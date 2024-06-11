I've Had My Eyes Peeled for the Next Big Jewellery Trend—Here Are 8 Strong Contenders
When it comes to jewellery, I tend to lean towards the classics—and if I'm honest I rarely stray from my daily go-tos, which consist of a few gold chains, a couple of rings and a pair of small hoops, if I remember. But when summer rolls around, I find I'm more inspired to shake things up. Maybe it's the sunny weather (when it deigns to appear) or the fact that my summer wardrobe tends to be pretty neutral, but the change of season always seems to motivate me to get more experimental with my jewellery styling. And it seems I'm not alone, because this summer there are plenty of fresh new jewellery trends dominating my social media feed.
Of course, there are a number of timeless styles that are coming back to the forefront of our accessorising minds, such as the layered necklaces look—which is such an easy way to elevate otherwise understated outfits. But nostalgia also seems to be playing a key role. Stacks of bracelets, cord necklaces and oversized hoops have all made a comeback from their 90s and Noughties heyday, all with a timely upgrade. Fraying black cord necklaces with pukka shells have been replaced with seriously chic styles adorned with sculptural metalwork that will surely appeal to the minimalist, while designers are reimagining the simple hoop with embellishments that maximalists will definitely appreciate.
And of course, it's no surprise that the ocean is on our mind in the warmer months. This season, high street and high-end jewellery makers alike have really leaned into the summer mood with shell-inspired designs and imaginative takes on classic pearl jewellery. Sure, these pieces would be perfect to style on your next holiday, but I predict you'll be seeing plenty of stylish faces wearing their starfish earrings with breezy dresses at summer weddings or just with casual linen sets for weekend wear.
Here, I've pinpointed the eight jewellery trends I'm already seeing tastemakers embrace for the season—and the best pieces to get the look, whatever your budget.
1. Shell Motif
Style Notes: I've spotted so many tastemakers sporting seashell-adorned jewellery in recent months, and I'm completely sold on the look. While you could go super nostagic with a real shell necklace or a classic seashell motif, the starfish shape seems to be the most on trend at the moment—the bigger, the better.
Shop the Look:
Perfect for your next holiday—just style with a floaty dress or a linen set and you're ready to go.
An elevated take on the Noughties pukka shell necklace.
2. Cord Necklaces
Style Notes: Nostalgia is having a strong influence on jewellery this season, and the cord necklace is top of the throwback trends list. Once a somewhat scruffy choice, the cord necklace has been reimagined as a minimalist dream piece with sculptural pendants that feel like wearable works of art.
Shop the Look:
I can't believe this is a high street find—it comes in silver, too.
Alighieri is one of the top jewellery designers to know, and this artistic creation is a brilliant example of why their pieces are so popular.
The perfect hint of sparkle.
3. Stacked Wrists
Style Notes: Bracelets have largely flown under the radar in recent years, but this summer they're the star of the jewellery show. Big, bold statement cuffs are a great option for minimalists, or you could lean into the laidback summer mood and opt for a stack of bangles and chains.
Shop the Look:
This would work just as well alone as it would stacked with other styles.
The kind of bracelet that would effortlessly upgrade any outfit.
Make things simple by investing in one of these pre-stacked bracelets.
4. Chunky rings
Style Notes: This summer, the chunky ring is the one to wear. Whether you go for a sculptural style or a modern take on the classic signet ring, opting for an eye-catching, oversized ring is the way to stay on trend this season.
Shop the Look:
A great entry into the world of big rings for the typical minimalist, this coil ring could easily pair with your other favourite slim bands.
5. Dangling Earrings
Style Notes: From my Instagram scrolling, it looks like influencers are switching out their studs for drop earrings this summer. Keep it fresh and modern by going for long single strands (bonus points if they're asymmetric) or ultra-contemporary styles in unusual shapes.
Shop the Look:
The kind of earring that could easily go from day to night.
6. Layered Necklaces
Style Notes: This look isn't exactly new, but it'll be especially popular. After all, layered chains—especially when adorned with a few pendants—exude a chilled summer vibe. And it goes with everything, from shorts and a t-shirt to an evening slip dress.
Shop the Look:
This longer length would look especially good layered with an oversized shirt or an evening dress.
This feels especially summer-appropriate.
7. OTT Hoops
Style Notes: Hoops are getting an upgrade this summer. Forget the understated simple hoop—this is the season to explore sculptural shapes, statement sparkle and unexpected twists.
Shop the Look:
Who can resist a touch of sparkle?
Colourful hoops are a great option for summer—pair these with your favourite white linen pieces.
8. Modern pearls
Style Notes: Pearls have been steadily growing in popularity over the past couple of years, but this summer they're really coming into their own. Forget the traditional necklaces your mother and grandmother wore—these days, designers are finding creative ways to use pearls to create standout pieces that can work for so many scenarios.
Shop the Look:
Maybe I've been watching too much Bridgerton, but this pearl hair comb is high on my wish list. This would also be a great option for brides.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.
