If there’s one thing I trust heading into summer, it’s a fashion-forward woman who is in the know about what's up and coming. Not in a trend-chasing way—more instinctive, buzzy, and exciting. So instead of pulling together another "summer trends" story, I decided to go straight to a few of my favorite sources. I'm talking about the women on my FYP who always make me stop scrolling and start filling up my cart.
I asked a handful of stylish Gen Zers, from trouser loyalists to coastal dressers to minimalists who dabble in fringe, to share exactly what they’re wearing, buying, and excited about right now. The result? A mix of outfit formulas, under-the-radar brands, and very specific trends that feel personal—and actually wearable. Consider this your guide to the perfect summer wardrobe.
Name one trend you are most excited to wear this summer?
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I’m really loving all of the fringe and lace details happening right now. I feel like both trends add so much movement to a look without feeling overdone. Fringe feels playful and perfect for summer events or vacations, and I’ve always loved how romantic lace can feel when it’s done in a modern way. Zimmermann always does such a beautiful job interpreting both. They make pieces feel effortlessly feminine, elevated, and very wearable.
Do you have any brands that are ones to watch ahead of the big season?
I’m currently loving Proenza Schouler, Posse, Destree, Éliou, and Christopher Esber. They all feel very distinct right now and are creating pieces that feel fresh while still being timeless.
What's your go-to outfit formula?
I love a good matching set because it gives you so many options. You can wear it together for a polished look, then mix and match the pieces separately. I have this polka-dot set from Cara Cara. The pants came with a matching vest, and I’ve worn it so many different ways. I constantly find myself rewearing the pants with other staples in my closet.
What's something in your closet that people wouldn't expect you to wear?
Probably a simple workout set and sneakers. It's honestly what I wear most on my off days.