gohar's collab with Arket. Along with a surreal exhibit (an antique carousel was decked out with giant vegetables to replace horses), there's an extremely shoppable clothing collection.
With that, here are five trends from Milan Design Week 2026 that everyone is talking about and which I predict will shape the interiors conversation for the next 12 months.
5 Key Interiors Trends From Milan Design Week 2026
1. Lamp as Objet D'art
Style Notes: The humble floor lamp is no longer an afterthought. At this year's Milan Design Week, lighting crossed into the territory of sculpture. The most talked-about lamp came from an unexpected source: Aesop launched Aposē, its first-ever lighting collection, with a trio of table, pendant and floor lamps all derived from the shape of the brand's iconic hand balm tube. Handmade from glass and brass in collaboration with lamp brand Flos, the pieces are produced in Italy and Germany and limited to 500 sets; already amongst the most covetable objects of the year.
Elsewhere, Andrea Claire Studio's Totemic collection lent itself to an architectural light installation, with three shade forms (Moon, August and Sage) stacked into a vertical composition that treated light fittings as jewellery for the space. Dior Maison unveiled its new Corolle lamps, whilst Bottega Veneta presented 10 limited-edition pieces by Korean designer Kwangho Lee, each an abstract sculpture woven in thick leather spaghetti-esque strips.
For those who want the look without the collector's price tag, Kelly Wearstler's lighting for H&M Home is the season's most shoppable design story (although you’ll have to wait until September for it to drop).
Shop the Trend:
Aposē
Aposē Table Lamp
Lights and Lamps
Bollow Aged Brass Table Lamp
Troy Lighting
Lush 1 Light Table Lamp
2. Wall Hangings
Style Notes: Textiles have decisively moved off the floor and onto the wall. Gucci had tapestries lining the walls of its pavilion, showcasing the brand’s history, but the most significant (and politically charged) example was Ai Weiwei's collaboration with Rubelli, the 500-year-old Venetian weaving house. It included images of surveillance cameras, handcuffs and the former Twitter bird logo woven in gold thread into a continuous silk lampas that enveloped the entire showroom.
Loro Piana displayed its extraordinary fabrics as large wall hangings rather than swatches, reframing textile intelligence as interior art, whilst Bethan Laura Wood draped a vivid tapestry across the entire facade of Palazzo Citterio as part of the When Apricots Blossom exhibition of Uzbek craft.
At the Pierre Frey showroom, artist Johanna de Clisson transformed the garden into Allegory of the Loom: an immersive installation that treated the act of weaving itself as the subject. It’s a trend that’s easy to replicate—maybe not across the front of your house, but certainly on some inside walls.
Shop the Trend:
Anthropologie
Nova Tapestry
Liberty
Unframed Frieze Archive
RambleInteriors
Handmade 100% Linen Golden Tapestry
3. "Cocooning" Seating
Style Notes: Maybe it's a reaction to the state of global politics right now, but a key theme across many of the installations was softness and the idea of snuggling down into something very comforting. The Butter sofa system by Faye Toogood and Tacchini set the tone: at a drinks reception, guests looked like once they’d sat down, they were so comfortable they’d never leave. Likewise, Studio Ashby’s Speak Back chairs.
Fendi Casa's new Peekachill armchair (a sculptural leather shell wrapped around deep cushioning) was one of the fair's most photographed pieces, and Kelly Wearstler's H&M Home collaboration had squishy chairs and sofas piled high in the 17th-century baroque palace where the brand hosted its collection preview.
Shop the Trend:
tacchini
Butter Modular Sofa
Westwing Collection
Modular Bouclé Corner Sofa
Westwing Collection
Modular Bouclé Corner Sofa Sofia
4. The Return of Craft
Style Notes: In a world saturated with AI-generated imagery and automated production, the handmade object carries a new weight. JW Anderson, creative director of Dior as well as his own eponymous label, unveiled a beautiful new collaboration with English basketmaker Eddie Glew, placing ancient woven structures in conversation with contemporary design thinking.
Likewise, Hermès, a brand proud of its craftpersonship at its core, presented its new Palladion d'Hermès vase in hammered palladium-plated metal with leather and horsehair accents, whilst Loro Piana’s entire exhibition was to highlight the sheer level of skill (and hours) that go into the crafts that make up its textiles.
Newer designers are keen to take part in the conversation too; Bethan Laura Wood and Max Lamb both collaborated with heritage British ceramics company 1882 Ltd to create sculptures and crockery. For those who really care about the objects they display in their home, the maker is back at the centre of the conversation.