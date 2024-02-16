The New Elegant Jacket People in Paris, New York and Copenhagen Are Wearing Now

By Natalie Munro
published

Coat season is, for better or for worse (depending on how you look at it), coming to an end. During the winter months I'll lean on a smart, wool coat to keep me looking put together, but when springtime rolls around, lighter layers are called for, and it's time to get a little more creative.

On the lookout for a new spring jacket that will maintain the polish I've been working hard to cultivate, I've set my sights on a particular blazer to fulfil this role. This spring, I'm investing in the hourglass blazer trend.

new york fashion week street style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

Saturating the streets of New York and Copenhagen this fashion month, as well as on the social media feeds of French women I follow, the style set are already incorporating this fresh blazer silhouette into their spring rotation. Featuring a structured shoulder and a longline cut, this elegant jacket tapers in slightly at the waist before lightly flaring out at the hips, giving it a distinctly hourglass shape.

copenhagen fashion week street style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

Whilst the jacket looks supremely chic worn with a flared trouser or wide-leg trouser, those in the know are already declaring it a firm staple, styling it with their favourite jeans on repeat.

Frann Fyne styles a khaki blazer

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

We've already spotlit the fact that the peplum top trend is one to watch this season, so it's no surprise that the hourglass blazer is on the rise, too. Read on to discover our edit of the best hourglass blazers to shop this spring.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF CHIC HOURGLASS BLAZERS

Larsen Linen Jacket
Reformation
Larsen Linen Jacket

Step one to honing a robust spring wardrobe: Invest in a linen layer.

Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer
Algine
Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer

With subtle curve at the waist, this longline blazer imparts an elegant silhouette.

Aydi embellished woven blazer
Cult Gaia
Aydi Embellished Woven Blazer

Khaki green is as easy to style as any other neutral.

Simone Waisted Blazer
Weekday
Simone Waisted Blazer

Accessorise with a belt, or style this one its own.

Gabardine belted single breasted blazer - The Attico - Women | Luisaviaroma
The Attico
Gabardine Belted Single Breasted Blazer

This dramatic blazer will look chic with a wide-leg trousers and a heel.

Colette Hourglass Blazer - Camel
The Frankie Shop
Colette Hourglass Blazer

A classic camel blazer is always a good idea.

Navy Striped Blazer
Ganni
Navy Striped Blazer

I'm jumping on the pinstripe trend this spring.

THE DRAPED-WAIST BLAZER
COS
The Draped-Waist Blazer

Dress up your denim or wear with a pleated skirt.

Tapered-waist twill blazer
H&M
Tapered-Waist Twill Blazer

This black blazer looks more expensive than it is.

KNITTED WAISTED BLAZER
COS
Knitted Waisted Blazer

Is a soft, knitted fabric this hourglass blazer is ideal for early spring styling.

Tailored Double Breasted Blazer - Taupe
Maniere De Voir
Tailored Double Breasted Blazer

This striking silhouette will dress up any pair of jeans.

Explore More:
Blazer Spring Trends
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸