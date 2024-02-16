The New Elegant Jacket People in Paris, New York and Copenhagen Are Wearing Now

Coat season is, for better or for worse (depending on how you look at it), coming to an end. During the winter months I'll lean on a smart, wool coat to keep me looking put together, but when springtime rolls around, lighter layers are called for, and it's time to get a little more creative.

On the lookout for a new spring jacket that will maintain the polish I've been working hard to cultivate, I've set my sights on a particular blazer to fulfil this role. This spring, I'm investing in the hourglass blazer trend.

Saturating the streets of New York and Copenhagen this fashion month, as well as on the social media feeds of French women I follow, the style set are already incorporating this fresh blazer silhouette into their spring rotation. Featuring a structured shoulder and a longline cut, this elegant jacket tapers in slightly at the waist before lightly flaring out at the hips, giving it a distinctly hourglass shape.

Whilst the jacket looks supremely chic worn with a flared trouser or wide-leg trouser, those in the know are already declaring it a firm staple, styling it with their favourite jeans on repeat.

We've already spotlit the fact that the peplum top trend is one to watch this season, so it's no surprise that the hourglass blazer is on the rise, too. Read on to discover our edit of the best hourglass blazers to shop this spring.

Reformation Larsen Linen Jacket £298 SHOP NOW Step one to honing a robust spring wardrobe: Invest in a linen layer.

Algine Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer £165 SHOP NOW With subtle curve at the waist, this longline blazer imparts an elegant silhouette.

Cult Gaia Aydi Embellished Woven Blazer £471 SHOP NOW Khaki green is as easy to style as any other neutral.

Weekday Simone Waisted Blazer £69 SHOP NOW Accessorise with a belt, or style this one its own.

The Attico Gabardine Belted Single Breasted Blazer £1470 SHOP NOW This dramatic blazer will look chic with a wide-leg trousers and a heel.

The Frankie Shop Colette Hourglass Blazer £289 SHOP NOW A classic camel blazer is always a good idea.

Ganni Navy Striped Blazer £263 SHOP NOW I'm jumping on the pinstripe trend this spring.

COS The Draped-Waist Blazer £225 SHOP NOW Dress up your denim or wear with a pleated skirt.

H&M Tapered-Waist Twill Blazer £45 SHOP NOW This black blazer looks more expensive than it is.

COS Knitted Waisted Blazer £135 SHOP NOW Is a soft, knitted fabric this hourglass blazer is ideal for early spring styling.