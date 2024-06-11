I've Had My Eyes Peeled for the Next Big Jewellery Trend—Here Are 8 Strong Contenders

When it comes to jewellery, I tend to lean towards the classics—and if I'm honest I rarely stray from my daily go-tos, which consist of a few gold chains, a couple of rings and a pair of small hoops, if I remember. But when summer rolls around, I find I'm more inspired to shake things up. Maybe it's the sunny weather (when it deigns to appear) or the fact that my summer wardrobe tends to be pretty neutral, but the change of season always seems to motivate me to get more experimental with my jewellery styling. And it seems I'm not alone, because this summer there are plenty of fresh new jewellery trends dominating my social media feed.

Of course, there are a number of timeless styles that are coming back to the forefront of our accessorising minds, such as the layered necklaces look—which is such an easy way to elevate otherwise understated outfits. But nostalgia also seems to be playing a key role. Stacks of bracelets, cord necklaces and oversized hoops have all made a comeback from their 90s and Noughties heyday, all with a timely upgrade. Fraying black cord necklaces with pukka shells have been replaced with seriously chic styles adorned with sculptural metalwork that will surely appeal to the minimalist, while designers are reimagining the simple hoop with embellishments that maximalists will definitely appreciate.

And of course, it's no surprise that the ocean is on our mind in the warmer months. This season, high street and high-end jewellery makers alike have really leaned into the summer mood with shell-inspired designs and imaginative takes on classic pearl jewellery. Sure, these pieces would be perfect to style on your next holiday, but I predict you'll be seeing plenty of stylish faces wearing their starfish earrings with breezy dresses at summer weddings or just with casual linen sets for weekend wear.

Here, I've pinpointed the eight jewellery trends I'm already seeing tastemakers embrace for the season—and the best pieces to get the look, whatever your budget.

1. Shell Motif

Style Notes: I've spotted so many tastemakers sporting seashell-adorned jewellery in recent months, and I'm completely sold on the look. While you could go super nostagic with a real shell necklace or a classic seashell motif, the starfish shape seems to be the most on trend at the moment—the bigger, the better.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Starfish Earrings £23 SHOP NOW These oversized earrings will draw so much attention.

Anthropologie Triple Starfish Chain Necklace £48 SHOP NOW Perfect for your next holiday—just style with a floaty dress or a linen set and you're ready to go.

MARTHA CALVO Isla Gold-Plated Pearl Necklace £200 SHOP NOW An elevated take on the Noughties pukka shell necklace.

Mejuri Seashell Pendant $128 SHOP NOW String onto your favourite chain.

2. Cord Necklaces

Style Notes: Nostalgia is having a strong influence on jewellery this season, and the cord necklace is top of the throwback trends list. Once a somewhat scruffy choice, the cord necklace has been reimagined as a minimalist dream piece with sculptural pendants that feel like wearable works of art.

Shop the Look:

COS Organic-Shaped Pendant Necklace £45 SHOP NOW I can't believe this is a high street find—it comes in silver, too.

ALIGHIERI The Link of Wanderlust Recycled Gold-Plated Cord Necklace £315 SHOP NOW Alighieri is one of the top jewellery designers to know, and this artistic creation is a brilliant example of why their pieces are so popular.

Anthropologie Shell Cord Necklace £38 SHOP NOW Tick off two summer trends in one.

ANISSA KERMICHE Charmeur Rope Gold-Plated, Cord and Cubic Zirconia Necklace £210 SHOP NOW The perfect hint of sparkle.

3. Stacked Wrists

Style Notes: Bracelets have largely flown under the radar in recent years, but this summer they're the star of the jewellery show. Big, bold statement cuffs are a great option for minimalists, or you could lean into the laidback summer mood and opt for a stack of bangles and chains.

Shop the Look:

Missoma Molten Wave Cuff Bracelet £98 SHOP NOW This would work just as well alone as it would stacked with other styles.

Mejuri 13mm Dome Cuff Bracelet Silver £178 SHOP NOW The kind of bracelet that would effortlessly upgrade any outfit.

Anthropologie Asymmetrical Metal Cuff Bracelet £48 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous bohemian cuff.

ROXANNE ASSOULIN Level Up Set of Three Gold- and Silver-Tone Bracelets £175 SHOP NOW Make things simple by investing in one of these pre-stacked bracelets.

4. Chunky rings

Style Notes: This summer, the chunky ring is the one to wear. Whether you go for a sculptural style or a modern take on the classic signet ring, opting for an eye-catching, oversized ring is the way to stay on trend this season.

Shop the Look:

Mejuri Boa Gemstone Coil Ring £98 SHOP NOW A great entry into the world of big rings for the typical minimalist, this coil ring could easily pair with your other favourite slim bands.

ALIGHIERI + Net Sustain the Skies Ablaze Recycled Gold Vermeil Rhodochrosite Ring £395 SHOP NOW So beautiful.

Arket Gold-Plated Chunky Sphere Ring £22 SHOP NOW Simple, but effective.

LOREN STEWART Classico Gold Vermeil Jade Signet Ring £215 SHOP NOW A fresh take on the traditional signet ring.

5. Dangling Earrings

Style Notes: From my Instagram scrolling, it looks like influencers are switching out their studs for drop earrings this summer. Keep it fresh and modern by going for long single strands (bonus points if they're asymmetric) or ultra-contemporary styles in unusual shapes.

Shop the Look:

COS Embellished Mismatched Drop Earrings £45 SHOP NOW The asymmetric embellishment is so good.

COMPLETEDWORKS Recycled Gold Vermeil, Cubic Zirconia and Pearl Earrings £295 SHOP NOW The kind of earring that could easily go from day to night.

& Other Stories Dripping Pendant Earrings £35 SHOP NOW How cool is this shape?

By Anthropologie Slinky Teardrop Earrings £38 SHOP NOW Understated perfection.

6. Layered Necklaces

Style Notes: This look isn't exactly new, but it'll be especially popular. After all, layered chains—especially when adorned with a few pendants—exude a chilled summer vibe. And it goes with everything, from shorts and a t-shirt to an evening slip dress.

Shop the Look:

Missoma Signature Savi Trio Necklace Set £375 SHOP NOW Three in one? Yes, please.

By Anthropologie Gold-Plated Multi-Layer Chain Necklace £48 SHOP NOW This longer length would look especially good layered with an oversized shirt or an evening dress.

ZARA Pack of 2 Link Necklaces £16 SHOP NOW Chain necklaces don't have to be expensive.

ROXANNE ASSOULIN Set of Two Rose and Yellow Gold-Tone, Bead and Crystal Necklaces £220 SHOP NOW This feels especially summer-appropriate.

7. OTT Hoops

Style Notes: Hoops are getting an upgrade this summer. Forget the understated simple hoop—this is the season to explore sculptural shapes, statement sparkle and unexpected twists.

Shop the Look:

Mango Twisted Hoop Earrings £18 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed.

Missoma Molten Ovate Hoop Earrings £89 SHOP NOW These look like a designer piece.

COMPLETEDWORKS + Net Sustain Recycled Gold Vermeil Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings £295 SHOP NOW Who can resist a touch of sparkle?

FRY POWERS Large Silver and Enamel Hoop Earrings £385 SHOP NOW Colourful hoops are a great option for summer—pair these with your favourite white linen pieces.

8. Modern pearls

Style Notes: Pearls have been steadily growing in popularity over the past couple of years, but this summer they're really coming into their own. Forget the traditional necklaces your mother and grandmother wore—these days, designers are finding creative ways to use pearls to create standout pieces that can work for so many scenarios.

Shop the Look:

COS Freshwater Pearl Chain Necklace £55 SHOP NOW COS jewellery is really impressing me this season.

& Other Stories Intertwined Freshwater Pearl Hoops £23 SHOP NOW Wear day or night.

COMPLETEDWORKS Gold-Plated Pearl Hair Comb £415 SHOP NOW Maybe I've been watching too much Bridgerton, but this pearl hair comb is high on my wish list. This would also be a great option for brides.