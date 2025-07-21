Hold the Linen Trousers—This Is the Much Trendier Style Fashion People Are Wearing Instead

We’re tipping into high summer, and whether it’s the longer days, the extra free time, or simply the humidity-induced haze, something about this moment feels ripe for having more fun with fashion.
Loosening their grip on my capsule wardrobe are the austere blacks and crisp whites I typically reach for without thought—in their place, I’m welcoming washes of colour, playful proportions and the odd styling experiment I’d usually shy away from. With the sun finally giving us permission to go shorter, lighter and a little bolder, I’ve found myself drawn to one particular new-season trend that captures this mood perfectly: polka dotcapri pants.
Equal parts playful and practical, this rising trouser trend offers a breezier alternative to full-length styles that better suits the higher heat, while the polka dot print—retro yet timeless—injects droves of personality into any outfit. There’s a sense of whimsy and energy imbued in the growing trend, a lightness that keeps an outfit feeling fresh without the need for extra colours or fuss.
Blending two of the season’s most popular trends—capri silhouettes and statement spots—it’s no wonder this spirited style is gaining traction. Ready to give your wardrobe a jolt of joy? Scroll on to discover the best polka dot capri pants to shop now.
Shop Polka Dot Capri Pants
Anthropologie
Lyrebird Pointelle Capri Pants
These cute capris will lend your daily styling such a playful edge.
AFRM
Mesh Capri Pant Co-Ord
Style these with the matching top or pair them with a baggy tee.
ASOS
Denim Capri Pants
Style these with ballet flats, or give your look a vintage edge by pairing with sleek kitten heels.
Adriana Degreas
Cotton-Blend Capri Pants
The cotton composition ensures a light and breathable finish, making these perfect for high-summer styling.
Jaded London
Lola Foldover Capris in Polkadot Stripe
I really can't see these staying in stock for long.
Kaiia
Polka Dot Capri Trousers
Rendered in black and white, these are so much easier to style than you may have initially thought.
Anthropologie
Polka Dot Split Hem Trousers
The polka dot trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.