I've Had My Eyes Peeled for the Next Big Jewellery Trend—Here Are 8 Strong Contenders

By
published

When it comes to jewellery, I tend to lean towards the classics—and if I'm honest I rarely stray from my daily go-tos, which consist of a few gold chains, a couple of rings and a pair of small hoops, if I remember. But when summer rolls around, I find I'm more inspired to shake things up. Maybe it's the sunny weather (when it deigns to appear) or the fact that my summer wardrobe tends to be pretty neutral, but the change of season always seems to motivate me to get more experimental with my jewellery styling. And it seems I'm not alone, because this summer there are plenty of fresh new jewellery trends dominating my social media feed.

@frannfyne wearing bracelets, rings and necklace with white shirt

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Of course, there are a number of timeless styles that are coming back to the forefront of our accessorising minds, such as the layered necklaces look—which is such an easy way to elevate otherwise understated outfits. But nostalgia also seems to be playing a key role. Stacks of bracelets, cord necklaces and oversized hoops have all made a comeback from their 90s and Noughties heyday, all with a timely upgrade. Fraying black cord necklaces with pukka shells have been replaced with seriously chic styles adorned with sculptural metalwork that will surely appeal to the minimalist, while designers are reimagining the simple hoop with embellishments that maximalists will definitely appreciate.

@daniellejinadu wearing silver jewellery with a black tank

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

And of course, it's no surprise that the ocean is on our mind in the warmer months. This season, high street and high-end jewellery makers alike have really leaned into the summer mood with shell-inspired designs and imaginative takes on classic pearl jewellery. Sure, these pieces would be perfect to style on your next holiday, but I predict you'll be seeing plenty of stylish faces wearing their starfish earrings with breezy dresses at summer weddings or just with casual linen sets for weekend wear.

Here, I've pinpointed the eight jewellery trends I'm already seeing tastemakers embrace for the season—and the best pieces to get the look, whatever your budget.

1. Shell Motif

@maryljean wearing starfish earrings

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Style Notes: I've spotted so many tastemakers sporting seashell-adorned jewellery in recent months, and I'm completely sold on the look. While you could go super nostagic with a real shell necklace or a classic seashell motif, the starfish shape seems to be the most on trend at the moment—the bigger, the better.

Shop the Look:

Starfish Earrings
& Other Stories
Starfish Earrings

These oversized earrings will draw so much attention.

Triple Starfish Chain Necklace
Anthropologie
Triple Starfish Chain Necklace

Perfect for your next holiday—just style with a floaty dress or a linen set and you're ready to go.

Isla Gold-Plated Pearl Necklace
MARTHA CALVO
Isla Gold-Plated Pearl Necklace

An elevated take on the Noughties pukka shell necklace.

Mejuri Seashell Pendant
Mejuri
Seashell Pendant

String onto your favourite chain.

2. Cord Necklaces

@champagnemani wearing a cord necklace with a white dress

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

Style Notes: Nostalgia is having a strong influence on jewellery this season, and the cord necklace is top of the throwback trends list. Once a somewhat scruffy choice, the cord necklace has been reimagined as a minimalist dream piece with sculptural pendants that feel like wearable works of art.

Shop the Look:

Organic-Shaped Pendant Necklace
COS
Organic-Shaped Pendant Necklace

I can't believe this is a high street find—it comes in silver, too.

The Link of Wanderlust Recycled Gold-Plated Cord Necklace
ALIGHIERI
The Link of Wanderlust Recycled Gold-Plated Cord Necklace

Alighieri is one of the top jewellery designers to know, and this artistic creation is a brilliant example of why their pieces are so popular.

Shell Cord Necklace
Anthropologie
Shell Cord Necklace

Tick off two summer trends in one.

Charmeur Rope Gold-Plated, Cord and Cubic Zirconia Necklace
ANISSA KERMICHE
Charmeur Rope Gold-Plated, Cord and Cubic Zirconia Necklace

The perfect hint of sparkle.

3. Stacked Wrists

@bettinalooney wearing bangles with a mini dress

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Style Notes: Bracelets have largely flown under the radar in recent years, but this summer they're the star of the jewellery show. Big, bold statement cuffs are a great option for minimalists, or you could lean into the laidback summer mood and opt for a stack of bangles and chains.

Shop the Look:

Molten Wave Cuff Bracelet
Missoma
Molten Wave Cuff Bracelet

This would work just as well alone as it would stacked with other styles.

13mm Dôme Cuff Bracelet
Mejuri
13mm Dome Cuff Bracelet Silver

The kind of bracelet that would effortlessly upgrade any outfit.

Asymmetrical Metal Cuff Bracelet
Anthropologie
Asymmetrical Metal Cuff Bracelet

Such a gorgeous bohemian cuff.

Level Up Set of Three Gold- and Silver-Tone Bracelets
ROXANNE ASSOULIN
Level Up Set of Three Gold- and Silver-Tone Bracelets

Make things simple by investing in one of these pre-stacked bracelets.

4. Chunky rings

@lucywilliams02 wearing a chunky ring

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: This summer, the chunky ring is the one to wear. Whether you go for a sculptural style or a modern take on the classic signet ring, opting for an eye-catching, oversized ring is the way to stay on trend this season.

Shop the Look:

Boa Gemstone Coil Ring
Mejuri
Boa Gemstone Coil Ring

A great entry into the world of big rings for the typical minimalist, this coil ring could easily pair with your other favourite slim bands.

+ Net Sustain the Skies Ablaze Recycled Gold Vermeil Rhodochrosite Ring
ALIGHIERI
+ Net Sustain the Skies Ablaze Recycled Gold Vermeil Rhodochrosite Ring

So beautiful.

Gold-Plated Chunky Sphere Ring
Arket
Gold-Plated Chunky Sphere Ring

Simple, but effective.

Classico Gold Vermeil Jade Signet Ring
LOREN STEWART
Classico Gold Vermeil Jade Signet Ring

A fresh take on the traditional signet ring.

5. Dangling Earrings

@sylviemus_ wearing dangling earrings with trousers and shirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: From my Instagram scrolling, it looks like influencers are switching out their studs for drop earrings this summer. Keep it fresh and modern by going for long single strands (bonus points if they're asymmetric) or ultra-contemporary styles in unusual shapes.

Shop the Look:

Embellished Mismatched Drop Earrings
COS
Embellished Mismatched Drop Earrings

The asymmetric embellishment is so good.

Recycled Gold Vermeil, Cubic Zirconia and Pearl Earrings
COMPLETEDWORKS
Recycled Gold Vermeil, Cubic Zirconia and Pearl Earrings

The kind of earring that could easily go from day to night.

Dripping Pendant Earrings
& Other Stories
Dripping Pendant Earrings

How cool is this shape?

Slinky Teardrop Earrings
By Anthropologie
Slinky Teardrop Earrings

Understated perfection.

6. Layered Necklaces

@oliviamarcus wearing layered gold necklaces

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Style Notes: This look isn't exactly new, but it'll be especially popular. After all, layered chains—especially when adorned with a few pendants—exude a chilled summer vibe. And it goes with everything, from shorts and a t-shirt to an evening slip dress.

Shop the Look:

Signature Savi Trio Necklace Set
Missoma
Signature Savi Trio Necklace Set

Three in one? Yes, please.

Gold-Plated Multi-Layer Chain Necklace
By Anthropologie
Gold-Plated Multi-Layer Chain Necklace

This longer length would look especially good layered with an oversized shirt or an evening dress.

Pack of 2 Link Necklaces
ZARA
Pack of 2 Link Necklaces

Chain necklaces don't have to be expensive.

Set of Two Rose and Yellow Gold-Tone, Bead and Crystal Necklaces
ROXANNE ASSOULIN
Set of Two Rose and Yellow Gold-Tone, Bead and Crystal Necklaces

This feels especially summer-appropriate.

7. OTT Hoops

@emilisindlev wearing hoops with a white dress

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: Hoops are getting an upgrade this summer. Forget the understated simple hoop—this is the season to explore sculptural shapes, statement sparkle and unexpected twists.

Shop the Look:

Twisted Hoop Earrings
Mango
Twisted Hoop Earrings

I'm obsessed.

Molten Ovate Hoop Earrings
Missoma
Molten Ovate Hoop Earrings

These look like a designer piece.

+ Net Sustain Recycled Gold Vermeil Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings
COMPLETEDWORKS
+ Net Sustain Recycled Gold Vermeil Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings

Who can resist a touch of sparkle?

Large Silver and Enamel Hoop Earrings
FRY POWERS
Large Silver and Enamel Hoop Earrings

Colourful hoops are a great option for summer—pair these with your favourite white linen pieces.

8. Modern pearls

@ _jessicaskye wearing a pearl necklace with a skirt set

(Image credit: @ _jessicaskye )

Style Notes: Pearls have been steadily growing in popularity over the past couple of years, but this summer they're really coming into their own. Forget the traditional necklaces your mother and grandmother wore—these days, designers are finding creative ways to use pearls to create standout pieces that can work for so many scenarios.

Shop the Look:

Freshwater Pearl Chain Necklace
COS
Freshwater Pearl Chain Necklace

COS jewellery is really impressing me this season.

Intertwined Freshwater Pearl Hoops
& Other Stories
Intertwined Freshwater Pearl Hoops

Wear day or night.

Gold-Plated Pearl Hair Comb
COMPLETEDWORKS
Gold-Plated Pearl Hair Comb

Maybe I've been watching too much Bridgerton, but this pearl hair comb is high on my wish list. This would also be a great option for brides.

Molten Pearl Twisted Hoop Earrings
Missoma
Molten Pearl Twisted Hoop Earrings

This ticks off the OTT hoop trend, too.

Explore More:
Necklaces Bracelets Earrings Hoop Earrings Statement Earrings
Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸