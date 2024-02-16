The New Elegant Jacket People in Paris, New York and Copenhagen Are Wearing Now
Coat season is, for better or for worse (depending on how you look at it), coming to an end. During the winter months I'll lean on a smart, wool coat to keep me looking put together, but when springtime rolls around, lighter layers are called for, and it's time to get a little more creative.
On the lookout for a new spring jacket that will maintain the polish I've been working hard to cultivate, I've set my sights on a particular blazer to fulfil this role. This spring, I'm investing in the hourglass blazer trend.
Saturating the streets of New York and Copenhagen this fashion month, as well as on the social media feeds of French women I follow, the style set are already incorporating this fresh blazer silhouette into their spring rotation. Featuring a structured shoulder and a longline cut, this elegant jacket tapers in slightly at the waist before lightly flaring out at the hips, giving it a distinctly hourglass shape.
Whilst the jacket looks supremely chic worn with a flared trouser or wide-leg trouser, those in the know are already declaring it a firm staple, styling it with their favourite jeans on repeat.
We've already spotlit the fact that the peplum top trend is one to watch this season, so it's no surprise that the hourglass blazer is on the rise, too. Read on to discover our edit of the best hourglass blazers to shop this spring.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF CHIC HOURGLASS BLAZERS
Step one to honing a robust spring wardrobe: Invest in a linen layer.
With subtle curve at the waist, this longline blazer imparts an elegant silhouette.
This dramatic blazer will look chic with a wide-leg trousers and a heel.
Is a soft, knitted fabric this hourglass blazer is ideal for early spring styling.
This striking silhouette will dress up any pair of jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
I Thought I'd Left This Top Behind in 2004—Now, It’s a Major 2024 Trend
Seeing is believing.
By Natalie Munro
-
The 7 Major Shoe Trends of Spring 2024, Period
Welcome to your seasonal footwear download.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I'm a Gen Z Editor—21 New-In Spring Buys My Friends and I Are Eyeing Right Now
The bolder, the better.
By Sennen Prickett
-
6 Microtrends Redefining Spring 2024, According to an Expert
Prepare your wardrobes.
By Remy Farrell
-
This Jacket Trend Might Be the Death of the Oversize Blazer
You'll be ready to let it go after seeing this.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
Dakota Johnson Just Wore Spring's Classiest Trouser and Shoe Pairing
You know I'm going to follow suit.
By Natalie Munro
-
From Celebs to Scandi Tastemakers, I'm Seeing This Spring Jacket Everywhere
The week everyone wore it.
By Natalie Munro
-
This Classy 2-Part Outfit Will Make Getting Dressed So Much Easier This Spring
Your new wardrobe hero.
By Natalie Munro