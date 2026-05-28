A summer romance might only last a season, but summer dressing? That’s a commitment you should make for life as you put together outfits that, like the weather, have something of a sizzle about them. It could be the colour of a particular garment—this year, jewel-tone shades with depth and clarity are in ascendance—or a print, exuberant and demanding of attention (Carey Mulligan’s Met Gala gown is your cue for which in particular will set you apart…).
And whilst autumn, winter (and in some cases, spring) mean bundling up, summer is about letting go, whether that means putting a barely there spin on a classic tuxedo or allowing that hemline to climb up your calf as you dip your toe into summer’s capri-pant trend. Throw in seasonal denim (hint: it’s sun-faded and suitably cool), a bit of beach-babe appreciation and a great book that might impact your wardrobe’s mood as well as your mind, and you’ll be setting yourself up for a summer of falling in love with getting dressed.
1. The Summer Tuxedo
Style Notes: For her latest guest slot on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Ayo Edebiriappeared through a pair of sliding doors wearing little more than a white shirt and sheer tights. A minimalist approach to black tie (and reportedly inspired by Elaine Stritch, legend of the American Theater Hall of Fame), it was a stroke of genius that proved a tuxedo can be a summer proposition. Slip into an oversized shirt, add a belt-slash-cumberband and finish with pointed-toe pumps.
Shop the Trend:
ALAÏA
Tassel Bustier Belt
Victoria Beckham
Katherine Jacket
Jimmy Choo
Brigitte 100
2. Books as Looks
Style Notes: Your beach read of choice won’t just pass hours by the pool this summer. Instead, allow it to inspire your wardrobe, too, whether you’re drawn to the gothic typeface of Lydia Pang’s Eat Bitter, "a story about guts, and food," or the baddie-approved nail art of the neon-covered Hello, Limerence, a sideways look at the summer crush by Momo Yamaguchi.
Shop the Trend:
Vivienne Westwood
Justina Appliquéd Dress
Alaïa
Le Teckel Satin Clutch
Bernadette
Lexi Taffeta Dress
3. La Beach Babe
Style Notes: Chloé à la Plage, the maison’s sun-drenched summer campaign starring Apple Martin, is "shaped by sunlit days along luminous shores." Say less. At Chanel’s most recent Cruise show, a sandal that wasn’t naked so much as simply a heel attached to one’s foot by whisper-fine strands of leather was just one accessory that brought to mind the flotsam and jetsam of the beach (think seashell earrings, expansive straw bags and fishing-net swimming caps). Channel a beach mood day-to-day with a mesh jelly shoe (whether commuting or navigating rock pools) and ombré swimwear.
Shop the Trend:
Chloé
Jelly Mule
LIDO
Sessantadue Swimsuit
LOEWE
Eclipse Basket Raffia Tote
4. Capri Pants
Style Notes: The capri has legs for another summer, don’t you worry, with endorsements from the Cannes Film Festival (Leïla Bekhti in fabulous archive Versace) and the streets of Harlem (Daisy Edgar-Jones complemented her capris with pleasingly boxy tailoring). A black pair with shirting is a sublime formula, but you can also introduce a print (polka dots, gingham or a blurred floral).
Shop the Trend:
Chloé
Polka-Dot Tulle Pants
Ermanno Scervino
Gingham-Check Trousers
Dolce&Gabbana
Floral Capri Pants
5. Jewel Tones
Style Notes: A jewel tone might not have the punch of a primary shade, but precious-stone colours (from peridot to amethyst) have made their presence felt on the A-list. Sophie Okonedo’s citrine separates were a breath of fresh air as she touched down at Nice Airport. Dua Lipa, meanwhile, mixed two shades of tourmaline as she walked around Cannes. Adding just one facet of interest to your look (say with an emerald satin pouch) will lend a surprising amount of dazzle.