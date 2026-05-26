I Asked Gen Zers What They're Wearing This Summer—These Trends Came Up Every Time

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gen z speaks about summer trends
(Image credit: @corryntimm; @sophiabounou; @hadleyhgreene; @tsquaredofficial)
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If there’s one thing I trust heading into summer, it’s a fashion-forward woman who is in the know about what's up and coming. Not in a trend-chasing way—more instinctive, buzzy, and exciting. So instead of pulling together another "summer trends" story, I decided to go straight to a few of my favorite sources. I'm talking about the women on my FYP who always make me stop scrolling and start filling up my cart.

I asked a handful of stylish Gen Zers, from trouser loyalists to coastal dressers to minimalists who dabble in fringe, to share exactly what they’re wearing, buying, and excited about right now. The result? A mix of outfit formulas, under-the-radar brands, and very specific trends that feel personal—and actually wearable. Consider this your guide to the perfect summer wardrobe.

The Distinct POV

London Boscamp (@lboscamp)

gen z influencers summer style

(Image credit: @lboscamp)

Name one trend you are most excited to wear this summer?

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I’m really loving all of the fringe and lace details happening right now. I feel like both trends add so much movement to a look without feeling overdone. Fringe feels playful and perfect for summer events or vacations, and I’ve always loved how romantic lace can feel when it’s done in a modern way. Zimmermann always does such a beautiful job interpreting both. They make pieces feel effortlessly feminine, elevated, and very wearable.

Do you have any brands that are ones to watch ahead of the big season?

I’m currently loving Proenza Schouler, Posse, Destree, Éliou, and Christopher Esber. They all feel very distinct right now and are creating pieces that feel fresh while still being timeless.

What's your go-to outfit formula?

I love a good matching set because it gives you so many options. You can wear it together for a polished look, then mix and match the pieces separately. I have this polka-dot set from Cara Cara. The pants came with a matching vest, and I’ve worn it so many different ways. I constantly find myself rewearing the pants with other staples in my closet.

What's something in your closet that people wouldn't expect you to wear?

Probably a simple workout set and sneakers. It's honestly what I wear most on my off days.

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The Unexpected Color Pop

Sophia Bounou (@sophiabounou)

gen z influencers summer style

(Image credit: @sophiabounou)

Trend she's wearing: “Transparent fabrics and layering pretty bralettes underneath. Also flats with skirts—so chic.”

Brands to watch: “Acacia for swim, Undress Code for unique bodysuits, and for everyday staples—Mother Denim and Me+Em.”

Go-to outfit formula: “I always start with a well-tailored pair of pants, then build from there. I’ll match my top to my shoes and my bag to my belt—it’s simple but always works.”

Unexpected closet item: “Anything bright and colorful. I mostly live in neutrals, so color is reserved for big moments.”

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The Statement Layer

Olivia Hurst (@oliviamhurst)

gen z influencers summer style

(Image credit: @oliviamhurst)

Trend she's wearing: “Fringe—it’s more timeless than trendy to me. And kaftans—very Brigitte Bardot in Saint-Tropez.”

Brands to watch: “My own line, Olivia Hurst Designs. The summer collection is everything.”

Go-to outfit formula: “Day: ripped jeans, a linen tee (preferably Isabel Marant), and Ray-Bans. Night: minishorts, a vintage Tom Ford heel, and a loose blouse with a plunging neckline.”

Unexpected closet item: “Color. I usually wear all black, but in summer I love aqua, green, and turquoise.”

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The Off-Duty Formula

Hadley Greene (@hadleyhgreene)

gen z influencers summer style

(Image credit: @hadleyhgreene)

Trend she's wearing: “Aquatic-inspired dressing—surf, sporty, slightly waterproof energy, even if I’m nowhere near the ocean.”

Brands to watch: “Cordera—their beaded bags are beautiful, and I love their focus on sustainability and craftsmanship.”

Go-to outfit formula: “Bermuda shorts are a constant. They’re flattering, breathable, and transition perfectly from day to night.”

Unexpected closet item: “Sports jerseys. I love pairing something masculine with something feminine—it creates tension.”

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