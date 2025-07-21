Hold the Linen Trousers—This Is the Much Trendier Style Fashion People Are Wearing Instead

Retro-inspired polka dot capri pants are making a major comeback this summer. Discover why they're suddenly everywhere and shop our edit of the chicest styles to buy now.

Influencers wear polka dot capri pants.
(Image credit: @amalienielsenn, @makenna_alyse)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

We’re tipping into high summer, and whether it’s the longer days, the extra free time, or simply the humidity-induced haze, something about this moment feels ripe for having more fun with fashion.

Loosening their grip on my capsule wardrobe are the austere blacks and crisp whites I typically reach for without thought—in their place, I’m welcoming washes of colour, playful proportions and the odd styling experiment I’d usually shy away from. With the sun finally giving us permission to go shorter, lighter and a little bolder, I’ve found myself drawn to one particular new-season trend that captures this mood perfectly: polka dot capri pants.

Influencer @makenna_alyse takes a mirror selfie wears a white vest top, white capri pants with black polka dots and black ballet flats.

(Image credit: @makenna_alyse)

Equal parts playful and practical, this rising trouser trend offers a breezier alternative to full-length styles that better suits the higher heat, while the polka dot print—retro yet timeless—injects droves of personality into any outfit. There’s a sense of whimsy and energy imbued in the growing trend, a lightness that keeps an outfit feeling fresh without the need for extra colours or fuss.

Influencer @amalienielsenn takes a mirror selfie wearing black capri pants with white polka dots, platform mary janes, a brown suede handbag and a cobalt blue shirt.

(Image credit: @amalienielsenn)

Blending two of the season’s most popular trends—capri silhouettes and statement spots—it’s no wonder this spirited style is gaining traction. Ready to give your wardrobe a jolt of joy? Scroll on to discover the best polka dot capri pants to shop now.

Influencer wears polka dot capri pants with red ballet flats and a white t-shirt.

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Shop Polka Dot Capri Pants

Lyrebird Pointelle Capri Pants
Anthropologie
Lyrebird Pointelle Capri Pants

These cute capris will lend your daily styling such a playful edge.

Afrm Power Mesh Capri Pant Co-Ord in Black Spot
AFRM
Mesh Capri Pant Co-Ord

Style these with the matching top or pair them with a baggy tee.

Asos Design Denim Capri in Mini Polka Dot
ASOS
Denim Capri Pants

Style these with ballet flats, or give your look a vintage edge by pairing with sleek kitten heels.

mytheresa,

Adriana Degreas
Cotton-Blend Capri Pants

The cotton composition ensures a light and breathable finish, making these perfect for high-summer styling.

Lola Foldover Capris in Polkadot Stripe
Jaded London
Lola Foldover Capris in Polkadot Stripe

I really can't see these staying in stock for long.

Kaiia Exclusive Double Layered Slinky Mesh Foldover Waistband Capri Trouser Co-Ord in Mono Polka Dot
Kaiia
Polka Dot Capri Trousers

Rendered in black and white, these are so much easier to style than you may have initially thought.

By Anthropologie Polka Dot Split Hem Trousers
Anthropologie
Polka Dot Split Hem Trousers

The polka dot trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸